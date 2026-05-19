Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: gail simone, omnibus, red sonja
Gail Simone's Red Sonja Omnibus Finally In Paperback In September 2026
OmnibusWatch: Gail Simone's Red Sonja Omnibus finally in paperback for September 2026
Article Summary
- Gail Simone's Red Sonja Omnibus finally gets a paperback edition in September 2026, dropping from $300 to about $40.
- Dynamite's new Gail Simone Red Sonja paperback collects Red Sonja #0-18 plus extras across more than 500 pages.
- Gail Simone and Walter Geovani's acclaimed Red Sonja run helped redefine the heroine with a new origin and cast.
- The collection spotlights Gail Simone's influential Red Sonja saga and ties neatly to Dynamite's Swords of Sorrow.
The Complete Gail Simone's Red Sonja Omnibus was published by Dynamite Entertainment in 2019. It is priced at just shy of $300 on Amazon right now. Naturally, Dynamite Entertainment has decided that this might be the time to put it in paperback in September, a snip at $40…
"Dynamite announces a paperback volume coming this summer featuring the entirety of Gail Simone and Walter Geovani's revered, history-making run on Red Sonja. The upcoming release reprints all of Red Sonja #0-18 as well as a batch of extras. Across over 500 pages, fans can dig into this celebrated saga from over a decade ago that brought a whole legion of new fans to the She-Devil With a Sword. In addition to all of the stories written by Simone and illustrated primarily by Geovani, a gallery of iconic covers from Jenny Frison, Nicola Scott, Fiona Staples, Amanda Conner, Stephanie Buscema, and more are also included. One of the most acclaimed and influential authors in modern comics, Gail Simone's career spanning a quarter century now has included treasured tenures on titles including Batgirl, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman, Deadpool, Secret Six, and more. Currently she writes one of the all-time chart-toppers in Uncanny X-Men. Her yarns of the Hyrkanian Heroine include a revamped origin story, a memorable supporting cast and foes, to a nearly unanimously lauded reaction from readers and critics. Following this series, Gail continued with Sonja in Dynamite's crossover event Swords of Sorrow, featuring other legendary women of comics and pulp fiction like Vampirella, Dejah Thoris, Kato, Jungle Girl, and more. With tie-ins written by other top women in comics, the whole crossover is also available in a 500-page tome serving as a perfect companion to this new edition."
Gail Simone Red Sonja Omnibus
by Gail Simone, Walter Geovani, Jack Jadson – September 8, 2026
Gail Simone (Batgirl, Birds of Prey) gave the iconic fantasy heroine, Red Sonja, a fresh new attitude and all three volumes are collected here in one beautiful Omnibus. Collects all of Gail Simone's amazing work on Red Sonja in one beautiful omnibus. Gail Simone (Batgirl, Birds of Prey) gives the iconic fantasy heroine a fresh new attitude! Red Sonja, the She-Devil with a Sword, intends to pay back a blood debt owed to the one man who has gained her respect… even if it means leading a doomed army to their certain deaths! Who is Dark Annisia, and how has this fearsome warrior accomplished what no god nor demon has been able to do: force Sonja to her knees in surrender? An epic tale of blood, lust, and vengeance, takes Red Sonja from the depths of her own grave to the heights of battlefield glory.