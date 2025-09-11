Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Gretchen Felker-Martin, huntress, jason todd, red hood

DC Comics' Ongoing Pattern Of Cancelling High Profile Batman Books

Bleeding Cool recently reported on the cancellation of the upcoming DC Comics Batman titles and now there are more.

Article Summary DC Comics has recently canceled multiple high-profile Batman titles, sparking concern among readers.

Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent was pulled from distribution and is expected to be resolicited for 2026.

Major Batman projects like Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb’s series and Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham are facing major delays.

DC plans to publish more experimental Batman comics as copyright exclusivity nears its end in a decade.

Bleeding Cool recently reported on the cancellation of the upcoming DC Comics Black Label mini-series Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent #1 and #2, and that the listing has been entirely scrubbed from DC's distributor, Lunar Distribution. The series was a sequel to the original Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity by Kami Garcia, Mico Suayan, and Jason Badower from 2019, which had done rather well. No reason had been given, but I understand from sources that the series will be resolicited for 2026, it's been done to give the creative team more time to finish the book, and give DC an uninterrupted publishing run.

Bleeding Cool also reported on the extreme lateness of the Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb ongoing Batman comic book series for their H2SH storyline. The series was repeatedly delayed over the last year and currently has the final issue scheduled for the end of January, five months late, and five issues after the next Batman volume will already be published. And no one has seen the hide or hair of Rafael Grampa's Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham #4 for a year.

Now DC Comics has announced to retailers that the ongoing mature readers comic book series Red Hood, starring former Robin Jason Todd and Huntress, by Gretchen Fletcher-Martin and Jeff Stokes and tying in with the events of H2SH and the new ongoing series, has been entirely cancelled after the first issue was published this week, with retailers being refunded on their orders, with the second and third issues removed from the schedule. A statement from distributor Lunar says that "DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold." In a further statement released to Popverse, DC Comics emphasized creators' "right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints," but cited "Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC's standards of conduct" as the reason for the cancellation.

Bleeding Cool has also reported that with DC set to lose exclusive rights to the copyright of Batman in a decade or so, they will be publishing more "out there" takes on Batman from more idiosyncratic creators, in an attempt to keep them publishing through DC rather than wait it out, like Mark Millar is planning to do with Superman. I am hearing more and more about "personal" Batman comics from high-profile creators. But it might also make DC Comics more vulnerable to the whims of those creators.

Here are the original solicitations for the series:

RED HOOD #1

Written by GRETCHEN FELKER-MARTIN

Art & Cover by JEFF SPOKES

Variant covers by JIM LEE, TK, and JAE LEE

Foil variant cover by KYUYONG EOM

1:25 variant cover by NICK ROBLES

1:50 variant cover by JIM LEE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil) ON SALE 9/10/25

Jason Todd has left Gotham and Batman behind him. All he's taking with him is his costume, his bike, and a metal briefcase containing two handguns (and lots of bullets). New Angelique seems like the perfect place for Red Hood to put down roots. There's crime, vice, and corruption everywhere. When Jason discovers a superpowered serial killer who is targeting the city's police, he finds himself sucked into a terrible and bleak conspiracy with seemingly no end in sight. But Jason isn't the only person on the scene. Following his trail is Helena Bertinelli a.k.a. Huntress. Is she here to stop him or help him? What will happen when the two black sheep of the Bat-Family start working together? Get ready for Red Hood like you've always wanted to see him in DC's first-ever in-continuity Mature Readers series. OUT OF GOTHAM. NOT OUT OF BULLETS. ERUPTING FROM THE EVENTS OF H2SH COMES DC'S FIRST-EVER IN-CONTINUITY, MATURE READERS, ONGOING RED HOOD SERIES!

Written by GRETCHEN FELKER-MARTIN Art & Cover by JEFF SPOKES Variant covers by JIM LEE, TK, and JAE LEE Foil variant cover by KYUYONG EOM 1:25 variant cover by NICK ROBLES 1:50 variant cover by JIM LEE $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil) ON SALE 9/10/25 Jason Todd has left Gotham and Batman behind him. All he's taking with him is his costume, his bike, and a metal briefcase containing two handguns (and lots of bullets). New Angelique seems like the perfect place for Red Hood to put down roots. There's crime, vice, and corruption everywhere. When Jason discovers a superpowered serial killer who is targeting the city's police, he finds himself sucked into a terrible and bleak conspiracy with seemingly no end in sight. But Jason isn't the only person on the scene. Following his trail is Helena Bertinelli a.k.a. Huntress. Is she here to stop him or help him? What will happen when the two black sheep of the Bat-Family start working together? Get ready for Red Hood like you've always wanted to see him in DC's first-ever in-continuity Mature Readers series. OUT OF GOTHAM. NOT OUT OF BULLETS. ERUPTING FROM THE EVENTS OF H2SH COMES DC'S FIRST-EVER IN-CONTINUITY, MATURE READERS, ONGOING RED HOOD SERIES! RED HOOD #2

(W) Gretchen Felker-Martin (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE HOOD BECOMES THE HUNTED! After the violent events of the previous day, Red Hood is wanted dead or alive by the New Angelique Police Department. But if Jason's locked up (or worse), who's going to protect the cops who are being hunted by the Tower? It's time for some undercover work. Jason and Huntress work to discern a pattern in the Tower's choice of targets as the police scour the city for Red Hood. As if that wasn't bad enough, the Tower has picked its next target: the one man who can help Jason and Helena! Can the unlikely duo save the day before it's too late? $4.99 10/8/2025

(W) Gretchen Felker-Martin (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) Taurin Clarke THE HOOD BECOMES THE HUNTED! After the violent events of the previous day, Red Hood is wanted dead or alive by the New Angelique Police Department. But if Jason's locked up (or worse), who's going to protect the cops who are being hunted by the Tower? It's time for some undercover work. Jason and Huntress work to discern a pattern in the Tower's choice of targets as the police scour the city for Red Hood. As if that wasn't bad enough, the Tower has picked its next target: the one man who can help Jason and Helena! Can the unlikely duo save the day before it's too late? $4.99 10/8/2025 RED HOOD #3

(W) Gretchen Felker-Martin (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) Taurin Clarke

JUDGE, JURY, AND EXECUTIONER! It's time for some rest and interrogation. What better place to do it than a quiet little cabin in the woods where no one can hear you scream? Unfortunately for Red Hood, he's not going to like what he finds. No matter how much digging Jason and Helena do, the Tower's trail twists more and more. Soon their whole world is going to turn upside down. Plus, a new metahuman enemy enters the fray–and they've got their sights set on our two vigilante outlaws. $4.99 11/12/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!