Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: cyberpunk 2077, Mark Millar, nemesis, patton oswalt, the witcher

Dark Horse January 2026 Full Solicits- Witcher, Tomb Raider, Cyberpunk

In Dark Horse Comics' January 2025 solicits, a new Witcher #1, Touched By A Demon, Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts #1 and a new Cyberpunk 2077

In Dark Horse Comics' January 2025 solicits and solicitations, Dark Horse launches a new The Witcher: Bloodstone #1 by Daniel Freedman and Pius Bak, Touched By A Demon, a comics about ruining people's lives, albeit with the best of intentions, from Kristen Gudsnuk. the new Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts #1 and a new Cyberpunk 2077, Chrome #1. And a finale to Mark Millar's Nemesis…

TOMB RAIDER: SACRED ARTIFACTS #1

Adventurer, archaeologist, socialite, survivor . . . legend. Lara Croft's life is anything but boring! She's survived a shipwreck, betrayal, ancient traps, prophecies, and paparazzi.

When Croft Manor goes up in flames, it forces Lara to take stock of her life and figure out what is important to her. But a confrontation with a mysterious foe who has gotten their hands on a dangerous and familiar artifact provides some clarity as it launches Lara on a cross-continental journey doing what she does best . . . raiding tombs and questing for legendary relics.

Experience Lara Croft's next chapter as she forges a new path following the events in Tomb Raider: Underworld—and continues her legacy as the Tomb Raider.

Adventure awaits!

• Tomb Raider returns to Dark Horse with an all-new series!

• A thrilling new adventure for Tomb Raider fans, and a perfect jumping-off point for the uninitiated.

• Four-issue series.

FROM THE ASHES, LARA CROFT RISES!

Written by Casey Gilly

Illustrated by Antonio Di Caprio

Colored by Eren Angiolini

Cover by Taurin Clarke (Cover A)

ON SALE JAN. 14, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801490700111

CYBERPUNK 2077: CHROME #1

A group of friends including a netrunner, a fire graffiti artist, an aspiring rockerboy, and an autotechie set off for a fun photoshoot at a landfill, where among heaps of rubbish, scrap, and metal, they'll find a shot to die for! Rumor has it the place is haunted, and they're about to find out that, in Night City, there are things far more frightening than ghosts.

• A dark comedy horror set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077!

• Created in close collaboration with CD Projekt Red!

• Four-issue series.

Written by Doug Wagner

Illustrated by Tommaso Bennato (Cover A)

Colored by Rico Renzi

Lettered by Frank Cvetkovic

ON SALE JAN. 14, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801484600111

Covers: Cover B by Mark Laszlo, Cover C by Arief Rachmad, Cover D by Francesco Francavilla

THE WITCHER: BLOOD STONE #1

Ancient dwarven mines have attracted treasure hunters, and legend has it a horned beast is killing them. With no signs of an attack, Geralt surveys the lay of the land, but the mountains are deadly, and the mines even deadlier. And in the labyrinth of the dwarven caves, what remains is best left untouched.

• Written by Daniel Freedman (Birdking, Kali, Raiders) with art by Pius Bak (Slightly Exaggerated, Godfather of Hell)!

• Created in close collaboration with CD Projekt Red!

• Four-issue series.

Written by Daniel Freedman

Illustrated by Pius Bak (Cover A)

Colored by Roman Titov

Lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

ON SALE JAN. 28, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801451800111

Covers: Cover B by Gigi Cavenago, Cover C by Axel Sauerwald, Cover D by Patrycja Podkoscielny

CARMEN RED CLAW: BELLY OF THE BEAST #1

BRAND-NEW MINISERIES IN MIKE MIGNOLA'S HELLBOY UNIVERSE!

Supernatural gun-for-hire and shape-shifting descendent of the notorious El Bogavante, Carmen Red Claw faces a new type of monster when investigating supposedly cursed ranch land. Something is killing the cattle in the area, but Carmen has to find out if it's really a beast to blame or if humans are the real monsters here.

Writer/artist Rae Allen (The Manderfield Devil, Town with a Million Eyes) joins the Hellboy universe in this paranormal western adventure set in 1870s New Mexico territory!

• Four-issue series.

Written by Mike Mignola & Rae Allen

Illustrated by Rae Allen (Cover A)

Lettered by Clem Robins

ON SALE JAN. 7, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801488400111

Cover B by Mike Mignola

TOUCHED BY A DEMON #1

Dissatisfied with tormenting souls in Hell and longing for the halcyon days when he lived in Heaven, a low-level demon named Bifrons attempts to earn redemption by opening a life coach agency in the mortal realm. With the aid of his assistant Zuzu and a damned soul by the name of Elaine, Bifrons is determined to help humans save their souls in the hopes that maybe with enough good deeds, God in his heavenly mercy will give him a second chance . . . but can an entity of evil really change its nature?

