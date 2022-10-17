Dynamite Gets Jerry Lawler & Friends To Promote Dan Jurgens' Tarzan

As Dan Jurgens' 30th Anniversary of the Death of Superman is hitting, Dynamite Entertainment is getting in with Dan Jurgens writing their new Tarzan series, Lord Of The Jungle #1, going to FOC today, with two new covers revealed by the online newspaper strip and series artist Benito Gallego, doing a cover evocative of Tarzan comics artists like John Buscema or Joe Kubert. Then artist Daniel Maine has put together a fun homage to Amazing Fantasy #15, with Tarzan swinging on the vines holding a gorilla.

Dynamite has also managed to get social media support from a wrestler or three, including Jerry Lawler with 1.4 million followers…

Christopher Daniels with 292,000 followers…

Shane Hurricane Helms with 481,000 followers…

As well as speculatory influencers…

And even a comic book creator or two…

This looks amazing and reads amazing! ( a little birdie may have slipped me a review copy) Congrats @thedanjurgens @Benito_Gallego 🏆ERB fans are going to really dig it I think https://t.co/WNqN4FHRyg — A M Y C H U #donutkiller (@AmyChu) October 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Every now & then it hits me that I'm working with none other than the legendary @thedanjurgens on Lord of the Jungle published by @DynamiteComics . It's hard to believe sometimes! More covers on the way! And if you like the covers -wait till you see @Benito_Gallego 's interiors! pic.twitter.com/b99MfM6mTX — Dan Panosian (@urbanbarbarian) October 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Had a chance to read an advance copy of the new LORD OF THE JUNGLE from @DynamiteComics. Outstanding classic adventure from @thedanjurgens, @Benito_Gallego, @FrancescoSegala, and @social_myth. Congrats to all. Looking forward to buying my copy at the shop. — Robert Venditti (@robertvenditti) October 17, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Might this influence a few retailers to up their orders for Lord Of The Jungle #1 as the Final Order Cut-Off hits tonight?

LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR A FRANK

DYNAMITE

SEP220646

(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Benito Gallego (CA) Gary Frank

At long last, the Lord of the Jungle returns to comics! One of the most famous and recognizable characters in the history of fiction is back, starting with an adventure that returns us to the days before his birth, as well as a time later in life, when a past wrong must be made right, no matter what manner of beast or obstacle stands in Tarzan's way. From acclaimed writer Dan Jurgens (Superman, Spider-Man, Thor, Booster Gold, Justice League and so many more) comes a tale that wraps the familiar with something brand new. With epic art by Tarzan newspaper artist Benito Gallego, this is sure to be a book that delivers for Tarzan fans both old and new! In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99