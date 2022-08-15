DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #2 Preview: Here Comes the Sun

Constantine and his crew have a plan to save the world from vampires in this preview of DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #2. All they need is a lazarus pit and a little help from Weather Wizard. Check out the preview below.
DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #2
DC Comics
0622DC145
0622DC146 – DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #2 Lesley Leirix Li Cover – $4.99
0622DC805 – DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #2 Ejikure Cover – $4.99
(W) Matthew Rosenberg, Alex Paknadel, Emma Vieceli (A) Pasquale Qualano, Haining (CA) Alan Quah
The survivors of a horrifying vampire attack, led by Deathstroke, take shelter with Talia al Ghul. With intel from a hero recently saved from vampirism, John Constantine prepares them for a (suicide) mission, while Midnighter goes through every scenario in his head and finds out the dark truth. Meanwhile the mysterious vampire Lord Cinder has become aware of their plans and prepares a surprise…
In Shops: 8/16/2022
SRP: $3.99
Interior preview page from 0622DC145 DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #2 Alan Quah Cover, by (W) Matthew Rosenberg, Alex Paknadel, Emma Vieceli (A) Pasquale Qualano, Haining (CA) Alan Quah, in stores Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0622DC145 DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #2 Alan Quah Cover, by (W) Matthew Rosenberg, Alex Paknadel, Emma Vieceli (A) Pasquale Qualano, Haining (CA) Alan Quah, in stores Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0622DC146 DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #2 Lesley Leirix Li Cover, by (W) Matthew Rosenberg, Alex Paknadel, Emma Vieceli (A) Pasquale Qualano, Haining (CA) Lesley Leirix Li, in stores Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0622DC805 DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #2 Ejikure Cover, by (W) Matthew Rosenberg, Alex Paknadel, Emma Vieceli (A) Pasquale Qualano, Haining (CA) Ejikure, in stores Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from DC Comics
