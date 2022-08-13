Dark Crisis: Young Justice #3 Preview: Not So Wonder Girl

In this preview of Dark Crisis: Young Justice #3, Impulse is starting to suspect that Cassie is the center of the fake reality he, Robin, and Superboy are trapped in. Check out the preview below.

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #3

DC Comics

0622DC042

0622DC043 – Dark Crisis: Young Justice #3 Jorge Corona Cover – $4.99

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Laura Braga (CA) Max Dunbar

SINS OF THE OLD! In response to their lack of gratitude, the world holding Superboy, Impulse, and Tim Drake captive has brought back the three villains who have caused them the most pain to keep them in their place: Deathstroke, Captain Boomerang, and Lex Luthor. Old wounds will open. Wonder Girl and her search team will have to hurry up before there's no Young Justice left to save!

In Shops: 8/16/2022

SRP: $3.99

