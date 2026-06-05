Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

First Look At Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #300 With 200,000 Orders

A First Look at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #300 with the news that it's had 200,000 orders from comic book stores

IDW Publishing is telling us that the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #20, renumbered with its legacy issue number Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #300, has just topped 200,000 orders from comic book stores, along with its green blind bag offerings.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #300 marks the start of a new blockbuster story, 'The City That Never Dies,' from Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang

Makes history with Frank Miller and J. Scott Campbell 's first-ever TMNT covers

and 's first-ever TMNT covers Never-before-seen cover by co-creators Kevin Eastman & Peter Laird (originally pencilled by Peter, recently inked by Kevin)

& (originally pencilled by Peter, recently inked by Kevin) Can't-miss backup story celebrating the franchise's history (stars the classic character Renet and follows the events of the acclaimed Battle Nexus multiverse storyline)

Fan-favorite lineup of artists on covers and interiors

Blind bag program crafted with the fan experience in mind first and foremost, with steps taken like open order covers being full art versions if obtained in the blind bag

And here's a look inside, the first two fully lettered pages of the comic, plus the first page of the back up by Ben Bates, with Easter Eggs on display… if you care to find them.

TMNT #300

Mutating the comics industry since their first issue debut in 1984, we are proud to shellebrate 300 issues of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mainline series. It all began with four brothers and their master, alone against the world. A lot has changed, but the bond of Clan Hamato is, if anything, stronger than ever. They will need that strength to fight what is coming. A threat unlike anything they have ever faced before threatens to destroy the worlds of the living and the dead alike. Forty-one years and 300 issues have led to this, one of the biggest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories yet. The City That Never Dies begins here. Also in this issue: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator Kevin Eastman and superstar scribe Tom Waltz take timestress Renet through a tour of TMNT past with classic Turtles artists Ben Bates, Eric Talbot, Chris Allan, Frank Fosco, Jim Lawon, and Dan Duncan! Plus, stunning pinups from IDW Turtles icon Sophie Campbell! Pre-orders due 6/1/26 On sale 7/22/26 (SDCC week!)

Cover A Freddie E. Williams , Jeremy Colwell

, Cover B Kevin Eastman & Peter Laird, Fahriza Kamaputra

Cover C Frank Miller, Alex Sinclair

Cover D J. Scott Campbell, Nei Ruffino

Cover E Michael Dooney

RI 1:25 Eastman/Laird (black & white, full art variant)

RI 1:50 Stan Sakai

RI 1:100 Giuseppe Camuncoli

RI 1:200 J. Scott Campbell (full art variant)

RI 1:200 J. Scott Campbell (full art variant) RI 1:300 Miller (black & white, full art variant)

RI 1:000 Eastman/Laird (inks, red masks), featuring Eastman's signature and CGC

Blind bag exclusives: Ito , Mateus Santolouco , Juan Ferreyra , Miller (color, full art), Campbell (black & white, full art)

, , , Miller (color, full art), Campbell (black & white, full art) Also available: Foil blank sketch

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