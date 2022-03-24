DC Comics Cancels Sandman #1 Facsimile Edition For Now

DC Comics has told comic book stores that all orders for The Sandman #1 Facsimile Edition have been cancelled, and that the issue will be resolicited at a later date. Why? Well, no reason was given but if I have to guess, the intended launch of Netflix's Sandman TV series may have been pushed back a little. Not that we humble peasants know what it was in the first place of course.

Facsimile editions have become more popular of late, attempts to accurately reprint the original comic book issue, including advertising, letters pages, editorial, the lot. Here was the original solicitation.

SANDMAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION (MR)

(W) Neil Gaiman (A) Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg (CA) Dave McKean

Rereleasing the comic that started it all! Neil Gaiman's acclaimed fantasy epic begins when an occultist seeking immortality attempts to capture Death, but accidentally traps her younger brother Dream instead. Decades pass while Morpheus remains locked away and powerless, and all the while, the realm of dreams is left without its lord… Before the Endless make their on-screen debut in Netflix's The Sandman, rediscover the 1988 issue that began one of the greatest literary achievements in comics! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/12/2022

The Sandman, created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for DC Comics, first published in 1988. ran for 75 issues from January 1989 to March 1996. Beginning with issue No. 47, it was placed under DC's Vertigo imprint, and following Vertigo's retirement in 2020, reprints have been published under DC's Black Label imprint. Various film and television versions of Sandman have been developed. In 2013, Warner Bros. announced that David S. Goyer would be producing a film adaptation of the comic book series starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt within its upcoming Vertigo film slate, but Gordon-Levitt dropped out in 2016. In 2020, a full-cast audio drama comprising the first three volumes of the series was released exclusively through Audible, narrated by Gaiman, dramatized and directed by Dirk Maggs and starring James McAvoy as Morpheus. And the Netflix adaptation is expected… well, any day now