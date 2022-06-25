Deathstroke Inc. #10 Preview: Origin Stories

Everybody loves a good Year One story, right? Deathstroke's begins in this preview of Deathstroke Inc. #10. Check out the preview below.

DEATHSTROKE INC. #10

DC Comics

0422DC107

0422DC108 – Deathstroke Inc. #10 Ivan Tao Cover – $4.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Mikel Janin

Slade Wilson's blood-drenched past and exploits are well chronicled, but how did Slade become the infamous assassin and mercenary known as Deathstroke? What dark turns did his life take that set him on the path of destruction that would tear his family apart? Find out as Deathstroke: Year One begins…

In Shops: 6/28/2022

SRP: $3.99

