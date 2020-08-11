Wally West, Welcome The Robin King to DC Comics in Death Metal #3

Today saw The Robin King in Death Metal #3 make his first full appearance in his full costume – after his origin in Legends Of The Dark Knights and his appeal to The Batmanhattan Who Laughs the previous issue of Death Metal #3. Open up the cage, this bit has got a lot to say…

Such a cheery soul – if by cheery you mean the young Bruce Wayne who killed his parents' attempted murderer – and then killed his parents so that he could be brought up as a very rich orphan indeed. And it turns out, The Robin King has been doing the rounds of his own world…

While on the Comic-Con@Home video, Scott Snyder revealed a similar address from The Robin King to original Green Lantern Alan Scott, "and you, on my world I hunted down both your children and I cremated them and I made this composite out of this ashes and powered it with Black Lightning so it cancels out your powers and I can beat you to death with it."

What a scamp, eh? Oh and as of Death Metal #3, we get a better idea of what Greg Capullo was sketching in that video as well… it's not looking good for the remains of Jonah Hex at the hands of The Robin King in Death Metal #4…

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #3 (OF 6)

DC COMICS

JUN200429

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jonathan Glapion (A/CA) Greg Capullo

All aboard! When the Justice League launches its assault on New Apokolips, the team's goal is to free Superman from his solar prison. But it's all going off the rails when they learn that the Man of Steel is gone for good thanks to the Anti-Life Equation. Plus, the deep secret of the Darkest Knight is revealed-but how much darker could the Batman Who Laughs possibly get? And don't miss the surprise return of everyone's favorite wanna be Robin!

In Shops: Aug 11, 2020 SRP: $4.99