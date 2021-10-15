Full DC Comics January 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Not Just Batman

DC Connect, the monthly catalog featuring solicitation information for DC Comics is up and out on Bleeding Cool With original graphic novels, collected editions, and more, everything fans can expect this January …and a hint at what's coming up in 2022. And mostly – but not all – Batman.

BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT #2

Written by JOCK Art and cover by JOCK Variant cover by PAUL POPE $6.99 US 48 pages Prestige Plus ON SALE 2/1/22

With the power out across Gotham, Batman must haul the not-particularly-cooperative villain responsible, E.M.P., across miles of chaotic city streets, filled with terrified people and opportunistic criminals! Blackgate Prison can nullify E.M.P.'s destructive electrical powers, if Batman can survive long enough to get them there—but what happens if there are two people loose in Gotham with those powers? What then? The mega-talented Jock (Batman: The Black Mirror, The Batman Who Laughs) writes and draws the blockbuster story of Batman's worst night!

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #1

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art and cover by Carmine Di Giandomenico

Variant cover by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion

1:25 variant by Gerald Parel

1:50 foil variant by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22

The origin of Batman and his never-ending fight against crime in Gotham City is modern mythology, but what about the story in between? How did an angry, damaged young man grow into the most accomplished detective and crime-fighter the world has ever known? How did the Dark Knight…begin? Chip Zdarsky (DAREDEVIL) and Carmine Di Giandomenico (THE FLASH) explore Bruce Wayne's journey to become Batman in this definitive new series.

BATMAN #119

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art and cover by Jorge Molina

Backup script and art by Karl Kerschl

Variant cover by Francesco Mattina

1:25 variant by Dan Hipp

1:50 variant by Jock

$4.99 US | 40 pages

Variant $5.99 US (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22

"Abyss" part two! For years Batman used the darkness as a weapon, but now a new enemy turns that darkness against him! Batman must team with Batman Inc.'s mysterious new benefactor to bring the deadly Abyss into the light! Wait…who is Batman Inc.'s new benefactor?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1049

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI Art by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO Cover by DAN MORA Variant by LEE BERME10 1:25 variant by JORGE FORMES $4.99 US 40 pages Variant $5.99 US (Card stock) ON SALE 1/18/22

When Huntress elected to go undercover in Arkham Tower, it was to investigate a place of healing that seemed too good to be true. But what happens when Helena Bertinelli really does need some healing? With Nightwing and Batwoman also on the inside, what began as an undercover mission has turned into a rescue operation as the mysteries of Dr. Wear's Arkham Tower begin to unravel! Then, in "House of Gotham" part three, the young boy rescued by Batman has begun his course of treatment at Arkham, so why are the only people showing him kindness those whom the law asserts are criminals? It's a cycle of violence the Dark Knight has no answer for as Gotham's most vulnerable struggle to keep their heads above water!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1050

Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Ivan Reis and Danny Miki

Backup 1 written by Matthew Rosenberg

Backup 1 art by Fernando Blanco

Backup 2 written by Mark Waid

Backup 2 art by Dan Mora

Cover by Irvin Rodriguez

Variant by Lee Bermejo

4-part connecting variant by Jorge Molina

1:25 variant by Jorge Fornés

Team variant by Jay Fabok

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/25/22

On sale January 25th is the landmark, oversize Detective Comics Issue #1050, part four of the twelve part weekly SHADOWS OF THE BAT EVENT, featuring some of the biggest names in comics, like Mark Waid (THE FLASH), Dan Mora (DETECTIVE COMICS), Mariko Tamaki (DETECTIVE COMICS), Matthew Rosenberg (TASK FORCE Z), and Fernando Blanco (CATWOMAN). First up is "The Tower" part four, the dramatic conclusion to Mariko Tamaki's Arkham Tower epic, with art by Ivan Reis. The villainous force keeping Arkham Tower's patients sedated is at last revealed—and this villain's return is guaranteed to catch you by surprise. The issue also includes part four of "House of Gotham" by Matthew Rosenberg and Fernando Blanco, taking fans into the seedy underbelly of Gotham's criminal elite through the lens of the Dick Grayson, and reveal what it takes for a young man to survive amongst the deadliest killers in the DC Universe. It's a tour de force of Gotham's vilest villains! And finally, writer Mark Waid teams up with long-running Detective Comics artist Dan Mora for a new story set in the DC Universe, bringing readers to the start of a brand-new day for Batman… and Superman. This is just the beginning for Waid and Mora—and for Superman and Batman! Fans won't want to miss this incredible, super-sized Detective Comics, in stores 1/25/22.

