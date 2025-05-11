Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: fanzines, Roy G Krenkel

The Fantastic Art of Roy G Krenkel, collected from fanzines, curated by Craig Yoe, published with Dark Horse

Curated by art and comics legend Craig Yoe of Cartoonists Against Racism: The Secret Jewish War on Bigotry, Dark Horse Books and Yoe Books present The Fantastic Art of Roy G. Krenkel in both a gorgeous hardcover volume and a Limited Edition with slipcover. Art once lost to the pages of pro-zine/fanzines by sword-and-sorcery artwork of Roy G. Krenkel can now be shared in a 7×10" art book, arriving in the autumn.

"With nearly 500 pieces of art, including 16 generous foldouts, this is the definitive collection for fans and newcomers to the virtuoso fantasy artist Roy G. Krenkel. This volume includes a foreword by Sara Frazetta, founder of Frazetta Girls and granddaughter of Frank Frazetta, known as the "godfather of fantasy art." Also featured in this art book is a preface by Michael WM Kaluta, who worked with Krenkel and inked many of his pencils.

"Amra was a legendary sword and sorcery fanzine. It overflowed with Krenkel's consummate art, and was feted with two Hugos (the science fiction field's highest honor). Krenkel was Amra's featured artist, but the fan favorite zine also starred other virtuoso fantasy practitioners like Frazetta himself, Catherine Jeffery Jones, Dan Adkins, Gray Morrow, Alex Nino, and Bernie Wrightson. Unknown examples of their bravura art are, for context, showcased in a special section of the book.

"That revealing chapter follows the beautifully penned introduction about the Frazetta and Krenkel close friendship by Frank's granddaughter, Sara Frazetta, a wondrous artist herself, and co-founder of the esteemed entity Frazetta's Girls.

"The complete Amra illustrations are lovingly gathered from the rare 'zine to inspire and enthral artists and art lovers. Fantastic dinosaurs, ape-men, barbarians, cavemen and women, citizens of ancient civilisations, and sabre-toothed tigers populate the luxurious pages of this stunning tome as only Roy G. Krenkel can embellish them.

Editor Yoe stated, "This lavish, thick tome at last collects Krenkel's complete Amra art which the master fantasy delineator, Roy G. Krenkel, considered his zenith work. If the legend Frazetta himself found camaraderie and inspiration from his friend, surely other artists and fans will thrill to this must-have, unprecedented collection of RGK's finest!"