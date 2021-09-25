Extreme Carnage Omega #1 Preview: All Good Things…

Bleeding Cool has some sad news for symbiotebronies, the hardcore fans of Marvel's symbiote universe who get extremely offended on Twitter whenever I disparage Marvel's need to have nonstop ongoing symbiote-based events. This Wednesday is the final issue of Extreme Carnage, Extreme Carnage Omega. But the series is going out with a bang, and by a bang, I mean a crapload of variant covers. Look, all good things must come to an end. And so must symbiote comics. It's bittersweet, I know. But don't worry. I'm sure Marvel will launch another symbiote event next month. Check out a preview of Extreme Carnage Omega #1 below.

EXTREME CARNAGE OMEGA #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210581

JUL210583 – JOHNSON CONNECTING VAR – $4.99

JUL210584 – YOUNG VAR – $4.99

JUL210586 – LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $4.99

JUL210587 – CASSARA STORMBREAKERS VAR – $4.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Manuel Garcia (CA) Dave Rapoza

IT'S ALL COME DOWN TO THIS! CARNAGE WINS! Rated T+

In Shops: 9/29/2021

SRP: $4.99