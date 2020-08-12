Death Metal #3 Confirms Jarro as DC Comics' Most Powerful Superhero

Death Metal has excelled as being a kind of anti-Event. Sometimes publishers will run a comedy/parody tie-in book alongside an event, rarely will they make the parody book the actual event. But that is basically what Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo have created. While Marvel Comics is publishing a treatise on empire and gardening tips, DC has thrown everything against the wall, then demolished the wall and are now playing Jenga with the debris, before dipping each piece in custard.

The Robin King's big new appearance aside, that means we get an evil Batman version of The Silver Surfer…

Robin versions of Apokalips' Parademons.

The smouldering remains of the Swamp Thing making non-ironic Star Wars references.

Another evil Batman revisits the Grant Morrison Batman RIP event…

Lobo blowing away the cutest 5th Dimensional Imps with a really big gun, Simon Bisley-style…

And the revelation of DC's most powerful hero.

Yeah, The Spectre has nothing on Starro Jr, Jarro.

You missed a lot, rotting zombie Jonah Hex… oh go on, while we're here. Starro being the cosmic hypnotic giant starfish villain with many starfish children who can possess whole populations including the Justice League. Jarro – or Starro in a Jar – first appeared as a cutting of Starro in Scott Snyder's Justice League #10.

Soon he was being traded from Justice Leaguer to Justice Leaguer, as one does.

Before going independent and become Batman's sidekick, whether Batman wanted him or not, in the No Justice series.

And yes, calling him Dad. With Batman finally calling him – well, "kid" at least. So now? Well, the future of the DC Universe falls on him and he is declared their most powerful super-hero. Jarro? Your time has come.

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #3 (OF 6)

DC COMICS

JUN200429

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jonathan Glapion (A/CA) Greg Capullo

All aboard! When the Justice League launches its assault on New Apokolips, the team's goal is to free Superman from his solar prison. But it's all going off the rails when they learn that the Man of Steel is gone for good thanks to the Anti-Life Equation. Plus, the deep secret of the Darkest Knight is revealed-but how much darker could the Batman Who Laughs possibly get? And don't miss the surprise return of everyone's favorite wanna be Robin! In Shops: Aug 11, 2020 SRP: $4.99