• Kristen Gudsnuk is the creator of Making Friends, an IndieBound bestseller and YALSA Great Graphic Novels for Teens selection. The sequel, Making Friends: Back to the Drawing Board, was included in the 2020 ILA Children's Choices reading list. She is also the creator of the critically acclaimed Henchgirl.

• Four-issue series.

Written & Illustrated by Kristen Gudsnuk (Cover A)

ON SALE JAN. 21, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801491400111

AMERICAN CAPER #3

The Hamilton family disappears into separate fantasy worlds of cowboy cosplay, conspiracy, and computer games. The Charmers are questioned by the FBI about the recent murders in Verona and the van full of escaped convicts. Agent Carter Evans tests if his new partner is crooked. Marty parties while breeding bulls. And Freddie interrupts an old friend's poolside brunch of cocaine and cocktails with a surprise visit.

• New comic book series from the head writer and creative team of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption!

• Ongoing series.

Written by Dan Houser & Lazlow

Illustrated by David Lapham

Colored by Lee Loughridge

Cover by Tyler Boss (Cover A)

ON SALE JAN. 21, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801474700311

AVATAR: THE GAP YEAR—TIPPING POINT #3

A beyond-the-screen adventure filling in the gap year at the outset of the hit film Avatar: The Way of Water!

Neytiri's attempt to teach her children the dangers of the Sky People took a nearly disastrous turn, but became a lesson well learned. Upon their return, Jake's focus is on survival for his people and family, but Neytiri calls for Jake and the Omatikaya to remember their proud heritage as warriors and take the fight to the RDA!

• Six-issue series.

"RED-PILLED AND READY FOR ACTION!"

Written by Ethan Sacks

Illustrated by Salvatore Porcaro (Cover A)

Colored by Michael Atiyeh

Lettered by Michael Heisler

ON SALE JAN. 7, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801458700311

Cover B by Simon Bisley

DEVIL ON MY SHOULDER #2

They tried to kill her, but they failed. Now the five boys that tortured, abused, and tormented her have debts in her ledger, and she's coming to collect. And her vengeance will be absolute. And it will be glorious. The blood-soaked revenge story continues . . .

A new dark horror series from the creators of Where Monsters Lie, Kyle Starks (Those Not Afraid) and Piotr Kowalski (Let This One Be a Devil), that's perfect for fans of The Crow, revenge horror and violent, well-deserved retribution.

• Four-issue series.

Written by Kyle Starks

Illustrated by Piotr Kowalski (Cover A)

Colored by Brad Simpson

Lettered by Joshua Reed

ON SALE JAN. 7, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801476100211

CAPTAIN HENRY AND THE GRAVEYARD OF TIME #3

The captain and his fellow stranded travelers are attacked by a legion of monsters when the Time King orders them to be destroyed.

Mike Mignola and Bruce Zick cowrite and Zick (Thor, The Atomic Legion) draws this new miniseries that explores an uncharted corner of the Hellboy universe!

• Four-issue series.

Written by Mike Mignola & Bruce Zick

Illustrated by Bruce Zick (Cover A)

Lettered by Clem Robins

ON SALE JAN. 14, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801459400311

Cover B by Ben Stenbeck

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: THE SWORD OF FLAWS #4

In this series finale, Orko and the Sorceress discover the truth behind the violet blade while He-Man and the Masters of the Universe face off against Skeletor and his henchmen. It's a battle between good and evil, a clash between magic, technology, and might. But who will be victorious? Can good always triumph over evil? Or is this where the end begins?

• Series finale.

Written by Tim Seeley

Illustrated by Freddie E. Williams II (Cover A)

Colored by Andrew Dalhouse

Lettered by AndWorld Design

ON SALE JAN. 14, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801401300411

Covers: Cover B by Dan Earls, Cover B by Uzuri

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE FALLBACKS SERIES 1 #4

As the Fallbacks' adventures in Loudwater reach their climax, they find themselves facing down Angrilyne's rival party, the Lady of Loudwater, Glazhael the White Dragon, and the gods themselves. Our misfit champions can't hope to win a fair fight, but that was never their plan!

• Featuring connecting back cover art by acclaimed fantasy artist Julie Dillon, whose work has been featured in the Magic: The Gathering card game!

• The thrilling final issue!

Written by Greg Pak

Illustrated by Wilton Santos & Edvan Alves

Colored by Raúl Angulo

Cover by Marguerite Sauvage (Cover A)

ON SALE JAN. 28, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801456300411

FML #8

The magical promise of youth faces down the sinister cynicism of today's world in FML's main event–worthy conclusion.

