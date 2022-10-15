Find the Secret Cave in This Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #7 Preview

Another book from Opus Comics is on final order cuttoff on Monday: Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #7. The regular creative team is back on the book with this new issue hitting stores in November, after next week's Death Dealer #6 concludes two issues of guest spots as part of the comic's "showrunner" model. But with the showrunners back on board, it's time to continue the ongoing story. In this preview of Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #7, we see a young Kur struggle to prove himself in a ritual. We're pretty sure we know how things work out.

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #7 will be in stores on November 16th, but get your orders in by Monday if you want to reserve a copy. Check out the preview below.

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #7—Cover A: Ariel Olivetti

Mitch Iverson (W) • Esau & Isaac Escorza (A) • Luis Antonio Delgado (C) • Ariel Olivetti (CA) Critically acclaimed animation writer Mitch Iverson (Dota: Dragon's Blood) and world-renowned artists Esau & Isaac Escorza and Luis Antonio Delgado (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin) return for the next chapter in our hero's twisted life, where in order to atone for a terrible deed, he must literally go through Hell—both of them! *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #7—Cover B: Frank Frazetta

Mitch Iverson (W) • Esau & Isaac Escorza (A) • Luis Antonio Delgado (C) • Frank Frazetta (CA) *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover In shops: Nov. 16, 2022 *Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Alan Quah

For every 10 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one variant cover by Mahmud Asrar

For every 15 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one unbranded variant cover by Alan Quah

For every 20 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one unbranded variant cover by Mahmud Asrar