BATMAN/CATWOMAN SPECIAL #1

Written by TOM KING and others Art by JOHN PAUL LEON, TOMMY LEE EDWARDS, BERNARD CHANG, MITCH GERADS, and others Cover by JOHN PAUL LEON Variants by LEE WEEKS and BILL SIENKIEWICZ $9.99 US 80 pages One-shot Prestige ON SALE 1/25/22

Some great romances are destined to be. The Batman/Catwoman series shows readers the romance between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle as it changed over their lives, but what about their connections from before they became costumed adventurers? This special, meticulously illustrated one-off issue by John Paul Leon (Batman: Creature of the Night) traces the life of Selina Kyle from its earliest days to her entry into the criminal underworld, and reveals that Bruce was actually a presence in her life all along. Whether fate or coincidence, this story gives even more

Now expanded to celebrate the legacy of iconic artist John Paul Leon, whose untimely passing after a long battle with cancer shocked the comics world, this special will feature his work completed for the original story and tributes created in his name by some of his closest friends and admirers.

CATWOMAN #39

Written by Tini Howard

Art by Nico Leon

Cover by Jeff Dékal

Variant by Jenny Frison

1:25 variant by Sozomaika

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22

Meanwhile, Catwoman has returned to Gotham City from Alleytown, and is back to doing what she does best: stealing from crime bosses, and looking fine while doing it. New ongoing series writer Tini Howard (Excalibur) makes her DC debut on Catwoman, as Selina Kyle goes into one of Gotham City's most secure underground clubs in disguise to steal blackmail material… Oh, Catwoman, hiding in plain sight in five-inch platform heels at a gathering of Gotham's crime elite while surrounded by all the beautiful women and other shiny things to look at…what could possibly go wrong? With art by Nico Leon, Catwoman #39 hits stores on 1/18/22.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #3

Written by TOM TAYLOR Art and cover by YASMINE PUTRI Variant by JOSHUA MIDDLETON 1:25 variant by YASMINE PUTRI $3.99 US 32 pages I Variant $4.99 US (Card stock) ON SALE 1/4/22

War is on the horizon as a series of assassinations has rocked the lands. The Kingdom of Storms is gathering its allies with eyes on the destruction of Kal-El and his family. What secret does the Dark Knight learn that could be the key to everything?

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art and cover by Scott Godlewski

Variant cover by Travis Moore

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22

Eisner winning writer Brian Michael Bendis (SUPERMAN, POWERS) returns to the Legion of Super-Heroes in this monumental six-issue event miniseries. One thousand years in the future, a Legion of Super-Heroes comes together to dedicate their lives to recapturing the great age of heroes of the 21st century. When the heroes discover that reality is falling to a great darkness in both times simultaneously, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes must team up to stop it all. But what is the connection between the secrets of the new Gold Lanterns and the coming of the Great Darkness?Number one of six goes on sale 1/11/22, with art by Scott Godlewski (SUPERMAN).

SUPERMAN & ROBIN SPECIAL #1

Written by PETER J. TOMAS! Art and cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC Variant by JORGE JIMENEZ 1:25 variant by RAFA SARMENTO $5.99 US 48 pages I Variant $6.99 US (Card stock) ON SALE 1/25/22 NOT FINAL COVER

As the Super Sons, Jon Kent and Damian Wayne put evil to bed…past its bedtime. But a new day has dawned, and Jon Kent is now the Superman of Metropolis—all grown up and fighting for truth, justice, and the kinds of grown-up things that Superboy was only beginning to understand as a child. Now a ghost from Jon's past has reared its head, and to battle this evil, he'll need to reunite with Robin for one last mission into the heart of darkness. This time they'll be battling not as Super Sons, but as Superman and Robin! This thrilling adventure is written by acclaimed Super Sons scribe Peter J. Tomasi!

PEACEMAKER: DISTURBING THE PEACE #1

Written by Garth Ennis

Art by Garry Brown

Cover by Juan Ferreyra

Variant by Garry Brown

1:25 variant by Ryan Brown

1:50 variant by Amanda Conner

$6.99 US | 40 pages | One-shot | Prestige

ON SALE 1/25/22 17+

The breakout character from The Suicide Squad gets his own tale of peace ahead of the upcoming HBO Max show! Readers can take a deep dive into the backstory of the World's Greatest Peace Enthusiast in this special one shot from the legendary Gath Ennis (PREACHER, THE BOYS), with art by Garry Brown (DC HORROR PRESENTS THE CONJURING: THE LOVER) . Long before joining Task Force X, Christopher Smith, code name Peacemaker, meets with a psychiatrist—a woman dangerously obsessed with his bizarre and violent past. From his tragic childhood to his military service overseas to his multiple missions with Special Forces, Smith has more than his share of skeletons in the closet. But who's actually analyzing whom? And will this trip down memory lane result in yet more fatalities?

