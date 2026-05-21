Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Arcadia, green arrow, late, The Question

Absolute Superman #20 And Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 Will Be Late

Absolute Superman #20 and Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 will both be late.... absolutely

Article Summary Absolute Superman #20 is delayed from June 3 to June 24, joining DC’s growing Absolute line schedule slowdown.

Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval’s Absolute Superman #20 teases a huge clash with King Shazam, Hawkman, and a mystery foe.

Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 also moves to June 24, delaying Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez’s finale by one week.

June 24 becomes a packed Absolute Comics release day, with Absolute Wonder Woman #21 still on schedule at DC.

As other Absolute titles slip their schedules a little at DC Comics, with Scott Snyder ascribing blame to printers reaching maximum capacity, two more join their number. The next issue of Absolute Superman #20 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, with its [REDACTED] solicits, will now have an on-sale date of the 24th of June rather than the 3rd of June. And the finale of Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez will now have an on-sale date of the 24th of June rather than the 17th of June. This is also the same day as the release of Absolute Wonder Woman #21 by Kelly Thompson and Dillon Snook, which is still bang on time, so it will be the heaviest Absolute date yet… and also when the much-delayed Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia #4 by Gabriel Hardman will also be hitting… honest.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #20

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN'S GREATEST BATTLE YET! It's Superman versus King Shazam versus Hawkman versus [REDACTED] in the greatest battle the Absolute Universe has ever seen! But who is their mystery challenger? $4.99 6/24/2026

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #12

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

THE JAW-DROPPING FINAL ISSUE! It all comes together here: green and white, life and death, husbands and wives, fathers and sons, free will and fate, crime and punishment. Beginnings and endings. Why do people do the things they do? Read this issue to find out. $4.99 3/26/2026

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #21

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Dillon Snook (CA) Hayden Sherman

A HARSH REALITY COMES TO LIGHT! Diana's worst nightmares come to light. The Hieron finds a new host. Barbara faces a harsh reality. Cale loses control.

$4.99 6/24/2026

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