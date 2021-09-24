Filipino Comic Book Inker Jeff Huet Dies From COVID-19 – RIP

Jeff Huet was a comic book inker, living and working in the Philippines for American comic book publishers Marvel and DC Comics on titles such as Animal Man, Fantastic Four, Hulk, Iron Man, Ultimate Spider-Man, and The Kingstone Bible. Yesterday he died, after catching coronavirus earlier in the month. Fellow comics creator Carlo Pagulayan shared the sad news.

Today we lost an artist and a friend, Jeffrey Huet .

Jeff was my partner in Fantastic Four and Planet Hulk, and a few other books, but before that we went to the same school and had the same dream; to work in comics. And that we did.

Rest in peace Jeff. I wish I could've been more help.

P.S. for those who were planning to send help when he was being treated, please still do so. The cost of Covid treatment here is staggeringly high, so the family will still need all the help they can get.

Carlo Pagulayan later updated;

Hello Everyone, for those making donations to help out Jeffrey Huet's family, for a while can we ask not to send any funds to his Paypal and USD account until the family has sorted out the details. And at this moment, his wife and daughters still need to get their thoughts together and get through this.

For those outside the Philippines if you wish to send a donation to the family immediately– temporarily, you can send it to my Paypal account: c.pagulayan@gmail.com . If by USD bank transfer please PM me. please put a note for Paypal donations

For those in the Philippines, you can still send donations directly to his loving wife Bing Gattoc Huet via Gcash : Gcash number: 09079262800

Or JEFFREY HUET

UNIONBANK EON CARD ACCT #

109451484680

The cost of treatment for Covid 19 here in the Philippines is unfortunately too high, and burdens the family even after hospitalization, and that situation is inconsiderate even if you already suffered the loss of a loved one. So in behalf of the family, any help you can provide will be most appreciated

Thank you again

Other collaborators also shared their memories of Jeff Huet;

Gabriel Negri: More than the accuracy of his inks, more than the care for details in his artworks, I was struck by his kindness. For our first collaboration he texted me spontaneously. A pro who text a newb like me, not to asking for work details or something, but just to tell me how exited he was to ink on my pencils. It meant a lot for me.

Just want to say thank you, Jeffrey.

More than the accuracy of his inks, more than the care for details in his artworks, I was struck by his kindness. For our first collaboration he texted me spontaneously. A pro who text a newb like me, not to asking for work details or something, but just to tell me how exited he was to ink on my pencils. It meant a lot for me. Just want to say thank you, Jeffrey. Mico Suayan: I hired Jeffrey Huet to ink a Valiant project that didnt push through. He's a super talented inker. REST IN PEACE JEFF!

I hired Jeffrey Huet to ink a Valiant project that didnt push through. He's a super talented inker. REST IN PEACE JEFF! Diana Greenhalgh: Today sucked. Lost Jeff Huet to covid. He was a great friend and teammate. He leaves behind a wife and young daughters, who not only have lost their husband and father, but the family still has to deal with the cost of treatment

Today sucked. Lost Jeff Huet to covid. He was a great friend and teammate. He leaves behind a wife and young daughters, who not only have lost their husband and father, but the family still has to deal with the cost of treatment Jeff Benitez: Rest in power Jeffrey Huet salamat sa pagkakaibigan. An amazing artist and good friend. Thank you for sharing your life to everyone. You are an inspiration.

Rest in power Jeffrey Huet salamat sa pagkakaibigan. An amazing artist and good friend. Thank you for sharing your life to everyone. You are an inspiration. Marc Andrew Scott: Saddened to hear about the loss of a fellow inker, but more so a good man. Praying for the loved ones left behind. Rest Well Jeff Huet