Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: DC Finest, dc universe infinite, supergirl

DC Finest Collections Join DC Universe Infinite Ahead Of Supergirl

Five new DC Finest Collections join the DC Universe Infinite streaming app, ahead of the release of the new Supergirl movie, with more to come

DC Universe Infinite has expanded its library of classic comic books and graphic novels this week with five new DC Finest titles, each spotlighting and curating a different corner of DC's publishing history, but quite a lot of them involving Supergirl ahead of the movie. That now includes:

DC Finest: Supergirl: The Girl of Steel — A comprehensive collection of Supergirl's earliest Silver Age comic book adventures, curated from Action Comics, Superman, Superboy, Superman's Girl Friend Lois Lane, and Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen, showcasing the sci-fi and fantasy storytelling that defined her earliest era. ACTION COMICS #252-288, ADVENTURE COMICS #278, SUPERMAN #139-140 and #144, SUPERBOY #80, SUPERMAN'S GIRL FRIEND LOIS LANE #14 and #20, and SUPERMAN'S PAL, JIMMY OLSEN #40, #46, #51, and #57.

DC Finest: Superboy: The Superdog from Krypton — A selection of classic Superboy and Krypto tales from Adventure Comics and Superboy, highlighting the playful, imaginative tone of the Silver Age. Adventure Comics #199-216 and Superboy #33-43

DC Finest: Science Fiction: The Gorilla World — A sweeping anthology of mid-century DC sci-fi comics from Action Comics, Strange Adventures, and Mystery in Space, featuring some of the era's most inventive stories. Action Comics #183-196; Strange Adventures #35-48; Mystery in Space #16-22.

#183-196; #35-48; #16-22. DC Finest: Horror: The Devil's Doorway — A chilling collection of Bronze Age horror stories from House of Secrets,House of Mystery, The Witching Hour, and more, spotlighting DC's haunting history of ghoulish and genre-driven comics. House of Secrets #81-85, House of Mystery #180-185, The Phantom Stranger #5, The Witching Hour #3-7, and The Unexpected #113-117 .

and . DC Finest: Supergirl: Die and Let Live — A curated look at Supergirl's late-'90s era, including crossover issues from Resurrection Man, Team Superman, and more, offering a deeper exploration of one of her most dynamic publishing periods. Adventure Comics 80-Page Giant #1, Resurrection Man #16–17, Supergirl #19–35, Supergirl #1 ML, Supergirl/Prysm Double-Shot #1, Team Superman #1, and Team Superman Secret Files #1.

Upcoming DC Finest collections will continue rolling out throughout the summer, including:

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