The STFU kids fight for their lives and their futures in a Convention Center–turned–postapocalyptic–battleground, setting the stage for the OG Riot Grrls to relive and resolve the anarchic spirit of their Gen X heydays with steel-toed boots and battle bats in hand.

In a world teetering on the edge, FML celebrates the strength of youth and the power of a story. It shows us that amidst the chaos of today, we're all making peace with our monsters.

• Each issue features bonus material exclusive to the single issues only such as essays on music and true crime, interviews, and more!

• Series finale!

"FML is the type of comic that allows us to escape into fiction while holding onto some real-life worries. Simply put Kelly Sue DeConnick and David López nailed this one."

—Capes & Tights

Written by Kelly Sue DeConnick

Illustrated by David López (Cover A)

Colored by Cris Peter

Lettered by Clayton Cowles

ON SALE JAN. 7, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801301600811

Covers: Cover B by Phil Jimenez, Cover C by David López

MISS TRUESDALE AND THE RISE OF MAN #2

Anum Yassa manages to evade defeat once, but only until another tries to intervene in her destiny.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and artist Jesse Lonergan continue their acclaimed Miss Truesdale saga in this new miniseries.

• Four-issue series.

Written by Mike Mignola

Illustrated & Colored by Jesse Lonergan (Cover A)

Lettered by Clem Robins

ON SALE JAN. 21, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801485300211

HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D.: THE GHOST SHIPS OF LABRADOR #2

Hellboy will go to any lengths to save a missing agent—even if it means diving into the belly of the spectral beast.

• Rob Williams and Laurence Campbell return to the Hellboy universe!

• Conclusion of a two-part standalone Hellboy story.

Written by Mike Mignola & Rob Williams

Illustrated by Laurence Campbell (Cover A)

Colored by Lee Loughridge

ON SALE JAN. 7, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801475400211

Covers: Cover B by Daniele Serra, Cover B by Jesse Lonergan

JOHN LE CARRÉ'S: THE CIRCUS—LOSING CONTROL #2

London, 2025. Control is missing. And with an imminent and critical mission in Vienna, potential enemies within the Circus, and nothing to work from but an unsent text to her saying "DON'T," Control's assistant Maggie can't trust anyone with the knowledge of his absence. Using every connection and tool she has at her disposal, Maggie works quickly to spin a web of deceit—but in protecting the secret of Control's absence, she runs into danger herself.

• Written by Harvey Award–winning and NYT best-selling writer and artist Matt Kindt.

• Illustrated by Eisner Award–nominated artist Ibrahim Moustafa.

• Three-issue series.

Written by Matt Kindt

Illustrated by Ibrahim Moustafa (Cover A)

Colored by Brad Simpson

Lettered by Simon Bowland

ON SALE JAN. 7, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801455600211

—

MINOR THREATS: THE LAST DEVIL LEFT ALIVE #3

The mystery behind Scadlock's multiversal gentrification plot is revealed, leaving the Minor Threats scrambling to save Redport: a powerless Searcher debates her heroic fate, a remorseful Pigeon Pete struggles to find redemption, a scorned Scalpel plots her revenge, Frankie prepares to face down her superhero daughter, the mantle of The Insomniac is passed down, and Man-Car, the sensational character find of 2025, makes his horrifying debut. All in this penultimate issue leading up to the Minor Threats' last stand . . .

• The hit superhero saga that's Watchmen–meets–The Wire returns from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, showrunners of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K on HULU, and superstar artist Scott Hepburn (Tom Morello's Orchid).

• Five-issue series.

Written by Patton Oswalt & Jordan Blum

Illustrated by Scott Hepburn (Cover A)

Colored by Ian Herring

ON SALE JAN. 7, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801454900311

Cover B by Eric Powell

MASTERMINDS #5

Final Level. As Edward crashes the last round in the game, he must face the Mastermind of his initiation. But can he outsmart the society's most dangerous challenge yet to finally join their ranks, and if so, will he be willing to pay the price?

• Are you ready for the last level? Join Zack Kaplan and Stephen Thompson for the mind-bending finale of their latest series!

Written by Zack Zaplan

Illustrated by Stephen Thompson (Cover A)

Colored by Thiago Rocha

Lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

ON SALE JAN. 14, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801435800511

Covers: Cover B by Marco Locati, Cover B by Alan Quah

KILL ALL IMMORTALS II #4

A Viking does not run from greatness, but toward it. Facing a crushing and chaotic escape, Frey finds her family torn asunder, her enemies chasing her down and her future in peril. But with nowhere safe to hide, can Frey hold true to her ideals and rise above the bloodshed, or will she become the one thing she hates—a heartless, barbaric killer?

• Continues part two of the hit series!

• Five-issue series.

