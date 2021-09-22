Fae And The Moon, New Graphic Novel by Franco Aureliani & The Satruns

Fae and the Moon by Franco Aureliani of Tiny Titans, Superman Family Adventures, Hellboy is writing a new middle grade graphic novel with artists Catherine Satrun and Sarah Satrun. Fae and the Moon tells the story of a girl who pulls her missing mother's adored Moon from the sky, and finds herself in a world of mystery and darkness battling ancient monsters hungry for the Moon and its powers. It has been picked up by Charlie Ilgunas at Yellow Jacket. Fae and the Moon will be published in the spring of 2023. Franco Aureliani, Catherine Satrun, and Sarah Satrun's agent Marie Lamba at the Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency represented the creators. Franco is best known for his work with Art Baltazar, knocking up Eisner Awards along the way, and running a small comic book store chain as well, but now has a potential original graphic novel line ahead as a new string to that bow.

Yellow Jacket, an imprint of Little Bee Books, is a middle-grade publisher of series and standalone titles for ages 8 through 14, covering an array of genres including humor, historical fiction, magical realism, coming-of-age stories, graphic novels, and much more. Little Bee Books, was the U.S. children's publishing unit of the Bonnier Swedish publishing conglomerate, bought out by their CEO Shimul Tolia and CFO Thomas Morgan. Distribution is by Simon & Schuster.

The Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency is a New York City-based full-service literary agency founded in 2001, representing children's literature for all ages – picture books and middle-grade and young adult novels – but also represents adult fiction and non-fiction in a wide range of genres. JDLA represents illustrators, as well as screenwriters for both television and film. Marie Lamba is currently seeking middle grade and young adult fiction and graphic novels, especially with diverse points of view, or a STEM tie-in.