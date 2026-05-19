Gail Simone's Red Sonja Omnibus Finally In Paperback In September 2026

Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: gail simone, omnibus, red sonja

OmnibusWatch: Gail Simone's Red Sonja Omnibus finally in paperback for September 2026

The Complete Gail Simone's Red Sonja Omnibus was published by Dynamite Entertainment in 2019. It is priced at just shy of $300 on Amazon right now. Naturally, Dynamite Entertainment has decided that this might be the time to put it in paperback in September, a snip at $40…

"Dynamite announces a paperback volume coming this summer featuring the entirety of Gail Simone and Walter Geovani's revered, history-making run on Red Sonja. The upcoming release reprints all of Red Sonja #0-18 as well as a batch of extras. Across over 500 pages, fans can dig into this celebrated saga from over a decade ago that brought a whole legion of new fans to the She-Devil With a Sword. In addition to all of the stories written by Simone and illustrated primarily by Geovani, a gallery of iconic covers from Jenny Frison, Nicola Scott, Fiona Staples, Amanda Conner, Stephanie Buscema, and more are also included. One of the most acclaimed and influential authors in modern comics, Gail Simone's career spanning a quarter century now has included treasured tenures on titles including Batgirl, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman, Deadpool, Secret Six, and more. Currently she writes one of the all-time chart-toppers in Uncanny X-Men. Her yarns of the Hyrkanian Heroine include a revamped origin story, a memorable supporting cast and foes, to a nearly unanimously lauded reaction from readers and critics. Following this series, Gail continued with Sonja in Dynamite's crossover event Swords of Sorrow, featuring other legendary women of comics and pulp fiction like Vampirella, Dejah Thoris, Kato, Jungle Girl, and more. With tie-ins written by other top women in comics, the whole crossover is also available in a 500-page tome serving as a perfect companion to this new edition."