ACTION COMICS #1039

"The Warworld Saga, Part III." Everything has changed. After the heart-stopping events of Action Comics 01037, Superman and the surviving members of the Authority see a side of Warworld they never knew existed. In the lower catacombs, Superman finds another survivor of the lost Phaelosian race of Krypton, a scientistturned enslaved gladiator with much toteach Superman of his new home, including how to survive…and maybe, in time, how to escape. Meanwhile, Superman's quest to turn the hordes of Warworld against their masters begins.

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON and SHAWN ALDRIDGE Art by MIGUEL MENDOKA Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE Variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO $4.99 US 40 pages I $5.99 US Variant (Card stock) ON SALE 1/25/22

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW – DEEP TARGET #4

After last issue's revelation, Aquaman and Green Arrow must double their efforts to escape and thwart Scorpio's plot to rewrite time to their own agenda!

Written by BRANDON THOMAS Art by RONAN CLIQUET Cover by MARCO SANTUCCI Variant cover by KAEL NGU $3.99 US 32 pages 4 of 7 $4.99 US Variant (Card stock) ON SALE 1//25/22

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #5

All roads lead to Xebel! Jackson Hyde's made some daring escapes in his time on the run, but there's no avoiding the reunions that his underwater motherland has in store for him. Both surprise family time and a long-awaited romantic interlude leave Jackson questioning his life on the surface. And with all the problems Jackson left behind in Atlantis, it's getting harder not to ask himself—is Xebel where he really belongs?

Written by BRANDON THOMAS Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI and WADE VON GRAWBADGER Cover by DAVID TALASKI Variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH $3.99 US 32 pages 1 of 6 $4.99 US Variant (Card stock) ON SALE 1/18/22

BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM

The world-bending collision between Gotham City and Fabletown races toward its climax as two great detectives unite to unravel the Bookworm's master plan and stop the bombings—but while their brains might be up to the task, the final act will require all their brawn as well!

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM Art by BRIAN LEVEL and JAY LEISTEN Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE Variant cover by BRIAN LEVEL and JAY LEISTEN $3.99 US 32 pages $4.99 US Variant (Card stock) ON SALE 1/18/22

BLUE & GOLD #6

Booster and Beetle are lost in space! After a disastrous first day on their new jobs as hero business owners and operators, the duo has found themselves kidnapped and stranded on an alien world. Who's to blame? Well, the Omnizon of course! Welcome to her home planet, Br'Honn, where a battle to the death between friends is just another Tuesday!Written by DAN JURGENS Art and cover by RYAN SOOK Peacemaker variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO $3.99 US 32 pages 6 of 8 1 $4.99 US Variant (Card stock) ON SALE 1/18/22

DEATHSTROKE INC. #5

Deathstroke and black canary are trapped in the ghost zone! To escape the horror, the Deathstroke Inc. team must confront their own ghosts…and deal with a deadly offer from the returning Libra!

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON Art by PAOLO PANTALENA Cover by HOWARD PORTER Variant cover by IVAN TAO 1:25 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY Peacemaker variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO $3.99 US 32 pages! 4 of 7, $4.99 US Variant (Card stock) ON SALE 1/25/22

DC VS. VAMPIRES #4

Batman has confirmed who in the Justice League has been turned into a vampire… but can he make his move before the Justice League is turned against him? It's hero versus hero in this blood-drenched chapter…with clues to who the new Vampire King might be!

Written by JAMES TYNION Wand MATTHEW ROSENBERG Art and cover by OTTO SCHMIDT Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA $3.99 US 32 pages, 4 of 12, $4.99 US Variant (Card stock) ON SALE 1/25/22

GREEN LANTERN #10

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE Art by TOM RANEY and MARCO SANTUCCI Cover by BERNARD CHANG Variant cover by ALAN QUAH $4.99 US 40 pages $5.99 US Variant (Card stock) ON SALE 1/4/22

John Stewart was a Marine, an architect, a Green Lantern. Now John is the only one who can stop the Lightbringer's plans, but in order to do so, he must choose a new path onward, one that will change his role in the DC Universe forever! Back on Oa,Jo Mullein faces the formidable Anti-Guardian!

HARDWARE: SEASON ONE #6

Mercenaries, police, backstabbing businessmen, and more have all tried to keep Curtis Metcalf down. His reputation is in tatters, his suit nearly destroyed, and his body beaten, and still nothing can stop Curtis from getting his revenge. It's time for Edwin Alva to realize just how big of a mistake he made in underestimating the power of Hardware's rage!