Written by Zack Kaplan

Illustrated by Fico Ossio & Elisabetta D'Amico

Colored by Thiago Rocha

Lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Cover by Oliver Barrett (Cover A)

ON SALE JAN. 14, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801453200411

ORPHAN AND THE FIVE BEASTS: BATH OF BLOOD #4

THE RETURNING KUNG-FU EPIC FROM JAMES STOKOE, THE CREATOR BEHIND ORC STAIN AND ALIENS: DEAD ORBIT!

The climactic battle continues as Orphan Mo faces off against the final grotesque form of the third Beast! It's wall-to-wall action with buckets of blood as the second part of Mo's journey comes to a close.

• Series finale!

"Orphan and the Five Beasts can take its well-earned place among the best of the martial arts epics."

—Brazen Bull

Written & Illustrated by James Stokoe (Cover)

ON SALE JAN. 7, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801448800411

Cover B (B&W) by Matteo Scalera

NEMESIS FOREVER #5

The Nemesis trilogy concludes with this extra-sized finale as the final fate of the character and our world is revealed—and we find out if FBI agent Kitty Tepper manages to destroy him from inside his gang.

THE MOST OUTRAGEOUS FINALE OF ALL TIME!

Written by Mark Millar

Illustrated by Matteo Scalera (Cover A)

Colored by Giovanna Niro

Lettered by Clem Robins

ON SALE JAN. 7, 2026 | 40 Pages | $6.99

UPC: 76156801217000511

RED BOOK I #4

China, 2010. Flights are immediately diverted into and out of Xiaoshan Airport as staff and passengers aboard multiple planes report seeing flashes and beams of otherworldly light. Four unidentified objects are captured in various photos and videos. How does it all fit within the history of cover-ups by the Chinese government of UFO sightings?

The final issue of the all-new volume of "true" tales capturing the strange world of alien encounters by the New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award–winning creators of Something is Killing the Children, The Nice House on the Lake, The Department of Truth, and Powers in the continuation of their acclaimed work on the Blue Book series.

Each issue will feature "True Weird" backup stories by guest creators.

• Series finale!

Written by James Tynion IV & Michael Avon Oeming

Illustrated by Michael Avon Oeming (Cover A)

Lettered by Tom Napolitano

ON SALE JAN. 14, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801443300411

Cover B by Jill Thompson

POWERS 25 #5

The original creators of POWERS have returned with a brand-new case featuring brand-new secrets from the POWERS universe. With Detective Kutter tackling the interrogation of super-science super-genius Archie Gates, rookie Detective Moon teams up with veteran Powers all-star Deena Pilgrim to solve the case before it gets taken away from Powers by higher-ups of the government. There is a cover-up. They can feel it. Now they have to prove it.

• 12-issue series.

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Illustrated by Michael Avon Oeming (Cover A)

Colored by Nick Filardi

Lettered by Joshua Reed

ON SALE JAN. 21, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801445700511

Cover B by Jill Thompson

SYNTHETICS #3

Nick and Denny found the facility that was leaking neural slices to the black market, but with the employee responsible dead on arrival, they may need to dig deeper to find a new lead. Meanwhile, indie journalist Blake Wohl blackmails Dr. Hernando Montoya with an ultimatum: Either give Blake exclusive rights to livestream the birth of the Synthetics or spend what time remains on this Earth in prison.

• A new apocalyptic sci-fi epic from J. Michael Straczynski (The Amazing Spider-Man, Babylon 5)!

• Featuring art by the talented Tony Parker (Medusa)!

• Four-issue series.

Written by J. Michael Straczynski

Illustrated by Tony Parker (Cover A)

Colored by Carrie Strachan

Lettered by Steve Dutro

ON SALE JAN. 7, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801462400311

SPACE SCOUTS #3

In the grand finale, our hapless legion of teenage heroes are forced to grow up quick as they face a universe-ending enemy. But not everything is as it seems. They've come a long way from the reality-show competition to be the next great Space Scout, but now that they've "made it," it doesn't seems so great as they drop like flies.

Casualties are going to be high, so maybe don't get too attached to your favorite character. Most of them aren't going to make it back.

• Series finale!

Written by Matt Kindt

Illustrated by David Rubin (Cover A)

ON SALE JAN. 14, 2026 | 40 Pages | $7.99

UPC: 76156801447100311

Cover B by Álvaro Martínez Bueno

STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES: THE BAD BATCH—ROGUE AGENTS #2

The race is on to find the missing Separatist scientist and his doomsday device! But with their newfound adversary in the lead, the Bad Batch must turn to an old friend for help, finding themselves involved in an underworld shootout as a result! With friends like these, who needs enemies?

• The team that brought you the hit comics miniseries Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch—Ghost Agents returns with this thrilling follow-up series!

