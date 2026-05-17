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Captain Seven Of Nine in The Daily LITG, 17th of May, 2026

Captain Seven Of Nine was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

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Article Summary

  • Captain Seven Of Nine leads Bleeding Cool’s top ten, with the new Star Trek series set to launch in September 2026.
  • Daily LITG rounds up the biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from comics and TV to collectibles and pop culture buzz.
  • Seven years of LITG history revisit past May 17 headlines, from DC Comics news to Marvel shocks and industry drama.
  • Captain Seven Of Nine anchors a wider reading list, plus comic book birthdays and the latest LITG mailing list sign-up.

Captain Seven Of Nine was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

See Seven Of Nine Standing In Your Comic Store For Star Trek Relaunch
Captain Seven Of Nine

Captain Seven Of Nine and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Captain Seven Of Nine in New Star Trek Series in September 2026
  2. Magic: The Gathering Unveils New Secret Lair x Garfield Collaboration
  3. Rousey vs. Carano Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Prelims & More
  4. James Cameron: Avatar 4 &5 — Half the Time, Two-Thirds the Cost
  5. Fender Announces New Pac-Man Telecaster Guitar
  6. The Boys Finale Poster: Butcher's Bringing His Crowbar For This One
  7. The First Thirty-One Covers To Absolute Batman #21… More To Come
  8. A.I.Watch: Valiant, Ignition Press And An A.I. Eisner Award Nomination
  9. You Think Killing Joke Was Expensive? Captain America Says Hold My Bud
  10. Good Omens 3 Director: "No Kiss Scripted" Between Crowley, Aziraphale

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, DC Comics August 2025 Full Solicits

DC's Absolute Universe August 2025 Solicits
DC Comics August 2025 Full Solicits
  1. DC Comics August 2025 Full Solicits… More Than Just Batman
  2. Buffy: Gellar Shares Video of Armstrong Learning She's The Next Slayer
  3. Justice League Red #1, A Black Ops Justice League From DC Comics
  4. Image Comics' August 2025 Full Solicits And Solicitations
  5. Doctor Who 20th Anniv. "Unleashed": Gatwa, Tennant, Whittaker & More
  6. Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa No Longer Eurovision 2025 UK Spokesperson
  7. Spider-Gwen Gets Her Own "Brand New Day" From Marvel Comics
  8. Jim Lee's First Image Comics Cover In 14 Years, For Geiger
  9. DC Comics Wants Retailers To Match Trinity Orders With Batgirl
  10. Darth Vader Rises with New Deluxe Star Wars 1/6 Hot Toys Release
  11. Christopher Priest Writes Red Sonja For First Time With Sonja: Reborn
  12. Universal Distribution And Ad Populum Officially Buy Diamond Comics
  13. Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #1 From Ice-Cream Man Creators
  14. DC's Absolute Universe August 2025 Solicits With Bane's Origin
  15. Juan Samu & Amanda Conner To Both Draw Harley Quinn X Elvira Crossover
  16. Ngozi Ukazu On Her Barda Graphic Novel Sequel, Orion
  17. Cemetery Kids Run Rabid & EC in Oni Press' August 2025 Solicitations
  18. Connor Ratliff, James III & Greta Xella's Stitch Comic From Dynamite
  19. Diamond Would Like Retailers To Know They Are Still Selling Dstlry
  20. Amazon Kindle Comixology UK Comics Prices Continue To Fall
  21. Last Day Pool Party, a Middle-Grade Graphic Novel by Emma Steinkellner
  22. The Rookie Spinoff Update in the Daily LITG, 16th May 2025

