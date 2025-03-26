Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Tom King, wonder woman

The Final Fate Of Wonder Woman Under Tom King (Spoilers)

The Final Fate of Diana under Tom King in Wonder Woman #19 with Daniel Sampere from DC Comics (Big Spoilers)

Article Summary Tom King's Wonder Woman #19 concludes Diana's war with The Sovereign, revealing a turbulent future.

Amazons face betrayal and exile as Wonder Woman battles against USA's Sovereign-backed forces.

Trinity, Wonder Woman's daughter, hints at future conflicts with new foe The Matriarch, Lyssa.

Expect twists as Emelie's story and her connection to upcoming threats unfold in this epic journey.

DC Comics previously announced that Wonder Woman #19, by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, would be the conclusion to the story that started two years ago, of Wonder Woman's war with The Sovereign, the revealed true power and Monarch behind the United States Of America with a legacy going back three hundred years. The story was always told by the Sovereign, narrated to Trinity, the revealed daughter of Wonder Woman, from his own prison, a position of defeat, telling Trinity how her mother bested him. So we knew it would end, and how it would end, and even where it would end, but it's all about the journey. That has seen the USA turn against Amazons, killing or exiling them, pitting the US Army against Wonder Woman, killing Steve Trevor and seeing the birth of Trinity, the magical daughter of Steve and Diana, courtesy of the Hecate. And now Wonder Woman and the Wonder Girls taking apart the Sovereigns power structure, finally confronting him in his real seat of power.

It's funny how two years led us right here, almost as if writer Tom King and artist Dan Sampere were expecting events to play out in the real world in just the way that they did.

And as he is stripped of his final vraiments, with his imprisoned fate to come, it seems that no, this is not the end of the story. Twenty years hence, Wonder Woman's daughter, Trinity, reveals there is much, much more to come.

A future of death, destruction and revenge. A new enemy to fight, The Matriarch, Lyssa. Who seems to be destined to kill all the Amazons, the Wonder Girls…

As well as Wonder Woman herself. Some years hence, with wisps of grey hair and the Sovereign's family blade held in her chest.

And as Wonder Woman's old sparring partner Emelie, who began this story by killing a bunch of sexual harassers in a pool hall, turning America against the Amazons, directed by the Sovereign, and later revealed to be pregnant…. initially the comic suggested that her daughter would be Trinity, later adopted by Wonder Woman. But this did not play out.

And now that plotline also comes to its conclusion, one we may have forgotten…

… and in a breath setting up this entire tragic future for Wonder Woman and explaining so much.

Lyssa, the Matriarch, who will kill all the Amazons save for Trinity, including Wonder Woman. And named after the goddess of rage, fury and ravbies. Could she be the daughter of Emile… and The Sovereign? Ready to take her true revenge? Wonder Woman #19 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere is published today by DC Comics. Will we learn more of this future in the time travelling Trinity series to come?

WONDER WOMAN #19

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

DIANA'S BLOODY WAR WITH THE SOVEREIGN REACHES AN EPIC CONCLUSION! The Sovereign took away Wonder Woman's world, and now she has taken away his. As their war reaches its end, the two icons prepare for battle. Who will emerge victorious? Find out as Diana's quest for peace comes to a bloody end! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025

