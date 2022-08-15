DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #2 Preview: Here Comes the Sun

Constantine and his crew have a plan to save the world from vampires in this preview of DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #2. All they need is a lazarus pit and a little help from Weather Wizard. Check out the preview below.

DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #2

DC Comics

0622DC145

0622DC146 – DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #2 Lesley Leirix Li Cover – $4.99

0622DC805 – DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #2 Ejikure Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, Alex Paknadel, Emma Vieceli (A) Pasquale Qualano, Haining (CA) Alan Quah

The survivors of a horrifying vampire attack, led by Deathstroke, take shelter with Talia al Ghul. With intel from a hero recently saved from vampirism, John Constantine prepares them for a (suicide) mission, while Midnighter goes through every scenario in his head and finds out the dark truth. Meanwhile the mysterious vampire Lord Cinder has become aware of their plans and prepares a surprise…

In Shops: 8/16/2022

SRP: $3.99