Written by BRANDON THOMAS Art by DENYS COWAN and BILL SIENKIEWICZ Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI Variant cover by DENYS COWAN $3.99 US 32 pages, 6 of 6, $4.99 US Variant (Card stock) ON SALE 1/11/22

HUMAN TARGET #4

With eight days left to solve his own murder, Christopher Chance tracks down his next suspect. His murderer couldn't be Blue Beetle…could it?

Written by TOM KING Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD Variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON $4.99 US 40 pages 4 of 12 (All covers card stock) ON SALE 1/25/22

HARLEY QUINN #11

A train leaves for Gotham at eight p.m. averaging 80 miles per hour, carrying one very dramatic villain named Keepsake, a bomb strapped to the engine, and me…Harley Quinn! One track leads straight to Gotham Central Station, where hundreds of lives are at risk, but the other track…that one leads to my best friend and sidekick, Kevin. Sacrifice the one to save the many? I hate that Philosophy 101 crap, and I'm really starting to hate trains.

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW 1:25 variant cover by ACKY BRIGHT Peacemaker variant cover by DIMA IVANOV $3.99 US 132 pages I $4.99 US Variant (Card stock) ON SALE 1/25/22

JUSTICE LEAGUE #12

The Royal Flush Gang has hatched one of the most elaborate plans in the history of the DC Universe, and now we know that all of it was a prelude to the crime of this and maybe even the next century. What in the Multiverse could the Royal Flush Gang be after? How does it connect to Black Adam's trial? Find out here!

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE Variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ $4.99 US 40 pages $5.99 US Variant (Card stock) ON SALE 1/18/22

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #3

Doctor Multiverse is caught in the clutches of Darkseid! To save her, President Superman, Flashpoint Batman, and the rest of the Justice League Incarnate team up with Earth-41 heroes Spore and Nimrod Squad; meanwhile, a villain from Multiversity returns to stake their claim on the crack in the Multiverse and the power that lies beyond.

Written by JOSH WILLIAMSON and DENNIS CULVER Art by ARIEL OLIVETTI and ANDRE BRESSAN Cover by GARY FRANK Variant cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI Peacemaker variant cover by JORGE FORNES 1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNES $4.99 US 40 pages 3 of 5 $5.99 US Variant (Card stock) ON SALE 1/4/22

MAD MAGAZINE #24

You've been a very, very MAD dog! America's longest-running humor magazine continues to skewer everything pop culture! This pet-themed issue features a wide variety of classic parodies plus vintage MAD favorites like Spy vs. Spy, "MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragones, and more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. MAD will surely make the whole family howl, meow, chirp, whinny, moo, and cock-a-doodle-doo with chuckles. Go fetch your copy today!

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS Cover by ANOTHER USUAL IDIOT WITH SOME CRAYONS $5.99 US 56 PGS ON SALE 2/15/22

LOONEY TUNES #264

While attending a professional wrestling event, Bugs and Daffy are handpicked by the audience to take part in the main match. Daffy is sure their two-on-one advantage will bring them fame and fortune…until he discovers that their opponent is none other than the heavyweight champion, the Crusher…whose previous opponents each left the ring on a stretcher!

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS Art by WALTER CARZON and HORACIO OTTOLINI Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS $2.99 US 32 pages ON SALE 1/18/22

NIGHTWING #88

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22

The blue stripes are back! As seen on Brundo Redondo's main and variant covers for the first issue of Nightwing in 2022, Nightwing gets an updated suit starting with Nightwing #88! Bruno just shared a teaser for fans saying "Those Things Are Back!" to call out the new blue stripes running all the way down to Nightwing's fingertips. In this issue, after the distressing events of rescuing Haley from getting dognapped by bad guys (in the one-continuous-image Nightwing #87 coming to comic shops on December 21), Nightwing discovers there are way more hits on Dick Grayson than he realized, thanks to going public about his fortune, and he needs to find a clever way to be Dick Grayson and Nightwing at the same time. Meanwhile, Heartless tries to buy power away from Blockbuster in order to take control of Blüdhaven, and both of these big bads have Nightwing in their crosshairs.

NUBIA & THE AMAZONS #4

Andromeda has gone from most talented to most wanted! Concerned about her sister, Nubia leads the charge. What evil from Tartarus has found its way into the very soul of Doom's Doorway's latest champion? To find out, our queen will have to delve deep into her haunted past for clues. Can she heal herself from old wounds in time to save another from making the same mistakes? Find out in another exciting chapter of Nubia's solo adventures!

