Extreme Carnage Omega #1 Preview: All Good Things…

Bleeding Cool has some sad news for symbiotebronies, the hardcore fans of Marvel's symbiote universe who get extremely offended on Twitter whenever I disparage Marvel's need to have nonstop ongoing symbiote-based events. This Wednesday is the final issue of Extreme Carnage, Extreme Carnage Omega. But the series is going out with a bang, and by a bang, I mean a crapload of variant covers. Look, all good things must come to an end. And so must symbiote comics. It's bittersweet, I know. But don't worry. I'm sure Marvel will launch another symbiote event next month. Check out a preview of Extreme Carnage Omega #1 below.
EXTREME CARNAGE OMEGA #1
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Manuel Garcia (CA) Dave Rapoza
IT'S ALL COME DOWN TO THIS! CARNAGE WINS!
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/29/2021
SRP: $4.99
