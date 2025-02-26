Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ,

Felicia Hardy And Richard Parker Meet-Cute in Ultimate Spider-Man #14

Felicia Hardy And Richard Parker Meet-Cute in Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto (Spoilers)

Article Summary

  • Ultimate Spider-Man #14 sees Felicia Hardy and Richard Parker's youthful meet-cute.
  • Richard reveals his identity, bringing along Peter Parker's AI on the date.
  • Kraven the Hunter knows Peter's secrets; danger looms as responsibilities emerge.
  • Peter misinterprets "great responsibility" yet again, learning tough lessons.

Spoilers ahead, obviously… but not as big a spoiler as will be coming later! Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto, published today meet-cutes the sixteen-year-old Felicia Hardy and the fifteen-year-old Richard Parker.

Felicia Hardy And Richard Parker in Ultimate Spider-Man #14
Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto

Who takes his mask off and tells her his (first) name the very first chance he gets. Though they do seem to have a chaperone of sorts.

Felicia Hardy And... Richard Parker in Ultimate Spider-Man
Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto

The artificial intelligence that is based on Peter Parker and runs the symbiotic version of the suit. Basically, Richard has brought his dad along for the date. Still, at least the view is great. But maybe he has more sense than his father, currently being hunted by Kraven The Hunter and the rest of the Sinister Six in the Savage Land alongside Harry Osborn. And who has realised that Kraven The Hunter knows who he is and who his family are. Is Peter Parker going to finally actually learn that lesson about great responsibility that we may have been going on about? It does seem to be heading in that direction…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto

Because as we have mentioned a couple of times before, given much of his behaviour, it does seem to have been lacking. And a conversation over drinks doesn't really stack up as much… Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is published by Marvel Comics today.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #14
MARVEL COMICS
DEC240693
(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto
SPIDER-MAN VERSUS KRAVEN! After the horrors Peter and Harry endured during KRAVEN'S HUNT in the last issue, Spider-Man and Green Goblin turn the HUNTER into the HUNTED! But are they still prey in someone else's game? Rated T In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99

 

