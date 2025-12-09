Dan Abnett Returns To Marvel On Imperial Guardians In March 2026

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: dan abnett, guardians of the galaxy, imperial, Imperial Guardians

Dan Abnett returns to Marvel on Imperial Guardians with Marcelo Ferreira in March 2026

Spinning out of Jonathan Hickman's Imperial, and previously teased by Marvel Comics, Imperial Guardians by Dan Abnett and Marcelo Ferreira launches in March 2026. Obviously you won't get Andy Lanning though…

"In the wake of Jonathan Hickman's IMPERIAL (2025), the power structure of the Marvel cosmos has been shattered and reborn as the GALACTIC UNION. As this new empire rises, so do new heroes, including the IMPERIAL GUARDIANS, a bold new evolution of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Follow their space-faring missions to defend this newly formed and perilous cosmic landscape in IMPERIAL GUARDIANS, a new ongoing series launching in March. The series marks the grand return of one of Marvel's greatest cosmic architects, Dan Abnett, the mastermind behind epics like ANNIHILATION (2006) and the writer who redefined the Guardians into the icons we know them as today. Now, he's back to do it all again! Joining him will be acclaimed artist Marcelo Ferreira, known for his explosive work on recent hits like PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN (2025) and PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE (2025). Assembled in secret by Maximus, the grand orchestrator behind the events of IMPERIAL, the team of heroes represent an exciting mix of characters from different corners of the Marvel Universe including Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy icon Gamora, and fan-favorite cosmic adventurer Darkhawk. Following up on the biggest developments of IMPERIAL, the series will serve as the centerpiece for Marvel's cosmic storytelling."

IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #1 Cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #1

Written by DAN ABNETT

Art by MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant Cover by NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 3/11

Gamora, Captain Marvel, Amadeus Cho, Darkhawk, Cosmic Ghost Rider! Five unlikely operatives recruited by Maximus of the Inhumans. Their mission? Protect the delicate balance of new Galactic Union by ANY means necessary… and failure is NOT an option.

Expendable, deniable and disavowed, they are the Imperial Guardians. But can they do Maximus' dirty work and keep their consciences clean? Why has a Kree Grand Admiral gone rogue and attacked Hala? What's going on with Darkhawk's mind? What deluded fool thought Cosmic Ghost Rider was a team player? And, most importantly… what kind of game is Maximus REALLY playing?

"The Marvel Cosmic landscape after IMPERIAL (2025) has got a very different feel, and it's rewarding to play around with the aftermath of an event where 'the good guys won.' Or did they? No victory comes without back-room compromise, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the new Guardians remit," Abnett explained.

"I chose the roster to reflect that – the clashing, mismatched spirit of Star-Lord's original team mixed with a professional hard focus," he continued. "An iconic hero in Captain Marvel, an anti-hero in the troubled Darkhawk, brains and brawn in the mercurial Amadeus Cho (yes, that's a Hulk in Hulkbuster armor!), and the downright psychopathic Cosmic Ghost Rider as enigmatic ramrod and drill sergeant. Only Gamora, the Deadliest Woman in the Galaxy, has a chance of keeping them in line as team leader.

"It's a whole string of dirty jobs, one after another, and these are the somebodies I picked to do it. Will there be glorious victories? No. But will they learn to bond as a team? Also no. But will they keep it together long enough to guard the Galaxy and save trillions of lives? Let's just hope so, okay?"

"IMPERIAL GUARDIANS is both a team AND a cosmic book, which for me is a double challenge, but also double the fun!" Ferreira shared. "Cosmic books carry these stories full of great energetic scenes, which I love, because they allow me to flex this other artistic muscle. Plus, Dan Abnett has put together this cool lineup, giving me the chance to draw characters such as Cosmic Ghost Rider, Darkhawk and Gamora! I truly hope that all the fun I'm having translates into the pages and to the readers!"