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS and VITA AYALA Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES Cover by DARRYL BANKS Variant cover by BRITTNEY WILLIAMS S3.99 US 32 pages 4 of 6 $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/18/22

ROBIN #10

The Lazarus Tournament has ended, but Mother Soul is not going down without a fight! As Damian Wayne battles for the fate of his family line, a last-ditch effort by an unlikely ally will lead to a major power shift in the DCU! It's Robin versus his hyper-powerful great-grandmother in a battle so gripping you'll need an extra butterscotch candy from her little dish to make it through!

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON Art by ROGER CRUZ and NORM RAPMUND Cover by SIMONE DI MEO Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL 1:25 variant cover by NIKOLA eliMEtUA $3.99 US 32 pages $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/25/22

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #2

Meet Minute Man, the greatest hero probably never heard of! It's not easy being Red (Tornado)! As the boss, he's got everyone relying on him for their next paycheck. Enter Minute Man, a 1990s has-been superhero looking for 15 more minutes of fame…or at least a way to pay for Miraclo pills. Without them, he's a super-zero and he's willing to do anything for one more chance at power. How far will he go? Meet Metropolis Comic Con's newest special guest!

Written by MARK RUSSELL Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER 53.99 US 32 pages 2 of 6 ON SALE 1/4/22

ROBINS #3

The Robins run face-first into a group of copycat villains decked out in high-end tech giving them the powers and battle prowess of Batman's greatest enemies! As the former wonders face down these threats, they deduce that whoever's behind the assault on them has hacked into the Batcomputer. As hard choices are made, the five ex-partners of Batman realize that going their separate ways and leaving the Robin mantle behind might be their only option!

Written by TIM SEELEY Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS Variant cover by MARCUS TO $3.99 US 32 pages 3 of 6 $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/18/22

SUICIDE SQUAD #11

RICK FLAG ATTACKS! The Suicide Squad barely manage to steal an alien technology from Oa only to find themselves cut off from their transport back to Earth and on the run from Lanterns and Thanagarians. And no backup is coming from Earth because Amanda Waller is under fire from her onetime ally, current-time enemy: Rick Flag!

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON Art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JULIO FERREIRA Cover by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and MARCELO MAIOLO Variant cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE $3.99 US 32 pages $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/4/22

SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK #5

In the aftermath of tragedy, King Shark is on a roll, taking down fools left and right on his way toward victory in the Wild Games! The only thing that stands between humanity and total shark domination is the Defacer! Can she take one forthe team and stab the only friend she has left in the back?

Written by TIM SEELEY Art by SCOTT KOLINS Cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE Variant cover by SIYA OUM Peacemaker variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS $3.99 US 32 pages 5 of 6 $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/18/22

SUPERMAN 78 #6

Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally lay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted.

Writen by ROBERT VENOM! Are by WILFREDO TORRES Cover by MIKEL JAMIN Variant cover by RAFA SANDOVAL $3.99 US 32 pages 6 of 6 $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/25/22

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #7

The final battle for Metropolis is here! Superman stands against Brainiac as he tries to save his city from being cataloged and bottled by the mechanical menace. But can Superman save his adoptive city and the bottled city of Kandor from Brainiac's clutches, or will he be forced to make the impossible choice?

Written by TOM TAYLOR Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE $3.99 US 1 32 pages I $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/11/22

TASK FORCE Z #4

There's no way that Red Hood's team of zombie villains would ever turn on him. I mean, that's just math. There's no chance at all that trying to control a team that literally has zombie Bane on it will work out badly. So just stop it, don't even think that way… and even if that were the case, there's no way Mr. Freeze would return to kill everyone either, right?Written by MATTHEW ROSENB Art by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA Cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA Variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO 1:25 variant cover by DAN SCHOENING Peacemaker variant cover by DAN MORA $3.99 US 32 pages $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/25/22

THE FLASH #178

Having traveled to Gemworld by way of the second dimension, the Flash joins Justice League Dark and the princess of Gemworld, Amethyst, in a race against time to thwart Eclipse's evil plans.

Written by JEREMY ADAMS Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and MATT RYAN Cover by BRANDON PETERSON Variant cover by JORGE CORONA $3.99 US 32 pages $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/18/22

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #11

Dane, a.k.a. Nevermore, came to the academy to become a hero, but circumstance and fate are leading him down a much darker path. To understand their future, the Titans must look into the complicated past of their most mysterious student—and unearth truths that may leave them with an impossible choice.

Written by TIM SHERIDAN Art by MIKE NORTON Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL Variant cover by FICO OSSIO $3.99 US 132 pages $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/25/22

WONDER GIRL #8

After being separated from her tribe for years, Yara has finally found her sisters. But there is no time for celebration—the very rainforest they have sworn to protect is in danger! The Esquecida remained hidden from Man's World in the past, but now they will have to reemerge to save their future! Who seeks to destroy their sacred lands and why? Find out in the next thrilling chapter of Wonder Girl!