"If you're a Clone Wars/Bad Batch fan you're going to love this series. The writing is incredible, the artwork is incredible. And it all blends together into an issue, and a series, you don't want to miss!"

—Nerd Initiative

Written by Michael Moreci

Illustrated by Reese Hannigan & Elisabetta D'Amico

Colored by Michael Atiyeh

Cover by Valeria Favoccia (Cover A)

ON SALE JAN. 28, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801486000211

THE GUY IN THE CHAIR #4

In the explosive finale, our heroes reel from betrayal, revelations, and dire injuries as they continue their valiant efforts to stop the Observatory's hostile takeover plans for the world's governments.

The purpose of their mysterious government asset is revealed, and everything comes together with double crosses, triple crosses, and substantial property damage.

No one said fieldwork was safer than staying behind a desk.

• Series finale!

Written by Hannah Rose May & Utkarsh Ambudkar

Illustrated by Guillermo Sanna (Cover A)

Colored by Dearbhla Kelly

ON SALE JAN. 21, 2026 | 32 Pages | $4.99

UPC: 76156801457000411

THE BARB WIRE COMPENDIUM

THE DEFINITIVE BARB WIRE COMICS COLLECTION IN ONE OVERSIZED COMPENDIUM!

Steel Harbor is the American dream turned nightmare. This once-great city was a monument to American industry and ingenuity, but now it's a scrap heap of shuttered factories, decaying neighborhoods, and wasted potential being carved up and fought over by superpowered street gangs.

But where others see a warzone, Barb sees opportunity. When a bounty can punch through a wall, summon a tornado, or fly, they tend to have a big fat price on their head, which is exactly what Barb needs if she's going to keep her money-pit hard rock bar from being shuttered. The trick is staying alive long enough to collect.

This definitive collection features Comics' Greatest World: Steel Harbor Week 1: Barb Wire, Comics' Greatest World: Steel Harbor Week 2: The Machine, Comics' Greatest World: Steel Harbor Week 3: Wolf Gang, Comics' Greatest World: Steel Harbor Week 4: Motorhead, Barb Wire #1–#9, San Diego Comic-Con Comics #3: Barb Wire: No Fear, Barb Wire: Ace of Spades #1–#4, Barb Wire (Volume 2) #1–#8, and, as a bonus, the movie adaptation comic Barb Wire Movie Special.

For mature audiences.

Written by Chris Warner (Cover by Adam Hughes)

Illustrated by Chris Warner, John Arcudi, Dan Lawlis, Patrick Olliffe, and more!

ON SALE FEB. 17, 2026 | 648 Pages | $39.99

ISBN: 9781506750989

CREEPY PRESENTS: BERNIE WRIGHTSON

THE FIRST COMPLETE COLLECTION OF BERNIE WRIGHTSON'S WARREN HORROR COMICS STORIES!

With Creepy Presents: Bernie Wrightson, his classic horror stories from Creepy and Eerie are now collected in an affordable oversized paperback!

These classic tales from the 1970s include collaborations with fellow superstars and Warren Publishing alumni Howard Chaykin, Nicola Cuti, Bill DuBay, Carmine Infantino, Bruce Jones, Budd Lewis, and Walt Simonson, as well as several adaptations and original stories written and drawn by Wrightson during one of the most fruitful periods of his career! The infamous "Jenifer" is included, as well as Wrightson's full-color story "The Muck Monster," and adaptations of Poe and Lovecraft classics such as the unnerving "Cool Air."

This tantalizingly twisted tome is also topped with a new introduction by Bruce Jones—a perfect aperitif to begin a hearty repast of horror!

Written by Bernie Wrightson & Bruce Jones

Illustrated by Bernie Wrightson

ON SALE FEB. 3, 2026 | 144 Pages | $24.99

ISBN: 9781506753218

EERIE ARCHIVES VOLUME 13 (DOUBLE-SIZED VOLUME)

LEGENDARY CREATORS OF LEGENDARY TERROR!

A DOUBLE SHOT OF TERROR: TWO HORRIFYING VOLUMES IN ONE!

Collecting eleven issues of Warren Publishing's legendary Eerie horror anthology, previously compiled in Dark Horse's hardcover volumes 15 and 16.

This double-volume paperback edition includes jaw-dropping work from Howard Chaykin, Bernie Wrightson, Richard Corben, Carmine Infantino, Jim Starlin, and a host of other fan-favorite talents! Thrill to the ongoing, brutal adventures of Hunter, El Cid, and Coffin! From fanciful freaks to downright disturbing demons, Eerie Archives has something for every horror devotee!

Collects Eerie magazine #70–78, #80, and content from the special reprint issue #79 not collected in previous Eerie Archives volumes.