LITG two years ago, A New DC Comics Logo

DC Comics Switch To Another Logo For DC Rebirth Created By Pentagram

  1. A New DC Comics Logo Rumoured To Be Revealed At San Diego Comic-Con?
  2. DC Comics August 2024 Solicits For Absolute Power And Batman #151
  3. Those Left Behind As The Krakoan Age Ends (Today's X-Men Spoilers)
  4. Jonathan Hickman Returns To Krakoan Age X-Men One Last Time
  5. The Flash, Arrowverse Still Living Rent-Free in CW Executive's Head
  6. Justice Society Of America #10 Delayed Yet Again
  7. GigaBash Adds Godzilla: Nemesis 2 Kaiju Pack DLC
  8. Kevin Maguire Gets Tanga Back From DC Comics, To Publish Himself
  9. Spider-Man Gets A Brand New Anti-Vampire Power in Blood Hunt
  10. DC Comics Launches More Kenner Super Powers Variant Covers
  11. The Bat Hound before Ace in Star Spangled Comics 100, at Auction
  12. Lou Fine's Extra Bear Cover on Hit Comics #11, Up for Auction
  13. Rob Liefeld's Final Deadpool Comic, Deadpool Team-Up, For August
  14. Marvel Confirms Murewa Ayodele Writing Storm, Lucas Werneck As Artist
  15. Kelly Thompson Most Nominated Creator In Eisner Awards 2024 Nominees
  16. Sheena and the Elusive Jumbo Comics #31, Up for Auction
  17. Where Did That Scene Of Superman Pulling On His Boots Come From?
  18. Heartache, a New Magical Realist YA Graphic Novel, by Kelsi Jo Silva
  19. Song Of A Blackbird, a Wartime YA Graphic Novel by Maria van Lieshout
  20. Jonathan Hickman and Krakoa in The Daily LITG, 16th of May, 2024

LITG three years ago, Marvel Killed Ms Marvel

Amazing Spider-Man 26 Spoiler Variant

  1. Marvel Kills Off Major Superhero in Amazing Spider-Man #26 (Spoilers)
  2. Full Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
  3. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02 Mini Spotlight: Carol Kane's Pelia
  4. Comics People React To Frank Miller Drawing A Wolverine Cover
  5. Jonathan Hickman Writes G.O.D.S. One-Page Stories Across Marvel Comics
  6. The Return of Spider-Boy to Marvel Comics in August
  7. Zeb Wells & John Romita's Second Year on Amazing Spider-Man, Set Up
  8. Marvel Ends Daredevil With #14 In August – But A New #1 In September
  9. Marvel's Big Leak For August 2023 in The Daily LITG, 16th of May 2023
  10. Amanda Waller's Big Bad Spoilers For Titans #1 & Dawn Of DC Primer
  11. Inspired by Operation Ivy, Atomic Attack #8, up for Auction
  12. Writer Of Ms Marvel's Death, Zeb Wells, Also Wrote The Marvels Movie
  13. Spy Smasher Remembers Wake Island in Spy Smasher #8, up for Auction
  14. Entertainment Weekly Spoils Amazing Spider-Man #26 Death In Headline
  15. Captain Battle Jr Saves His Dad in Captain Battle Jr #1, at Auction
  16. Did Robert Kirkman Tell You The Big Void Rivals Secret?
  17. Tom King's Artwork Is In His Latest Batman Comic (Spoilers)
  18. Marvel's Voices To Focus On The X-Men In August 2023
  19. Does Every Cyborg Look The Same To You? (Cyborg #1 Spoilers)
  20. Lex Luthor As The Real Hero Of DC's Superman Comics (Spoilers)
  21. Saya And Dodge, Two Members Of DC Comics' The Vigil (Spoilers)

LITG four years ago, The true story of DC Comics' Changing Logo,

  1. The Font Used In The New DC Comics Logo…
  2. A Bi-Curious Bruce Wayne In Batman: The Knight? (Spoilers)
  3. Todd McFarlane Finally Returns Joyce Chin's Angela Original Artwork
  4. Don't Ask The Undertaker to Sign Your 1991 Trading Cards at MegaCon
  5. Stargirl & S.T.R.I.P.E. Confront Pat's Past in Arrowverse Crossover
  6. Star Trek: Picard: Matalas on Jean-Luc's Letter; Seven/Raffi Concerns?
  7. Batman Animated Series Character First Comics Appearance (Spoilers)
  8. Lots Of People Suddenly Have Plans For Conan The Barbarian
  9. Elvira Gets The Tribute She Deserves With New NECA Figure
  10. Saturday Night Live Season 48 May Be "Year of Change": Lorne Michaels
  11. Will Frank Miller's Dark Knight Cover Crack A Million At Auction?
  12. Breaking: Valiant Partners with Blanx to Tell Stories on Sneakers
  13. Marvel Comics Announces Final Conan Stories… For Now
  14. How Many Teams Is Harley Quinn In? Shadow War/Dark Crisis Spoilers
  15. Secrets Behind the Invisible Plane in Marvel's USA Comics, at Auction
  16. Fraction and Lieber Follow Up Jimmy Olsen with Perry White One-Shot
  17. Grim #1 2nd Print Allocated, Grim Reaper First Appearance in #2
  18. First Look at X-Men Legends #1 by Roy Thomas and Dave Wachter
  19. TMNT Image Comics #1 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
  20. A.X.E.: Judgment Day: Marvel Drops August Crossover Solicitations
  21. Secret Wars Debut Of Julia Carpenter On Auction At Heritage
  22. Talking to Joyce Chin About a New Chris Claremont Project at Lake Como
  23. Die, Rainforest, Die! Todd McFarlane's 1st Spawn NFTs Drop This Week
  24. Robert Kanigher's Baseball Fandom in Zip Comics #25, at Auction
  25. Talking To Liam Sharp At Lake Como Comic Art Festival
  26. Don't Ask The Undertaker in the Daily LITG, 16th of May 2022
England Opens Up In The Daily LITG 17th May 2021
Cartoon by Rich Johnston