Written by JOELLE JONES Art by JOELLE JONES Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES Variant cover by JEFF DEKAL $3.99 US 32 pages $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/25/22

WONDER WOMAN #183

As Wonder Woman soars across continents to save Steve Trevor, the evil force behind it all emerges! The doubles of our hero were only the beginning for Image-Maker and he won't stop until Diana pays for what )anus has done. There are many victims of the villainess's deadly rampage through the Multiverse and their wishes for revenge are now directed toward our Amazon Princess! Will she survive paying for the sins of another selfish deity? Meanwhile, in the world of the Bana-Mighdall, their oracle has seen a startling vision of doom! What could this mean for their relationship with their sisters on Paradise Island? All will be revealed!

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #3

As the trial for all humankind begins, with Wonder Woma serving as the defendant for all of Earth, godlike cosmic accusers present an extensive list of charges against humanity. Does the capacity for good outweigh the great evils don to one another and the entire planet? Diana must believe it does…or else all the people he has sworn to protect will face certain extinction. From Harley Quinn writer Stephanie Phillips and acclaimed artist Mike Hawthorne (Daredevil, Deadpan?) comes the next installment of Wonder Woman: Evolution.

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and VITA AYALA Art by MARCIO TAKARA and SKYLAR PATRIDGE Cover by TERRY AND RACHEL DODSON Variant cover by WILL MURAI $4.99 US1 40 pages I $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/11/22

WORLD OF KRYPTON #2

The trial of the millennium! As )or-El and his brother investigate the mysterious mass-extinction events ravaging Krypton's natural world, a much more public event holds the planet's attention—a member of the House of El stands trial for aiding violent revolutionaries. As all of Krypton watches, a betrayal is revealed that threatens to shatter the long-standing friendship between Jor-El and General Zod.

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI Art by MICHAEL AVON OEMING Cover by MICO SUAYAN Variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON $3.99 US 32 pages 2 of 6 $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/4/22

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO BENEDETTO Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE Variant cover by JULIET NNEKA $3.99 US 132 pages 13 of 8 1 $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/18/22

BATMAN: THE PENGUIN

Offered again! Rediscover the history of the Batman and the Penguin's greatest clashes before they return to the big screen in The Batman. Featuring stories from industry legends from throughout comics history, Batman: The Penguin collects Detective Comics #58, #610, #611, #824, Batman #155, #374, #548, #549, Batman: Penguin Triumphant #1, and Joker's Asylum: Penguin #1.

Written by BILL FINGER, DOUG MOENCH, ALAN GRANT, JOHN OSTRANDER, PAUL DINI, and JASON AARON Art by BOB KANE, DON NEWTON, NORM BREYFOGLE, JOE STATON, KELLEY JONES, DON KRAMER, JASON PEARSON, and others $19.99 US 240 pages Softcover ISBN:978-1-77951-501-8 ON SALE 2/22/22

THE FOURTH WORLD BY JACK KIRBY BOX SET

In the 1970s, legendary creator lack Kirby revolutionized the comic book medium with a monumental multi-series saga that introduced impossible new worlds, iconic new characters, and sweeping new mythologies. He called it the Fourth world, and its debut elicited unprecedented levels of excitement from comics readers everywhere. The epic ran across four monthly titles—The New Gods, The Forever People, Mister Mirade, and Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen—collected in full here in one slipcase box set!

Written by JACK KIRBY Art and cover by JACK KIRBY $120 Softcover ISBN: 978-1-77951-485-1 ON SALE 7/12/22

BATMAN '89 #6

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #4

Dr. Joy is now face to face with the ghost of Amadeus Arkham—the ghost that she had assured all her patients did not exist. Now faced with overwhelming evidence that the Ten-Eyed Man's "delusions" were anything but, she has found herself questioning everything. Meanwhile, Dr. Phosphorus and Nocturna attempt to live a "normal" life in Gotham, but the good doctor's radioactive body may be having unforeseen side effects on their unsuspecting neighbors.

Written by DAN WATTERS Art by DANI Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY Variant cover by JEN BARTEL $3.99 US 32 pages 4 of 6 $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/4/22

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #11

It's a battle between former friends for the heart of Gotham as Batman faces down Harvey Dent. Can Bruce save his friend before he goes too far, and what does this mean for the future of Gotham City?

