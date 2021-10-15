DC Comics Introduces New Version Of Hourman In 2022

Hourman or Hour-Man is the name of three different fictional superheroes appearing in comics published by DC Comics. The original Hourman was created by writer Ken Fitch and artist Bernard Baily in Adventure Comics #48 in 1940. Chemist Rex Tyler, who creates a new synthesis, "Miraclo", which grants him super-strength and endurance, but only for one hour. While Rick Tyler, Rex's son, took over the Hourman mantle during the Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Now DC Comics is to introduce Minute Man, for the second issue of the new One-Star Squadron series from Mark Russell and Steve Lieber out in DC Comics' January 2022 solicitations.This version of Hour Man is "a 1990s has-been superhero looking for 15 more minutes of fame…or at least a way to pay for Miraclo pills." The name suggests a more limited power range than Hourman and also reflects the original superhero team of the Watchmen universe, The Minutemen. The first issue of One-Star Quadron will be published in December.

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #2

Meet Minute Man, the greatest hero probably never heard of! It's not easy being Red (Tornado)! As the boss, he's got everyone relying on him for their next paycheck. Enter Minute Man, a 1990s has-been superhero looking for 15 more minutes of fame…or at least a way to pay for Miraclo pills. Without them, he's a super-zero and he's willing to do anything for one more chance at power. How far will he go? Meet Metropolis Comic Con's newest special guest! Written by MARK RUSSELL Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER 53.99 US 32 pages 2 of 6 ON SALE 1/4/22

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #1 (OF 6) CVR A STEVE LIEBER

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Steve Lieber

Who you gonna call? One-Star Squadron! Meet DC's superhero team where heroism meets capitalism. This ragtag group of heroes led by Red Tornado is here to provide service with a smile. All you must do is send a request via their on-demand hero app and they'll answer any call. Whether it's a children's birthday party or an alien invasion, no job is too small or too big! Brought to you by Eisner nominee Mark Russell (The Flintstones, Wonder Twins, Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles) and Eisner winner Steve Lieber (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen), you'll want to invest early in this one-of-a-kind miniseries that promises a story filled with heart, heroism, and humor.

Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 11/7/2021 In-Store Date: 12/7/2021