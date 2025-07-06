Posted in: TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, newlitg

Jensen Ackles and The Boys in The Daily LITG, 6th Of July, 2025

Back to the London Film And Comic Con for the Daily LITG, on the 6th of July, 2025

Article Summary Jensen Ackles' reaction to his daughter watching The Boys tops Bleeding Cool's trending stories

Live coverage from London Film And Comic Con, including fresh comic industry news and insights

Countdown of the ten most-read geek culture stories, with The Boys leading the buzz

Celebrating comic creator birthdays and highlights from past years of LITG coverage

Jensen Ackles and The Boys was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. But today, I am back at the London Film And Comic Con. I have a table up in the gods (appropriate) next to David Leach and Lew Stringer on one side and the Second Stage on the other. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: The Boys

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Daryl For Six Years

LITG two years ago, Never Ask Willa Her Age

There is such a thing as free Willa.

LITG three years ago, Walking Dead Ends

LITG four years ago, Bosch Spinoff

LITG five years ago, The Last Of Us Part 2

It was all about The Last Of Us Part 2 cast getting defended from online abuse by Naughty Dog.

LITG, six years ago.

Oh, look, more gamers being arseholes. It looks like things haven't changed much in five years.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

John Byrne , creator of Next Men, Danger Unlimited, Alpha Flight, writer/artist on X-Men, Namor, Fantastic Four, She-Hulk, Wonder Woman, and much more.

, creator of Next Men, Danger Unlimited, Alpha Flight, writer/artist on X-Men, Namor, Fantastic Four, She-Hulk, Wonder Woman, and much more. Eric Fein , writer/editor for Marvel Comics on Spider-Man.

, writer/editor for Marvel Comics on Spider-Man. Michael Tierney , creator of Wild Stars, owner of The Comic Book Store, and Collector's Edition in Little Rock.

, creator of Wild Stars, owner of The Comic Book Store, and Collector's Edition in Little Rock. Katherine Collins , cartoonist, creator of Neil The Horse.

, cartoonist, creator of Neil The Horse. Tony Franco , cartoonist on Marvel Star Line, creator of Liberteria strip.

, cartoonist on Marvel Star Line, creator of Liberteria strip. Christy Marx, creator of Sisterhood of Steel, writer on Conan, Red Sonja, and Elfquest.

creator of Sisterhood of Steel, writer on Conan, Red Sonja, and Elfquest. Joe Zabel, artist on American Splendor.

artist on American Splendor. Chuck Fiala, artist on Stanley And His Monster, Bugs Bunny, Cool World, Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters.

artist on Stanley And His Monster, Bugs Bunny, Cool World, Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters. Stan Timmons , artist on Alien Nation.

, artist on Alien Nation. Louis Paradis, comics creator on Titanic, Sextant, Bambou, Jet.

comics creator on Titanic, Sextant, Bambou, Jet. Terry Mayo , writer and creator of The Wicked Righteous.

, writer and creator of The Wicked Righteous. Lance Roger Axt, creator of Titanium Rain.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

