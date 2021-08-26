First Look: Bruce Banner Piloting Hulk #1 by Donny Cates, Ryan Ottley

In October, Marvel will publish Immortal Hulk #50, the final issue of the Al Ewing and Joe Bennett run, critically acclaimed and a commercial hit, which continues as a spinoff with Gamma Flight. In November, Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley create a new Hulk #1, which takes the character into a brand new direction. But what direction? The Free Comic Book Day: Hulk/Avengers comic book, now available free digitally, featured an intelligent, tech-savvy, bomb-building Hulk as a preview of Hulk #1. Seemingly the mind of Bruce Banner back in charge or a melding of personalities. He refers to himself as the Hulk, but his history is that of Banner. This week's Marvel Previews added a few more pages which confirmed what we had suspected when we asked "Is that Bruce Banner in control, referring to his body as a space ship?" That seems to be the case, with Banner piloting the Hulk from inside.

The Hulk versus the Iron Man Hulkbuster suit, and seemingly portrayed Bruce Banner as if he is on some kind of space ship, operating The Hulk from within. He has left the Earth, he's never coming back, and Operation: Smashtronaut begins. So don't expect the Hulk popping up in other Earth-bound comic books for a while…

HULK #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210797

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

"MAD SCIENTIST" PART 1 OF 6

The uncontrollable rage of the Hulk has reached an all-new level, and nobody – including the Avengers – is prepared to handle it. But is it really the Hulk that people should be afraid of, or is there something missing to this puzzle? Join the superstar creative team of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley as they look to the stars for the next era of HULK! RATED T+In Shops: Nov 03, 2021 SRP: $4.99