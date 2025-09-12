Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Day, Gotham Sampler, Gretchen Fletcher-Martin, red hood

DC Comics Pulls The Gotham Sampler For Batman Day Now, As Well

DC Comics pulls the Gotham Sampler for Batman Day for featuring Red Hood #1, as it refunds comic book stores for any copies they paid for

Article Summary DC Comics pulls the Gotham Sampler for Batman Day, halting the planned giveaway to comic shop attendees.

This follows backlash over Red Hood #1 and controversial posts by its writer Gretchen Fletcher-Martin.

Retailers to be fully refunded for any Gotham Sampler bundles ordered for Batman Day promotions.

DC cites commitment to standards against posts viewed as hostile or promoting violence in the community.

Bleeding Cool just asked the question over what DC Comics was going to do for Batman Day on the 20th of September, specifically with the Gotham Sampler, the big promotional comic being given away to attendees of the DC Comics annual event that would showcase upcoming DC Comics titles to an eager, willing audience. And all because it contains – and cover-features – considerable content from the Red Hood comic series, which DC Comics was forced to cancel after certain social media messages were posted to BlueSky by its writer, Gretchen Fletcher-Martin, that were seen as celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk.

Well, we got the answer within the hour. DC Comics is pulling the Gotham Sampler for Batman Day. Asking retailers to no longer hand it out, as they will be issued a credit for any that they paid to order. Just like Red Hood #1, it will be sent to the cornfield, like it never existed. And in doing so, DC has taken this year's Batman Day out at the knees, in regard to the promotional effectiveness of the event. But, I guess, what else could they do at this stage? This is the instruction that retailers have received from distributor Lunar Distributors.

"DC requests that retailers do not hand out the BATMAN GOTHAM SAMPLER on Batman Day 2025. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of BATMAN DAY 2025 – BUNDLES OF 25 – BATMAN GOTHAM SAMPLER (NET).All reorders of Batman Gotham Sampler have been cancelled. Any shortages or damages will not be replaced, and retailers will be issued a credit." At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC's standards of conduct.""

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!