The Sea Witch Debuts in Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #5 [Preview]

Opus Comics has provided Bleeding Cool with a preview of Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #5, the latest installment of the publisher's Frazetta-verse. The one-and-done story in Death Dealer #5 kicks off Opus's "showrunner" model for the book, in which, like a television show, regular series writer Mitch Iverson writes the main story arcs and oversees other writers creating additional stories. Torunn Grønbekk writes Death Dealer #5, which will introduce The Sea Witch, with art by Diego Galindo. Iverson will be back for issue #7 after another story in #6 by Michael Moreci and Diego Yapur.

"The intention was always to use these issues to explore and expand some different corners of the Frazetta-verse," said Iverson of the method. "But as time went on, it became apparent they were all part of the wider story we were trying to tell, so it made sense to take more of a showrunner approach and work with the writers to ensure we were all on the same page."

See the solicits and preview below. Final order cutoff is Monday, August 15th.

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #5 — Cover A: Meghan Hetrick

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • Diego Galindo (A) • Meghan Hetrick (CA)

The Sea Witch. Worshiped by some, feared by others, respected by all. She rarely meddles in the affairs of men, but the pleas of a young boy and arrival of a mysterious presence lure the Sea Witch from beneath the ocean. And vengeance is hers. A special one-shot by Torunn Grønbekk (Jane Foster & the Mighty Thor) and Diego Galindo (Stranger Things)!

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #5 — Cover B: Frank Frazetta

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • Diego Galindo (A) • Frank Frazetta (CA)

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: Sept. 7, 2022

