Danny DeVito Thanks FOC It's Saturday, 30th of October 2021

Brian Bendis and Stephen Byrne' s new Jinxworld series from Dark Horse Comics, Joy Operations #1 hits FOC, with a preview of upcoming Jinxworld projects, fully returnable if stores order ten or more. There will also be a Local Comic Shop Day version.

Kevin Smith and Mindy Lee 's prequel to Masters Of The Universe: Revelation gets its first collection.

Dave Stevens ' Rocketeer Artists Edition gets FOC for April#s anniversary – will we have the return of the comic from IDW for then as well?

and 's Decorum #8, and a hardcover collection of the full series as well. Post Americana #7 also provides a finale. Grrl Scouts returns with Stone Ghost #1 by Jim Mahfood. With a 1:25 variant cover and a Local Comic Shop Day edition. Friday #1 also gets an LCSD version.

With a 1:25 variant cover and a Local Comic Shop Day edition. Friday #1 also gets an LCSD version. How did Gunslinger Spawn #1 and Nina Hawes' Nightmare Blog #1 do? #2 gets an FOC.

Howard Chaykin 's Time2 gets an Omnibus for its 35th anniversary.

launches Demon Days: Rising Storm #1 with 1:100, 1:200 and 1:500. Devil's Reign #1 begins. The big new Daredevil event, with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:200 variants.

Hellions ends with a big #18 Goblin Queen finale, with 1:25, 1:50, 1:100, 1:200 and 1:500 variants so Marvel is expecting big things.

Hulk #2, Thing #2, and Human Target #2 FOC before retailers get to see #1's sales. That's rough. Ditto Venom #3.

Ms Marvel: Beyond Limits #1 finally FOCs

Peter David 's She-Hulk gets aon Omnibus ahead of the TV show.

's final Marvel project FOC with Wolverine: Wastelanders #1. Boom Studios' Dune: House Of Atreides concludes with #12, and 1:25 and 1:50 covers

House Of Slaughter #2 FOCs – how did #1 do? With and 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 covers

Radio Apocalypse #1 gets its LCSD foil cover.

Good Boy #1 launches from Source Point Press, as does Tales From The Dead Astronaut #1.

Chuck D Presents Apocalypse 91 #0 gets its LCSD volume from Z2 Comics.

A King's Vengeance #1 by Davilla LeBlanc and Peter Ricq launches from Scout Comics.

Gotham City Villains #1 launches from DC Comics with a Penguin story by Danny DeVito , with 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers.

, with 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers. DC has LCSD covers for DC Vs Vampires #2, Detective Comics #1045, and Task Force Z #2.

West #1 by John Grund also FOCs its launch from Scout Comics