BATMAN & ZATANNA: Vita Ayala and Nilsola Ciznesija join forces to tell a story that will change Batman and Zatanna's relationship forever. Every year the two have to come together to defeat an evil curse. This year they fail, and the world is in peril because of it. HOUNDED: Ace the Bat-Hound, the goodest boy in the DCU, has his day in an epic storyfeaturing many DC Super Pets, brought to you by Mark Russell and Karl Mostert. WIGHT WITCH: Catwoman tie-in/"Fear State" aftermath! The mysterious relationship between Ghost-Maker and Wight Witch is revealed in all its horrifying glory here.

Written by SAM HAMM Art and cover by )0E QUINONES Variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO $3.99 US 32 pages 6 of 6 $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/11/22

Written by VITA AYALA, MARK RUSSELL, RAM v, and MOHALE MASHIGO Art by NIKOLA Ciznesija, KARL MOSTERT, ANAND RADHAKRISHNAN, TREVOR SCOTT, ARIST DEYN, and others Cover by JORGE MOLINA Variant covers by KARL MOSTERT and ARIST DEYN $7.99 US 164 pages I Prestige I Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/11/22

BLACK MANTA #5

Black Manta finds himself at the crossroads of good and evil as Devil Ray's secret origin and Black Manta's own past collide and erupt! Will Black Manta finally accept his legacy of villainy…and maybe even make the choice to overcome it? Or will Devil Ray's plans quite literally rip apart not just the seven seas, but the whole world?

Written by CHUCK BROWN Art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO Cover by JORGE FORNES Variant cover by SANFORD GREENE $3.99 US! 32 pages 15 of 6 154.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/11/22

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER #4

Things get weirder, grosser, and more biblical as Edgar and Elk follow Blorp's trail of carnage across the city. But is this visitor from another dimension truly as dangerous as it seems, or is there something innocent about it? Perhaps even something divine? Edgar's time in seminary couldn't possibly prepare him for what's in store!

Written by MARCUS PARKS, HENRYZEBROLVSKI,0 and BEN KISSEL Art and cover by JOHN McCREA Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE $3.99 US 132 pages! 4 of 6 1 $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/4/22 COANECT

CRUSH & LOBO #8

SERIES FINALE! Like father, like daughter? Okay, fine, maybe a little. Crush and Lobo are back in prison, but this time they're stuck together and no one's happy about it. Well, except maybe the gleefully scheming warden, who's now got two Czarnians for the price of one. Is escaping space prison worth putting aside a couple little differences like "tried to kill each other multiple times?" Crush and Lobo make no promises in the thrilling conclusion to their series!

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI Art and cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN Variant cover by JEN BARTEL $3.99 US 32 pages 8 of 8 1 $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/4/22

DETECTIVE COMICS #1041

"The Tower" begins! The 12-part weekly Detective Comics event starts here. Arkham Asylum has fallen, and in its place, Arkham Tower has risen in the heart of the city, a pitch made by the mysterious Dr. Wear. Backup: "House of Gotham" begins! For a long time two ouses have overlooked Gotham City, beckoning its broken: Wayne Manor and Arkham Asylum.

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI and MATTHEW ROSENBERG Art by IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, and FERNANDO BLANCO Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO 1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNES 1:50 variant by SIMONE DI MEO $4.99 US 40 pages Variant $5.99 US (Card stock) ON SALE 1/4/22

DETECTIVE COMICS #1048

"The Tower" part two! The Bat-Family tries to figure out the best way to infiltrate Arkham Tower, but someone may have gotten the drop on them…someone not unfamiliar with psychiatric facilities…one Dr. Harleen Quinzel, better known to you dear readers as Harley Quinn! Backup: "House of Gotham" part two! A boy's parents were killed by The Joker, and he fell through the cracks of the system. Instead of being sent to a facility that could care for him and his trauma, he was sent to Arkham Asylum!

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI and MATTHEW ROSENBERG Art by IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, and FERNANDO BLANCO Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ Variant cover by LEE BERME)0 1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNES $4.99 US 140 pages I $5.99 US Variant (Card stock) ON SALE 1/11/22

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: THE EAT, BANG! KILL. TOUR #5

While Ivy starts reflecting on what's been happening these last few months after leaving Kite Man at the altar and joining Harley Quinn for a de facto, impromptu honeymoon across the DCU, new villain Mephitic makes himself known to Harley and Ivy at the Black Cat Lounge.

Written by TEE FRANKLIN Art and cover by MAX SARIN Variant cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE $3.99 US 132 pages 5 of 6 $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/11/22

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #9

Peacekeeper Red teams up with Hunter Panic to learn the origins of the Next joker from the only person who seems to have answers: Punchline! Can Jason Todd convince her to help in time to stop this deadly new Joker from killing his latest victim? And what will he have to give her to get her to do it?

