Dave Sim Does Frank Miller's Daredevil For Cerebus In Hell

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside Benjamin Hobbs, railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. This time it is with Frank Miller's Daredevil. Take a look at June's Giant Size Public Defenders #1 solicitations including Varkdevil… and Satan taking the role of Elektra. I'm surprised Dave didn't substitute the Whore Of Babylon instead, that would seem more his thing…

GIANT SIZE PUBLIC DEFENDERS ONE SHOT CVR A/B

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

(W) David Birdsong, Dave Sim (A/CA) David Birdsong, Dave Sim, Gustave Dore

Meet Fred Murdock – Cerebus in really dark sunglasses – the wildly successful lawyer in charge of Murdock and Associates. If you can pay his outrageous fees, justice can be yours! Actually, we should probably lead with: Frank Miller riffs out the whazoo! Zero chance of Frank doing Daredevil again, right? So this double-sized issue – forty years after-the-fact – is really the best you can hope for (sad to say). Special Varkdevil variant cover also available to order!In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: $8.00

And here are the covers that they are riffing off… Daredevil #179 by Frank Miller, and Giant-Size Defenders #1 by Frank Giacoia, John Romita Sr. and Dan Crespi.