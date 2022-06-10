Fan-Favorite Artists Return for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100

We've got some good news today for the powerbronies — that's the colloquial term for hardcore fans of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios is celebrating the 100th issue of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers this September, and they're bringing back alleged fan-favorite artists for the party. Why do we say alleged? Because what, are we supposed to just take BOOM!'s word that these artists are fan-favorites? How do they know? Did they conduct a survey? Nothing against these artists, but we will need to see proof that they are indeed the fans' favorites before we'll just blindly print what someone tells us in a press release.

We can, however, confidently say that artists are returning for the series, as revealed in the press release.

BOOM! Studios, under license by Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), announced they will celebrate the historic milestone issue of the bestselling comic book series based on the global pop culture phenomenon with a special oversized issue, MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100. The CHARGE TO 100 builds to a celebratory and shocking 100th issue from acclaimed writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/TMNT), series artists Marco Renna and Moisés Hidalgo, as well as the return of several all-star fan favorites as guest artists on this epic culmination of a story years in the making, available in September 2022. A legacy that began in Go Go Power Rangers finally converges here as CHARGE TO 100 reaches its milestone issue—and kicks off brand new beginnings! Rangers fans will not want to miss Ryan Parrott's FINAL issue on the main series, joined by a superstar lineup of returning artists. News of a deathly threat reaches the team—one that threatens every Ranger and everyone else on the entire planet. As the climactic battle against unspeakable enemies unfolds, the lines between friend and foe blur, and difficult decisions await even the strongest of Rangers. MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 features main cover art by superstar artist Dan Mora (Once & Future) and variant covers by acclaimed illustrators Bon Bernardo (Mighty Morphin), Miguel Mercado (Magic), Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Mike del Mundo (Hulk), Tyler Kirkham (BRZRKR), and InHyuk Lee (Venom). Each copy of MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 will also contain 1 of 10 random collectible trading cards featuring your favorite Rangers and villains, as well as an exclusive art print by a superstar artist!

Writer Ryan Parrott had the following to say:

Well, all good things I suppose, right? Honestly, if you would have told me six years ago that I'd have the amazing fortune of not only working with so many incredibly talented people on so many wonderful Ranger titles, but I would also accumulate over 100 issues of content, I would have questioned your sanity. But somehow… here we are. From Ranger Slayer to the Turtle Rangers, it's been a transformative experience, both personally and professionally. Not many people get a chance to play with their favorite toys for a living, so to all the Ranger fans who have been so encouraging and supportive over the years, you'll never know how much your kind words meant when I was struggling to hit a deadline or find the right line of dialogue. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone… and I sincerely hope that I was able to add just a few cool bricks to the already amazing wall of the Power Rangers franchise.

Hmmm. "Epic culmination…." "All good things…" Sounds like an ending of sorts. But never fear, powerbronies! BOOM! Editor Dafna Pleban also had a quote in the press release, and verified that Power Rangers will continue at BOOM! after Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100. We'd print the quote, but Bleeding Cool management has a strict policy about editors — they think they serve no purpose in the comics business. If that wasn't true, they'd hire one to proofread the articles around here.

Check out some covers for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 below.