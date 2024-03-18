Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Mani-Pedi, wonder woman

DC Reveals Where Superman Gets His Mani-Pedis From (Spoilers)

DC Comics reveal where Superman goes to get his Mani-Pedis from, in Wonder Woman #7, out tomorrow. (Spoilers)

Article Summary Discover Superman's cosmic mani-pedi spot in Wonder Woman #7.

Superman joins Wonder Woman for super grooming at the Space Mall.

Chiropodist uses unique tools for Superman's nail care.

Dive into DC's new twist on superpowers from Superman #45, 1947.

Superman shaves by reflecting his heat vision using a sliver of his own rocketship's structure onto his chin and upper lip. Razor blades just won't cut it… literally.

But what about the rest of his ablutions? What about his fingernails, toenails and other unsightly extrusions on his skin? In Wonder Woman #7, out tomorrow, Superman goes there. He goes to the Space Mall where he can find someone who can deal with his very specialised fingernails.

And then manages to persuade Wonder Woman to go and get their feet done together. A super mani-pedi. What a modern Superman he is…

…and kudos on the chiropodist for using a blow torch and face helmet. But which power is this? Might it be the power of super telepathic will control? As introduced by Jerry Siegel, John Sikela and George Roussos in Superman #45 back in 1947.

I mean, you can see why it doesn't get much of an airing, Even his super-ventriloquism has turned up more often than this one. Oh and the Wonder Women politics returns en masse in April…

WONDER WOMAN #7

(W) Tom King (A) Guillem March (CA) Daniel Sampere

FOR THE BATMAN WHO HAS EVERYTHING! Amidst their adventures as Superman and Wonder Woman, Clark and Diana take a thrilling journey into space to get a birthday gift for their dear friend Bruce. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/19/2024 WONDER WOMAN #8 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & BELEN ORTEGA

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere (CA) Daniel Sampere, Belen Ortega

WONDER WOMAN VS. THE SOVEREIGN! After being captured by a team of villains, Diana finds herself at the mercy of the scariest of them all. Unbeknownst to our hero, the Sovereign has been pulling her strings since the very beginning of our tale, and now it's time for her to see the world his way as she falls under the influence of the Lasso of Lies! Plus, Trinity visits the past and unexpectedly changes the future! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2024