Written by DENNIS CULVER Art by GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS Cover by SIMONE DI MEO Variant cover by MIKE BOWDEN $3.99 US 32 pages $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/11/22

I AM BATMAN #5

Batman fights for his life against a new breed of Peacekeeper, augmented with his family's own technology! The only person who might be able to save his life is…Lucius Fox?!

Written by JOHN RIDLEY Art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA Cover by KEN LASHLEY Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA 1:25 variant cover by NIKOLA CIIMESUA $3.99 US 32 pages $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/11/22

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #1

The entity released from the Mirrored Room has accomplished its goal and is erasing the Multiverse and all of existence once and for all. In a last-ditch effort, using all his willpower, John Stewart saves what friends he can. Trapped in a construct bubble, the team works to formulate a plan of action, but is it too late? Is this the end of the Justice League?

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS and TAMES TUCKER Art by ETHEN BEAVERS Cover by RILEY ROSSMO $3.99 US! 32 pages 7 of 7 ON SALE 1/4/22

ROBIN & BATMAN #3

To reconcile his trauma and move toward an optimistic future, Dick Grayson must first confront his tragic past. Unfortunately, that step includes a confrontation with an enraged Killer Croc, who is out for Grayson blood! This action-packed issue concludes the epic tale of a young man learning to live and love in a nightmarish world.

Written by JEFF LEMIRE Art and cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN Variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE US 140 pages 3 of 3 Prestige ON SALE 1/11/22

PENNYWORTH #6

The pre-Batman years of Alfred Pennyworth are chronicled in this smash-hit series. Now finding himself in a wasteland of a very different kind, Alfred has to show that he hasn't lost a step when it comes to neutralizing bad guys…but it all might be for nothing when he comes face to face with one of Batman's most dangerous foes!

Written by SCOTT BRYAN WILSON Art by JUAN GEDEON Cover by JORGE FORNES 9.99 US 32 pages 6 of 7 ON SALE 1/11/22

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW

It's the moment you've been waiting for…the capture of Krem! With the fugitive in custody, Supergirl must now deal with his allies, the ungodly Brigands! To stop them once and for all, she must leave Ruthye behind with the man who killed her beloved father. Can she trust the young girl to let the villain of our story live long enough to stand trial? Or is this the tragic end of his story and ours?

Written by TOM KING Art and cover by BILQUIS EVELY Variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT $4.99 US 32 pages 7 of 8 ON SALE 1/18/22

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #10

An unexpected guest star helps Batman and Mystery Inc. face one of the Justice League's strangest foes! While the Shaggy Man menaces Scooby and friends (including Shaggy, man) at a seaside resort, only Renee Montoya, a.k.a. the Question, may have the answer to who sent the creature…and why!

Written by IVAN COHEN Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA S2.99 US 32 pages 10 of 12 ON SALE 1/11/22

THE JOKER #11

The Joker is about to learn the harsh reality of the motto "Don't Mess with Texas" as the Sampsons bring him back home to their ranch…for di ner! PUNCHLINE BACKUP: While Harper Row has been making sure that Punchline stays behind bars, her brother, Cullen, has been getting clos r to Punchline's fans. His new boyfriend, Bluff, is hiding a wicked secret that promises to change the shape of organized crime in Gotham, and Punchline's role, for years to come.

Written by MINES PINION IV Art and cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CAM SMITH Punchline backup written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS Punchline backup art by BELEN ORTEGA Variant covers by JIM CHEUNG and KAEL NGU 1:25 variant covers by KARL KERSCHL 5.99 US 40 pages $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/11/22

THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX #6

It's all falling apart! The Joker's stories have all led to this moment, which also happens to be the beginning of our story. But a different perspective on this mysterious murder reveals some new suspects: Clayface, Mr. Freeze, and…Batman? Commissioner Gordon is going to get the answers he needs. Unfortunately, so is The Joker. The GCPD have one last witness, though, and she knows everything.

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG Art by JESUS MERINO, SHAWN CRYSTAL, VICENTE CIFUENTES, and JUAN DOE Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY Variant cover by MIGUEL MENDOKA Peacemaker variant cover by FICO OSSIO $4.99 US 40 pages 6 of 7 $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/4/22

TITANS UNITED #5

Black Zero strikes! Superboy has turned on the Titans as Tamaranean forces move to invade Earth. As Donna Troy falls to Conner's newly restored powers, Raven tries desperately to reach the friend and ally they once knew.

Written by CAVAN SCOTT Art by JOSE LUIS and JONAS TRINDADE Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL Variant cover by KAEL NGU $3.99 US 32 pages 5 of 7 $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 1/11/22