Denys Cowan Draws Nocterra Special: Blacktop Bill for December

Giving Tony Daniel a break, Denys Cowan, co-founder of Milestone and co-creator of Static Shock, will be joining Scott Snyder for a Nocterra Special: Blacktop Bill one-shot in December from Image Comics. "We're so excited to give you this special about Nocterra's twisted breakout star and big bad, Blacktop Bill," said Snyder. "This issue will tell Bill's secret origin, and we couldn't have better partners than legend Denys Cowan and Chris Sotomayor! Get ready for some of the most twisted fun yet…" Daniel added: "We're so happy to bring this thrilling, crazy and haunting story of Blacktop Bill to you. I'm a big fan of both Denys Cowan and Sotomayor and they're going to crush it in this story. We're really excited to work with such talented creators for this Nocterra Special!"

Behold the book of Blacktop Bill. In the wake of the first arc's explosive finale, the origin of Nocterra's most terrifying creature will at last be revealed in Nocterra Special: Blacktop Bill. Witness the horrors that await… Nocterra Special: Blacktop Bill one-shot will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, December 22

Recently, Scott Snyder tweeted out some news about the original series, set in a world where darkness can bring death, "So huge news! @TonyDanielx2 and I just finalized our NOCTERRA TV deal! Couldn't be happier with our partners and excited for what's to come. The official announcement with all the details will follow in the coming weeks — thanks so much again!"