Written by Howard Chaykin & Bill Dubay

Illustrated by Bernie Wrightson, Carmine Infantino, Richard Corben

ON SALE FEB. 3, 2026 | 608 Pages | $34.99

ISBN: 9781506749624

ELFQUEST: THE FINAL QUEST

Generation after generation, for thousands of years, the elves of the World of Two Moons sought refuge from the savagery of their primitive planet. For a while, it seemed they had found it in the legendary Palace of the High Ones, where Chief Cutter and his tribe of Wolfriders have avoided nature's wrath and the threat of an ever-expanding human population.

Yet comfort comes at a price. The seductive magical influence of the Palace may lead to the feral elves' undoing—and Cutter realizes he must embark upon the most important quest of all! The long-running, award-winning ElfQuest saga by celebrated creators Wendy and Richard Pini reaches an unexpected and deeply emotional story arc.

Dark Horse Comics collects the entire ElfQuest: The Final Quest series for the first time into a single, stunning full-color hardcover volume, with a new introduction by Richard Pini, two new afterword pieces by Richard Pini and Wendy Pini, and a bonus section filled with amazing extras and behind-the-scenes process images that the Dark Horse ElfQuest collections are known for! Over 600 pages!

Collects Elfquest: The Final Quest Volumes 1–4.

Written by Wendy Pini & Richard Pini

Illustrated by Wendy Pini

ON SALE FEB. 10, 2026 | 624 Pages | $69.99

ISBN: 9781506748825

HELEN OF WYNDHORN DELUXE EDITION

NOW COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME AS AN OVER-SIZED DELUXE HARDCOVER EDITION IN A BEAUTIFUL SLIPCASE AND WITH BRAND-NEW BONUS MATERIALS!

Following the tragic death of her late father C.K. Cole, the esteemed pulp writer and creator of the popular warrior character Othan, Helen Cole is called back to her grandfather's enormous and illustrious estate, Wyndhorn House.

Scarred by Cole's untimely passing and lost in a new strange world, Helen wreaks drunken havoc upon her arrival; however, her chaotic ways begin to soften as she discovers a lifetime of secrets hiding within the myriad rooms and hallways of the expansive manor. For outside its walls, within the woods, dwell the legendary adventures that once were locked away within her father's stories.

Collects the hit series Helen of Wyndhorn #1–#6 and features a sketchbook section and bonus art by Walt Simonson, Greg Smallwood, Clay Mann, Elsa Charretier, Tula Lotay, Massimo Carnevale, Fabio Moon, and Jill Thompson.

This volume collects the entirety of Helen of Wyndhorn in a deluxe and oversized hardcover edition in a slipcase, with a book ribbon, gilded edges, and brand-new bonus sketchbook materials.

Written by Tom King

Illustrated by Bilquis Evely

Colored by Matheus Lopes

ON SALE FEB. 24, 2026 | 184 Pages | $59.99

ISBN: 9781506740072

HUCK VOLUME 2: BIG BAD WORLD

THE RETURN OF A HEARTWARMING, FEEL-GOOD SUPERHERO!

A man who just wants to make your day, coming up against the real world and hoping to change it.

Huck is the ultimate feel-good graphic novel, and this is a must for anyone who needs a little dopamine hit.

The sequel to Millarworld's most beloved graphic novel, Millar and Albuquerque are back with the followup to the story of an autistic man with extraordinary gifts who just wants to do one good deed every day and play his small part in making the world a better place.

In this story he discovers there are other people like him around the world, but they're in danger, hiding from the authorities who know the secret behind their gifts and who want to secure their power over them.

Collects Huck: Big Bad World #1–#6.

Written by Mark Millar

Illustrated by Rafael Albuquerque (Cover)

Colored by Dave McCaig

ON SALE FEB. 24, 2026 | 144 Pages | $19.99

ISBN: 9781506750644

MINOR THREATS LIBRARY EDITION VOLUME 1

THIS DEBUT LIBRARY EDITION COLLECTS THE FIRST TWO SERIES IN A DELUXE HARDCOVER FORMAT!

Minor Threats volumes 1 and 2 witness the rise and fall of Twilight City's first costumed criminal queenpin, Playtime, a.k.a. Frankie Follis.

A second-generation supervillain, Frankie is looking for a fresh start and to escape the life of crime that was thrust upon her since childhood. But when The Stickman, Twilight's A-list villain, kills the sidekick to its A-list hero, The Insomniac, all hell breaks loose. No one feels it more than the blue-collar D-list hoods who are being rounded up by the Insomniac's superhero teammates on The Continuum, turning the city into a police state. Frankie decides to seemingly put on the mask one last time, assembling a team of fellow bottom-feeders as they venture out on the most dangerous night of the year to collect the bounty on the Stickman's head and bring him down themselves.