LITG five years ago: Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

  1. Bring It On Franchise Returns…As A Horror Film In 2022
  2. The Orville Season 3 Producer, Coleman Check In; MacFarlane Shout Out
  3. The Witcher: Henry Cavill Pushes Back on Online Negativity, Trolling
  4. Evil Superman From Dark Nights Metal Arrives From Prime 1 Studio
  5. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  6. Night Court: NBC Pilot Approach Helps Larroquette/Rauch Sequel Series
  7. Immortal Hulk's Secret Origin Revealed in Time of Monsters #1 Preview
  8. Target Employee Tells Us About Trading Card Customers From Hell
  9. Space Jam: A New Legacy – 5 Character Posters Highlight the Villains
  10. Wally West vs. Hitler in The Flash #770 [Preview]
  11. Joker Beats Heroes Reborn To Top The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  12. Unto Us a New Symbiote is Born in Extreme Carnage One-Shots in August
  13. The Debut of the Batman Who Vanishes in Swamp Thing #7 Up for Auction
  14. Does New Kang Comic Suggest Cameo in Loki TV Show?
  15. Why Isn't Marvel's Voices: Identity Published In AAPI Heritage Month?
  16. Venom Gets Scarce with Venom: Lethal Protector #1 Black Up for Auction
  17. 12-Way Auction For Hena Khan and Safiya Zerrougui's We Are Big Time
  18. Lawrence Lindell Sells Middle-Grade Graphic Novel, Buckle Up
  19. Bring It On, From Vaccines To Horror Films – Daily LITG 16th May 2021
  20. Zainab Akhtar's Next ShortBox #13 Will Be The Last

LITG six years ago – Black Lightning strikes twice

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations, Black Lightning reaction and more.

  1. Tony Isabella Speaks Out About DC Comics' Treatment of Black Lightning
  2. Walker Star Jared Padalecki Already Making the Right Fashion Statement
  3. Dave Bautista Shoots on Rand Paul, Donald Trump Jr.
  4. Samurai In A Hoodie, From Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and Sputnik, To Continue
  5. My Little Pony Applejack Becomes Human with Hasbro and Kotobukiya
  6. DC Comics Full August 2020 Solicitations – Harley Quinn Cancelled
  7. Street Fighter Chun Li Gets Yet Another PCS Costume Statue
  8. DC Comics Cancels The Terrifics, Last 3 Issues Digital-Only
  9. Spider-Man Fuses With Ghost Rider for New Sideshow Collectibles Statue
  10. Transformers Masterpiece Arcee Races on in with Hasbro Pulse

LITG seven years ago – Seeds, Snyder and Source Walls

Another world, full of promotional seed packets and Scott Snyder's Justice League.

  1. When Scott Snyder Will End Justice League – and What Grant Morrison Told Him Was Beyond The Source Wall
  2. Marvel Sends Seed Packets to Comic Stores Promoting Jonathan Hickman's House and Powers Of X
  3. Marvel Shocker: Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider Relaunched in August
  4. Superman: Year One by Frank Miller and John Romita Jr is No Longer Mature Readers Only
  5. Separated at Birth: Lucca Comics 2019 Poster by Barbara Baldi

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Steve Geiger, Hulk and Spider-Man artist, creator of The Evilgeiger Empire
  • Dave Sim, creator of Cerebus, publisher of Aardvark-Vanaheim.
  • Chris Ecker, first employee of Moondog Comics, co-founder of NOW Comics, co-creator of Big Bang Comics.
  • Dr Malcolm Bourne, comic book letter writer and journalist
  • Pete Fitzgerald, comic artist on Cracked.
  • Jennifer M. Contino, comics journalist
  • Huwj Matsumura, comic creator
  • Marko Stojanovic, Balkan comics writer
  • Luigi Mutti, comics translator
  • Josh Elder, Former associate editor at Wizard Magazine, creator of comic strip Mail Order Ninja.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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