Doctor Zeller, Damian Wayne And Bernard Dowd in Batman #3 (Spoilers)

As we mentioned before, Matt Fraction previously said, in answer to whether or not Drake would return in Batman, "and yes! probably issue 3, for a start! i mean, maybe issue 3? who knows?!?! i mean i know but you know." Well, now we do. Batman #3 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez and DC K.O. Knightfight #1 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora are published by DC Comics today. And Bernard pops by in Batman #3 after Tim Drake was shot by the police and beaten up by other prisoners.

With Bernard basically intimating to Bruce that he knows… and he's not that happy about the whole situation…

But Bruce is distracted by the Arkham Tower Doctor Zeller who he is clearly destined to date…

…and who is pioneering a new treatment for mental illness and distress like some kind of mad scientist.

Who it turns out he is funding. Hey, if they do date (and #5 solicits suggest they will) is that going to be an issue for Wayne Enterprises HR?

And Damian Wayne has been accepted into Gotham University already. Shame, I hoped he'd come to Oxford. One of the points of University is moving out…

See, Batman knows he has straight Robin as well. So far at least. And while Tim Drake and Damian Wayne have stuck around, the other Batfamily still seem to be absent. Maybe H2SH will eventually explain this. Because DC's K.O.: Knightfight #1 seems to be convinced they are all still around…

And the Bat Signal gets updated for modern eyes…

Could have been worse, could have been a Batlabubu. Batman #3 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez and DC K.O. Knightfight #1 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora are published by DC Comics today.

Batman #3 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ TAKE THINGS TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL AS THEIR THRILLING NEW RUN ON BATMAN CONTINUES! Vandal Savage makes his move against Batman and Robin, Bruce Wayne tries to make amends, and the Riddler makes his play for arguably the most important item in all of Gotham. Fraction and Jimenez take things to a whole new level as their thrilling new run on Batman continues! $4.99 11/5/2025 DC K.O. Knightfight #1 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

Experience Batman's epic journey during the explosive DC K.O. event! The Dark Knight is forced to take a different path in the tournament for the Heart of Apokolips—one that has turned Gotham into a deadly arena where Batman must battle against the Batmen of the future! Who are these Batmen? Stay tuned to find out! Get ready for the greatest fight of Batman's life in this over-the-top crossover miniseries! 11/5/2025 Batman #5 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMÉNEZ DELIVER A DATE NIGHT TO REMEMBER! A night out with Bruce Wayne goes off the rails immediately for Dr. Annika Zeller — it seems her experimental Crown of Storms has her marked for death. And if they survive the legendary 000 Gang, they'll still have to confront the sinister assassin known as Lady Death Man! ON SALE 1/7/26 $4.99

