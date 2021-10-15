Daredevil: Woman Without Fear and More Devil's Reign Tie-Ins in 2022

Marvel has revealed the solicits for January's Devil's Reign #3 and all the tie-ins to the super-mega-crossover event, which is getting bigger and bigger in the merry Marvel fashion. Of course, adding more and more tie-ins to super-mega-crossover events is one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, a series of tricks used by comic book editors whenever they need to increase sales on comics without putting any effort into improving their content. That's not a dig at the content of these books, which is irrelevant to the concept. The main goal is to trick people into buying comics by convincing them they'll be missing out if they don't. It's FOMO as a marketing strategy. And while it's tempting to make fun… you can't argue that it doesn't work.

Anyway, Marvel released the solicits individually to all of their media partners, then gathered them together in a press release to double dip. Now we're going to triple dip and reprint them all here. That's the comics journalism business for you, folks. It's every bit as shamelessly self-serving, transparently greedy, and unnecessarily bloated as the comics industry itself.

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #1 (OF 3)

Written by CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN

Art by MANUEL GARCIA

Cover by SKAN

On Sale 1/5 Meet Kingpin's terrifying new team of villains in writer Clay McLeod Chapman and artist Manuel Garcia's DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE. New York City is on a razor's edge, and there's only one force fighting for the rule of law in the chaos: Wilson Fisk's Thunderbolts!

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1 (OF 3)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

On Sale 1/12 In addition, Chip Zdarsky will continue his landmark Daredevil run in DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR! With art by Rafael De Latorre, this limited series will star Elektra as Daredevil in a pulse-pounding chapter that spins directly out of the shocking revelations in the pages of DEVIL'S REIGN! Elektra is the world's deadliest assassin — and she's taken a vow not to kill. Someone puts themselves directly in her path with deadly consequences. What else would you expect from the Marvel's Greatest Hunter?

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #1 (OF 3)

Written by ZAC THOMPSON

Art by DAVIDE TINTO

Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

On Sale 1/12 Make way for a shocking twist on the Fantastic Four in Zac Thompson and Davide Tinto's DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR. Otto Octavius has acquired a taste for the infinite. Empowered by Wilson Fisk, Doctor Octopus faces a tantalizing, unprecedented opportunity to scour the Multiverse, amassing an army of…himself. An army to march on our reality, proving Otto's supremacy—and it all begins with his Superior Four!

SPIDER-WOMAN #19

Written by KARLA PACHECO

Art by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

On Sale 1/12 And it's Spider-Woman VS. Spider-Woman in Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez's SPIDER-WOMAN #19. The series continues its' DEVIL'S REIGN tie-in arc that will see Jessica Drew question everything. Starting with whether she is the true Jessica Drew!

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #1 (OF 3)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 1/19 Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto reunite in DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN. Emma Frost has many skeletons in her closet, but only one of them is currently Mayor of New York City. The truth about the White Queen's secret past with the Kingpin of Crime comes to light. As Wilson Fisk makes his play, will his old ally Emma Frost stand in his way? Or protect the secrets they share?

DEVIL'S REIGN #3 (OF 6)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 1/26 In DEVIL'S REIGN #3, New York City stands at the brink of disaster as Mayor Wilson Fisk has at last reached a breaking point, with an army of Super Villains at his back, and a deputized crew of super villainous Thunderbolts on the streets and in every police station… Worse still, he's put the Marvel Universe's most powerful tools into (all six) hands of one of its most diabolical minds, unaware of the disaster that could befall the entire city as a result! As a gauntlet of Super Villains stand between Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Daredevil and liberating the heroes who have been captured by Fisk's law enforcement, they're ALL about to learn that the danger is closer than they ever thought possible.

DEVIL'S REIGN: WINTER SOLDIER #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

On Sale 1/26 Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, the writing duo behind the hit current series KANG THE CONQUEROR, team up with artist Nico Leon in DEVIL'S REIGN: WINTER SOLDIER. A power-mad Mayor Fisk has been gathering information on Super Heroes. How far will Bucky Barnes go to steal the file on his own shadowy, half-remembered past as the Winter Soldier? And what horrible revelation awaits him if he can get past the Kingpin? Some secrets are meant to stay buried. And some doors are meant to stay closed.

LUKE CAGE: CITY OF FIRE #2 (OF 3)

Written by HO CHE ANDERSON

Art by RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

On Sale 1/26 Kingpin turns up the heat in LUKE CAGE: CITY OF FIRE #2 by Ho Che Anderson and Ray-Anthony Height. Luke Cage and Daredevil are on a dangerous journey across New York City to deliver someone to a safe house, but to do so, they must first get through the lethal Regulators, angry mobs and the mayor himself, Wilson Fisk! The issue will serve as a prelude to the event and introduce a new villain known as Jo Rockhead.