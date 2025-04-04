Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged:

Doctor Strange of Asgard #2 Preview: Thor's Suspicions Rising

Doctor Strange of Asgard #2 hits stores on Wednesday, as the Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard finds himself caught between solving a murder and making rent. Talk about magical problems!

Article Summary Doctor Strange of Asgard #2 hits stores Wednesday, featuring the Sorcerer Supreme's struggle with Asgardian rent and a murder cover-up

Thor's suspicions mount as Strange juggles magical studies, job hunting, and evading assassins in the realm of the gods

Multiple variant covers available, including designs by Chris Giarrusso, Dan Panosian, and Godtail

Doctor Strange went to Asgard to become its Sorcerer Supreme. But now he's covering up a murder – one that Thor would be furious to hear about. And as if that isn't enough, it turns out Asgardian landlords also charge rent. Strange will have to find a killer – and a job – while gaining mastery over Asgardian magic, dodging Thor's mounting suspicions and evading mysterious assassins. Maybe moving to the Land of the Gods wasn't such a good idea…

Doctor Strange of Asgard #2

by Derek Landy & Carlos Magno, cover by Geoff Shaw

Doctor Strange went to Asgard to become its Sorcerer Supreme. But now he's covering up a murder – one that Thor would be furious to hear about. And as if that isn't enough, it turns out Asgardian landlords also charge rent. Strange will have to find a killer – and a job – while gaining mastery over Asgardian magic, dodging Thor's mounting suspicions and evading mysterious assassins. Maybe moving to the Land of the Gods wasn't such a good idea…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 09, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621153100211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621153100216 – DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #2 CHRIS GIARRUSSO MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH WRAP VARIANT D [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621153100217 – DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #2 DAN PANOSIAN VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621153100221 – DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #2 CHRIS GIARRUSSO MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING WRAP VARIANT D [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621153100231 – DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #2 GODTAIL VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

