First Appearance of Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who Magazine Hits eBay

There has been an idea expressed that, despite the "what what what?" conclusion of Doctor Who: The Power Of The Doctor, that the Fourteenth Doctor iteration of Doctor Who, while physically very similar (add a few years around the temples) to the Tenth Doctor, may have a very different personality indeed, and might not reflect David Tennant's original portrayal of the character.

But the in-canon comic strip in Doctor Who Magazine #584 by Alan Barnes and Lee Sullivan, and overseen by Russell T Davies and Scott Handcock, which carried on directly from that episode, and shows us what appear to be the first moments of the new Doctor, presumably to be denied the TV audience, gives us a very familiar Doctor indeed. And a Doctor very much sure of who they are, without the mental or physical fog that often affects them upon regeneration.

And so it is time to follow a distress call and take a trip to London, England, Wembley Stadium, on the 30th of July 1966, when England came home for the first time and won the football World Cup for the first, and last time. The World Cup final, famously, went in England's favour after extra time, with the score at two-all, and gave us the commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme's phrase after the scoring of England's fourth goal, "there are people on the pitch, they think it's all over… it is now!" as the referee blew the final whistle.

But we haven't got to that bit yet. After the Doctor gets into the stadium using psychic paper, and runs around the place in a very Tenth Doctory fashion, he discovers a family of alien time tourists here to see the famous game, history seems to take a very different path as the Daleks arrive and start mowing down the players, with the aliens commenting on the Doctor's declaration that the game is over. "It is now!" and promising us Doctor Who Next Issue: Daleks Invasion Earth 1966 A.D.! which is a couple of centuries early.

The significance of this Doctor Who comic saw some very silly deal being done, with copies of a magazine readily available on British newsagents shelves selling for up to $48 to Americans on eBay and though things have settled down a bit, they are still selling from $25-35. Which is the price of an annual subscription to the magazine. An enterprising young chap or chappess might just pop to their local WH Smith and see if they have any copies left. Though thanks to eBay, there has been quite a run on them and the offices themselves of Panini UK have sold out. Americans, why not wait a week and check in at Midtown Comics in New York for a much cheaper deal?