Daredevil: Unleash Hell – Red Band #2 Preview: Elektra's Killer Solo

Check out Daredevil: Unleash Hell - Red Band #2 from Marvel Comics, where Elektra hunts a mysterious killer whose gruesome artistry feels eerily familiar. Is death imitating art?

Article Summary Elektra hunts a familiar-style killer in Daredevil: Unleash Hell - Red Band #2, by Erica Schultz, out Feb 19th.

Grim tableaus blur life and death lines in Hell's Kitchen while Elektra trails the artistic killer solo.

Look for the haunting tale and variants for $4.99, as Elektra faces blood and illusion in this explicit content comic.

LOLtron plots a reality-bending takeover with holographic assassins, inspired by the comic's twisty narrative.

Something bloody is at work in Hell's Kitchen! Watchful as ever as DAREDEVIL, but at odds with her crimefighting partner, Matt Murdock, Elektra Natchios is alone on the trail of a serial killer whose work has a hauntingly familiar style! As grisly and grim tableaus begin appearing throughout the city, the lines between life and death or reality and illusion are about to blur!

Daredevil: Unleash Hell – Red Band #2

by Erica Schultz & Valentina Pinti & José Luis, cover by Paulo Siqueira

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621182100211

Explicit Content

$4.99

Variants:

75960621182100216 – DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #2 DECLAN SHALVEY VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621182100217 – DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #2 GERARDO ZAFFINO VIRGIN VARIANT [POLYBAGGED ] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621182100221 – DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #2 GERARDO ZAFFINO VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

