Jensen Ackles and The Boys in The Daily LITG, 6th Of July, 2025
Back to the London Film And Comic Con for the Daily LITG, on the 6th of July, 2025
- Jensen Ackles' reaction to his daughter watching The Boys tops Bleeding Cool's trending stories
- Live coverage from London Film And Comic Con, including fresh comic industry news and insights
- Countdown of the ten most-read geek culture stories, with The Boys leading the buzz
- Celebrating comic creator birthdays and highlights from past years of LITG coverage
Jensen Ackles and The Boys was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. But today, I am back at the London Film And Comic Con. I have a table up in the gods (appropriate) next to David Leach and Lew Stringer on one side and the Second Stage on the other. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
- Jensen Ackles Offers Perfect Response to Daughter Watching The Boys
- Doctor Who Future Might Just Depend on What Happens on July 31st
- Jim Shooter And His Rule About Gay People In Comics
- Gossip About Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez (Spoilers)
- Charmed: Milano "Heartbroken" Over McMahon's Passing; More Tributes
- Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 Preview: Supersized Showdown
- As Court Denies Dynamite Over Diamond, Comic Creators Rally Round
- Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Origins He-Man Revealed
- Charmed Stars Combs, McGowan, Krause Pay Tribute to Julian McMahon
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Mole Man is Paul Walter Hauser
- Glenn Fabry & Simon Furman Into London Film And Comic Con Hall Of Fame
- Bruce Dickinson Mandrake Project Arrives At London Film And Comic Con
- From One Side Of London Film And Comic Con 2025 To The Other In Video
- JD Amato And Sophie Morse's The Endless Game From Simon & Schuster
- Sydney Chavan Sells Rights To Her 'Out Of The Woods' Graphic Novel
- Just Got To London Film And Comic Con For The 5th Of July, 2025
- John Byrne, creator of Next Men, Danger Unlimited, Alpha Flight, writer/artist on X-Men, Namor, Fantastic Four, She-Hulk, Wonder Woman, and much more.
- Eric Fein, writer/editor for Marvel Comics on Spider-Man.
- Michael Tierney, creator of Wild Stars, owner of The Comic Book Store, and Collector's Edition in Little Rock.
- Katherine Collins, cartoonist, creator of Neil The Horse.
- Tony Franco, cartoonist on Marvel Star Line, creator of Liberteria strip.
- Christy Marx, creator of Sisterhood of Steel, writer on Conan, Red Sonja, and Elfquest.
- Joe Zabel, artist on American Splendor.
- Chuck Fiala, artist on Stanley And His Monster, Bugs Bunny, Cool World, Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters.
- Stan Timmons, artist on Alien Nation.
- Louis Paradis, comics creator on Titanic, Sextant, Bambou, Jet.
- Terry Mayo, writer and creator of The Wicked Righteous.
- Lance Roger Axt, creator of Titanium Rain.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