After upending the status quo between heroes and villains, Frankie decides to embrace her supercriminal past and ascend the ranks as she builds her empire. But heavy is the head that wears the crown as new threats emerge from every corner. Rival villain gangs are instigating a turf war while Frankie's consigliere/lover Scalpel is pressuring her to legitimize her growing business. The Action, a sociopathic group of superhero sidekicks, have come to Twilight looking to uncover secrets that could unravel the very nature of Frankie's power. Can Frankie hold on? Or will the former D-lister turned crime boss lose it all?

Written by Patton Oswalt & Jordan Blum

Illustrated by Scott Hepburn

ON SALE FEB. 10, 2026 | 272 Pages | $49.99

ISBN: 9781506750538

THE NOBODY (NEW EDITION)

The Invisible Man story retold in a present-day rural Canadian town by Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer and Sweet Tooth comics creator Jeff Lemire.

The tiny, isolated fishing village of Large Mouth never saw much excitement—until the arrival of the mysterious stranger, that is. Wrapped from head to toe in bandages and wearing weird goggles, he quietly takes up residence in the sleepy town's motel. Driven by curiosity, the townsfolk begin to unlock the secrets he holds.

Experience Jeff Lemire's reimagining of H.G. Wells's The Invisible Man in this new edition of his long-out-of-print, fan-favorite graphic novel featuring a brand-new cover.

"LIKE SO MANY EDGY NOIR MOMENTS, LEMIRE CAPTURES A SHADES-OF-GREY FEELING INCREDIBLY WELL, AND BY THE TIME THE BOOK ENDS, IT LEAVES THE QUESTION ABOUT WHO READERS SHOULD FAVOR AS THE HERO AND WHO THE TRUE VILLAIN IS."

—THE COMIC ADDICTION

Written & Illustrated by Jeff Lemire

ON SALE FEB. 3, 2026 | 144 Pages | $29.99

ISBN: 9781506753072

THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS VOLUME 3

THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS IS AN LGBTQ+, HORROR-HERO, COMING-OF-AGE COMICS SERIES THAT'S INVINCIBLE–MEETS–DOOM PATROL. A GREAT JUMPING-ON POINT FOR NEW READERS!

A new school year begins for Christopher Chaos and his friends as he finds himself divided from his mentor, Adam Frankenstein, and searching for answers outside of any textbook. But when Dr. Henry Jekyll arrives in New Briar City with a mysterious hunter on his trail called "Helbound," a strange case develops that only Christopher can solve! Will the Monster Club survive their latest foe or will they be torn apart—piece by bloody piece?

Tiny Onion Studios and Dark Horse Comics present a line of upcoming creator-owned work from the mind of James Tynion IV across a broad spectrum of his interests, from nonfiction supernatural encounters to high-concept coming-of-age monster comics.

Collects the Dark Horse Comics series The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos: Children of the Night #1–#4.

Written by James Tynion IV & Tate Brombal

Illustrated by Isaac Goodhart

ON SALE FEB. 3, 2026 | 120 Pages | $24.99

ISBN: 9781506741697

STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES—CODEBREAKER

CELEBRATE THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS WITH THIS ACTION-PACKED, ALL-AGES ADVENTURE STARRING POE DAMERON AND BB-8!

Ace X-wing pilot Poe Dameron and his droid companion BB-8 are sent on a covert mission to capture a rumored codebreaking device that the First Order has been using to crack Resistance communications. If the Resistance can steal this encryption machine for themselves, or at least destroy it, it would be a major win in the fight against the First Order.

But when Poe discovers that the "codebreaking technology" is actually a brilliant Munn girl being held captive, he's forced to go off-mission. Now, the Resistance pilot, his trusty astromech, and the young girl are on the run and in the crosshairs of an infamous TIE fighter pilot! Can Poe outfly his enemy, or will the mission go down in flames?

Collects Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Codebreaker #1–#4.

Written by Ethan Sacks

Illustrated by Marc Yarza & José Marzan Jr.

Colored by Nicola Righi

Lettered by Comicraft

Cover by Diego Galindo

ON SALE FEB. 3, 2026 | 104 Pages | $19.99

ISBN: 9781506742861

URI TUPKA AND THE GODS: ANOTHER STORY FROM LANDS UNKNOWN

A NEW, STANDALONE BOOK FROM MIKE MIGNOLA'S LANDS UNKNOWN!

Set in the same universe as his hit comics anthology Bowling with Corpses, Mignola returns to Lands Unknown and both writes and draws this new original graphic novel that bursts with the fantastic, the folkloric, and even the frightening. Longtime Mignola collaborator Dave Stewart joins to bring color to this fanciful story.

A wayward theologian travels across mysterious lands and goes up against mythic monsters, bandits, and more in pursuit of proof of the existence of the old gods.

