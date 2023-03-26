Deadpool #5 Preview: Symbiote Doggo with Daddy Issues Devours Carnage Get ready for a tail-wagging twist in this preview of Deadpool #5 as Carnage meets his canine symbiote match!

Deadpool #5

by Alyssa Wong & Martin Coccolo, cover by Martin Coccolo

CARNAGE BREAKS LOOSE! Oh – did we not mention that the thing growing inside of Wade was Carnage? Because it is. And he's extremely done with hitching a ride with Wade and WANTS OUT NOW. Brace yourself, Wade – you're about to get ripped a new one!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 29, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620089400511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620089400521 – DEADPOOL 5 NAUCK SLAPSTICK VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620089400531 – DEADPOOL 5 DAVID TALASKI VARIANT – $3.99 US

