Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: 1776, captain america, jeep, Semiquincentennial

You Think Killing Joke Was Expensive? Captain America Says Hold My Bud

You think Killing Joke: Avant Garde is expensive? Captain America says "hold my Budweiser" with the Jeep Wrangler America250 Edition

Bleeding Cool recently profiled the Avant-Garde edition of Batman: The Killing Joke, which costs over $17,000 and is presented as the actual camera and camera case owned by the Joker in the comic book, printed on insane paper. I might go over some of the newly released details later. I also joked to Avatar Press bosses that they should rerelease Neonomicon embedded in a Billy Bass singing fish and charge a couple of grand. But it seems Captain America is going one step further with this edition of 1776 #1 and Jeep, with their "Wrangler America250 Edition" based on Captain America, and a comic with an exclusive version of the comic book. That will set you back $55,000, or an extra $2000+ on the cost of a non-America250 version.

The Wrangler A250 is finished in a red, white, and blue livery, with "armour" seats, a soft-top, and a dashboard in Jean Blue; steel oxide wheels with a blue tinge; red seat belts; red tow hooks; and body-colour fender flares. Front seat headrests have an America 250 logo, and the seatbacks get a Velcro patch. It comes with a special debossed leather key tag, a Captain America shield tyre cover on the back and a limited-edition copy of 1776 #1.

"Earning recognition as America's most patriotic brand for the 25th consecutive year affirms what generations of Jeep owners already know—that driving a Jeep vehicle comes with an unmistakable sense of pride," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. "For the Jeep brand to be consistently recognized for this honor, amid competition spanning 14 categories and more than 100 of the nation's most iconic brands, is a badge we wear proudly. That enduring spirit of capability, independence and adventure lives on in every vehicle we make, and we're truly humbled by the deep, lasting connection our customers have to the brand and everything it represents."

For Captain America completists, $55,000 is going to be quite steep, even if it comes witha Jeep to keep it in. One reader replied to the Marvel Instagram post for this, "Worth calling out that neither Steve Rogers nor Sam Wilson would have signed off on this." But I'm not so sure… Captain America sold war bonds, Steve Rogers worked as a commercial artist, and there has been plenty of merch over the years. And don't forget that famous first cover…

Oh wait, no, despite what the video ad above says, Jeep may have been created in 1941, but Captain America was created in 1939 by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. In 1940, the Army sought prototypes, and Willys-Overland introduced the first civilian model in 1945, passing through owners and names. And now there's a Captain America version. Oh, and a Jeep Duck as well, with a phrase I am surprised made it through, given the connotations.

1776 is a Marvel Comics limited series that came out last year, sees the Marvel superheroes transported back to the year of the American Rebellion, released in advance of the United States' Semiquincentennial, as British sorceress Morgan Le Fay threatens to tamper with the "sacred threads of history," endangering the founding of the United States. Captain America leads a team of Marvel heroes who travel back to 1776 to protect pivotal moments of history, and team up with historical figures like George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and John Adams. It is written by Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski, and drawn by Ron Lim and Sean Damien Hill. The collection will be published in July. Of course it will…

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