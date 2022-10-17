Dynamite Gets Jerry Lawler & Friends To Promote Dan Jurgens' Tarzan
As Dan Jurgens' 30th Anniversary of the Death of Superman is hitting, Dynamite Entertainment is getting in with Dan Jurgens writing their new Tarzan series, Lord Of The Jungle #1, going to FOC today, with two new covers revealed by the online newspaper strip and series artist Benito Gallego, doing a cover evocative of Tarzan comics artists like John Buscema or Joe Kubert. Then artist Daniel Maine has put together a fun homage to Amazing Fantasy #15, with Tarzan swinging on the vines holding a gorilla.
Dynamite has also managed to get social media support from a wrestler or three, including Jerry Lawler with 1.4 million followers…
Christopher Daniels with 292,000 followers…
Shane Hurricane Helms with 481,000 followers…
As well as speculatory influencers…
And even a comic book creator or two…
Might this influence a few retailers to up their orders for Lord Of The Jungle #1 as the Final Order Cut-Off hits tonight?
(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Benito Gallego (CA) Gary Frank
At long last, the Lord of the Jungle returns to comics! One of the most famous and recognizable characters in the history of fiction is back, starting with an adventure that returns us to the days before his birth, as well as a time later in life, when a past wrong must be made right, no matter what manner of beast or obstacle stands in Tarzan's way. From acclaimed writer Dan Jurgens (Superman, Spider-Man, Thor, Booster Gold, Justice League and so many more) comes a tale that wraps the familiar with something brand new. With epic art by Tarzan newspaper artist Benito Gallego, this is sure to be a book that delivers for Tarzan fans both old and new! In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99