In this story of the search for gods in a world that feels abandoned by them, the titular hero travels a pilgrim road in his quest for answers. Along the way he encounters dragons, giants, devils, and a tomb of unspeakable horror, and learns not just the truth about the universe but the gravity of his own role in it.

Written & Illustrated by Mike Mignola

Colored by Dave Stewart

Lettered by Clem Robins

ON SALE FEB. 24, 2026 | 104 Pages | $24.99

ISBN: 9781506753324

CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS MADNESS VOLUME 1

AN ACTION-PACKED MANGA PREQUEL TO THE HIT NETFLIX ANIME SERIES, CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS, FEATURING FAN-FAVORITE CHARACTERS REBECCA AND PILAR!

Rebecca and her big brother Pilar pursue their dream of becoming legendary edgerunners just like their father. And in Night City, where violence, greed, and corruption run rampant, they'll have to abandon who they once were and dive headlong into the mayhem, where they'll struggle, suffer, and sow chaos everywhere they go! But when a mysterious man appears, the trajectory of their future takes a turn. Witness pure madness as they rush through Night City to prove themselves as edgerunners!

Written by Bartosz Sztybor, screenwriter for the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series, with art by Asano, known for the manga adaptation of Studio Trigger's BNA: Brand New Animal.

Written by Bartosz Sztybor

Illustrated by Asano

ON SALE FEB. 24, 2026 | 200 Pages | $14.99

ISBN: 9781506752921

THE HISTORY OF METROIDVANIA: DECADE ONE—1980-1990

The History of Metroidvania: Decade One turns back the clock to trace the primal origins of one of the most popular and enduring video game formats. The story begins years before anyone had conceived of the name Metroidvania—before the first Metroid and Castlevania games had even arrived on the scene.

In this exhaustively researched publication, you'll see how gaming trends of the early 1980s came together to give us initial expressions of the Metroidvania concept, and how the design language of the genre evolved over the course of the 8-bit hardware era. From text-based adventures to coin-op tests of pure dexterity, Metroidvania took its cues from early computer hits and best-selling console masterpieces, evolving alongside the medium itself.

Like the genre itself, the early history of Metroidvania features plenty of surprises and dead ends along the way, but ultimately leads to a satisfying conclusion.

Written by Jeremy Parish

ON SALE FEB. 24, 2026 | 240 Pages | $54.99

ISBN: 9781506754543



PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES VOLUME 25: IT'S A DOGZ LIFE

The twenty-fifth standalone Plants vs. Zombies graphic novel!

For once, instead of causing trouble, Zomboss is in trouble and needs help finding his missing dog!

Dr. Zomboss, the constant scourge of Neighborville and leader of the zombie army, needs help! While normally Patrice, Nate, Crazy Dave, and the plants wouldn't be concerned at all, it's his dog that's missing, and who wouldn't want to help someone find their lost dog?! Of course, since it's Zomboss, there's no telling what could go wrong! And his dog may be the smartest one, for getting itself lost!

Written by the brilliantly clever Paul Tobin and featuring gorgeous artwork by talented artist Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau!

Written by Paul Tobin

Illustrated by Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau

Contributions by Heather Breckel & Steve Dutro

ON SALE FEB. 3, 2026 | 88 Pages | $12.99

ISBN: 9781506742922

GUNSMITH CATS: BURST OMNIBUS VOLUME 1

In Gunsmith Cats Burst Omnibus Volume 1, Rally and ace transporter Bean Bandit find themselves well outside city limits—and deep in the heart of Texas! After Bean's own vehicle is swiped, Rally hires Bean to get her and her bounty back all the way back to Chicago in a rental car . . . except it turns out it only had half a tank, and pretty soon Bean's got to push! The desperate situation turns still more dire when they seek sanctuary at a remote motel far off the interstate, and some Mob hitmen on their trail check in . . . but this is the Wild West, and the Monroe Inn is run by an old-fashioned grandma who packs a Winchester rifle!

Meanwhile, there's a new cop in Chicago who's from some even harder streets—the mustachioed, Mustang Mach 1–driving Inspector Percy Bacharach, late of the Detroit P.D. It seems Bean Bandit's wrecked a few too many squad cars in the Motor City, so Percy's transferred to Chicagoland to pursue Bean. But he's not interested in arresting him. Instead he's going to find a legal—or maybe not-so-legal—excuse to take Bean out in a duel to the death on the highway!

The Gunsmith Cats Burst Omnibus is using the 2000s unflopped version of the manga, so that it reads in the original Japanese style, from right to left.

For mature audiences.

Collects Gunsmith Cats: Burst chapters 1–22.

Written & Illustrated by Kenichi Sonoda

Translated by Studio Cutie

ON SALE FEB. 17, 2026 | 484 Pages | $29.99

ISBN: 9781506746258

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!