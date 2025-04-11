Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Doctor Doom Rips Mr Fantastic Apart Like Taffy in One World Under Doom

Doctor Doom rips Mister Fantastic apart like taffy in One World Under Doom as issue 6 skips July and jumps forward to August

Article Summary Doctor Doom tears Mister Fantastic asunder in One World Under Doom #6, slated for August 2025 release.

Mister Fantastic will expose a dark truth about Doctor Doom that could alter his global reign.

The pivotal August issue sets the stage for Doom's possible downfall or strengthened control.

A variant cover features Doctor Doom as a Tyrannosaurus Rex from a different dimension.

One World Under Doom originally had its sixth issue planned for July but instead will be delayed until August 2025. Promising "even some of the heroes questioning if they're on the right side"> Well, yes, fighting against world peace, universal education, universal healthcare and open borders to all might be a difficult one to square away… but apparently in August, Mister Fantastic will uncover a "terrible secret" about Doctor Doom. And, presumably, Doctor Doom will do something like this to him…

I know the rest of Mister Fantastic is ripped, but it didn't mean his face had to be as well…

"Yesterday's announcement of July's ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM tie-in issues revealed how the status quo-altering event reverberates across the Marvel Universe this summer. While Ryan North and R.B. Silva's core series continues to guide this new era, the nine-issue series will skip July, only to return in August with a pivotal issue that sets the stage for the event's final months. In ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #6, a dark truth behind Emperor Doom's power is exposed—but will it bring about Doom's fall or force him to tighten his grip!" ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #6

Written by RYAN NORTH

Penciled by RB SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 8/6

Doom's reign has been a success for months – with even some of the heroes questioning if they're on the right side. A final desperate gamble is conceived, and Reed reveals a terrible secret he's acquired about Doom's global domination – but will it be enough? And what has Doom been hiding under that Latverian Dome? All is revealed – at terrible cost! It's the beginning of the end for some, and the beginning of a new age for others…

Oh and also a variant cover with the Doctor Doom Tyrannosaurus Rex from another dimension…

