Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, seven of nine
Captain Seven Of Nine in The Daily LITG, 17th of May, 2026
Captain Seven Of Nine was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Captain Seven Of Nine leads Bleeding Cool’s top ten, with the new Star Trek series set to launch in September 2026.
- Daily LITG rounds up the biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from comics and TV to collectibles and pop culture buzz.
- Seven years of LITG history revisit past May 17 headlines, from DC Comics news to Marvel shocks and industry drama.
- Captain Seven Of Nine anchors a wider reading list, plus comic book birthdays and the latest LITG mailing list sign-up.
Captain Seven Of Nine was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Captain Seven Of Nine and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Captain Seven Of Nine in New Star Trek Series in September 2026
- Magic: The Gathering Unveils New Secret Lair x Garfield Collaboration
- Rousey vs. Carano Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Prelims & More
- James Cameron: Avatar 4 &5 — Half the Time, Two-Thirds the Cost
- Fender Announces New Pac-Man Telecaster Guitar
- The Boys Finale Poster: Butcher's Bringing His Crowbar For This One
- The First Thirty-One Covers To Absolute Batman #21… More To Come
- A.I.Watch: Valiant, Ignition Press And An A.I. Eisner Award Nomination
- You Think Killing Joke Was Expensive? Captain America Says Hold My Bud
- Good Omens 3 Director: "No Kiss Scripted" Between Crowley, Aziraphale
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- The Great Comic Book Piracy Debate Of 2026, Spanish Police Involved
- Absolute Batman #20 Owns Bleeding Cool Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List
- Magic: The Garfield in The Daily LITG, 16th of May, 2026
LITG one year ago, DC Comics August 2025 Full Solicits
- DC Comics August 2025 Full Solicits… More Than Just Batman
- Buffy: Gellar Shares Video of Armstrong Learning She's The Next Slayer
- Justice League Red #1, A Black Ops Justice League From DC Comics
- Image Comics' August 2025 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- Doctor Who 20th Anniv. "Unleashed": Gatwa, Tennant, Whittaker & More
- Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa No Longer Eurovision 2025 UK Spokesperson
- Spider-Gwen Gets Her Own "Brand New Day" From Marvel Comics
- Jim Lee's First Image Comics Cover In 14 Years, For Geiger
- DC Comics Wants Retailers To Match Trinity Orders With Batgirl
- Darth Vader Rises with New Deluxe Star Wars 1/6 Hot Toys Release
- Christopher Priest Writes Red Sonja For First Time With Sonja: Reborn
- Universal Distribution And Ad Populum Officially Buy Diamond Comics
- Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #1 From Ice-Cream Man Creators
- DC's Absolute Universe August 2025 Solicits With Bane's Origin
- Juan Samu & Amanda Conner To Both Draw Harley Quinn X Elvira Crossover
- Ngozi Ukazu On Her Barda Graphic Novel Sequel, Orion
- Cemetery Kids Run Rabid & EC in Oni Press' August 2025 Solicitations
- Connor Ratliff, James III & Greta Xella's Stitch Comic From Dynamite
- Diamond Would Like Retailers To Know They Are Still Selling Dstlry
- Amazon Kindle Comixology UK Comics Prices Continue To Fall
- Last Day Pool Party, a Middle-Grade Graphic Novel by Emma Steinkellner
- The Rookie Spinoff Update in the Daily LITG, 16th May 2025
LITG two years ago, A New DC Comics Logo
- A New DC Comics Logo Rumoured To Be Revealed At San Diego Comic-Con?
- DC Comics August 2024 Solicits For Absolute Power And Batman #151
- Those Left Behind As The Krakoan Age Ends (Today's X-Men Spoilers)
- Jonathan Hickman Returns To Krakoan Age X-Men One Last Time
- The Flash, Arrowverse Still Living Rent-Free in CW Executive's Head
- Justice Society Of America #10 Delayed Yet Again
- GigaBash Adds Godzilla: Nemesis 2 Kaiju Pack DLC
- Kevin Maguire Gets Tanga Back From DC Comics, To Publish Himself
- Spider-Man Gets A Brand New Anti-Vampire Power in Blood Hunt
- DC Comics Launches More Kenner Super Powers Variant Covers
- The Bat Hound before Ace in Star Spangled Comics 100, at Auction
- Lou Fine's Extra Bear Cover on Hit Comics #11, Up for Auction
- Rob Liefeld's Final Deadpool Comic, Deadpool Team-Up, For August
- Marvel Confirms Murewa Ayodele Writing Storm, Lucas Werneck As Artist
- Kelly Thompson Most Nominated Creator In Eisner Awards 2024 Nominees
- Sheena and the Elusive Jumbo Comics #31, Up for Auction
- Where Did That Scene Of Superman Pulling On His Boots Come From?
- Heartache, a New Magical Realist YA Graphic Novel, by Kelsi Jo Silva
- Song Of A Blackbird, a Wartime YA Graphic Novel by Maria van Lieshout
- Jonathan Hickman and Krakoa in The Daily LITG, 16th of May, 2024
LITG three years ago, Marvel Killed Ms Marvel
- Marvel Kills Off Major Superhero in Amazing Spider-Man #26 (Spoilers)
- Full Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02 Mini Spotlight: Carol Kane's Pelia
- Comics People React To Frank Miller Drawing A Wolverine Cover
- Jonathan Hickman Writes G.O.D.S. One-Page Stories Across Marvel Comics
- The Return of Spider-Boy to Marvel Comics in August
- Zeb Wells & John Romita's Second Year on Amazing Spider-Man, Set Up
- Marvel Ends Daredevil With #14 In August – But A New #1 In September
- Marvel's Big Leak For August 2023 in The Daily LITG, 16th of May 2023
- Amanda Waller's Big Bad Spoilers For Titans #1 & Dawn Of DC Primer
- Inspired by Operation Ivy, Atomic Attack #8, up for Auction
- Writer Of Ms Marvel's Death, Zeb Wells, Also Wrote The Marvels Movie
- Spy Smasher Remembers Wake Island in Spy Smasher #8, up for Auction
- Entertainment Weekly Spoils Amazing Spider-Man #26 Death In Headline
- Captain Battle Jr Saves His Dad in Captain Battle Jr #1, at Auction
- Did Robert Kirkman Tell You The Big Void Rivals Secret?
- Tom King's Artwork Is In His Latest Batman Comic (Spoilers)
- Marvel's Voices To Focus On The X-Men In August 2023
- Does Every Cyborg Look The Same To You? (Cyborg #1 Spoilers)
- Lex Luthor As The Real Hero Of DC's Superman Comics (Spoilers)
- Saya And Dodge, Two Members Of DC Comics' The Vigil (Spoilers)
LITG four years ago, The true story of DC Comics' Changing Logo,
- The Font Used In The New DC Comics Logo…
- A Bi-Curious Bruce Wayne In Batman: The Knight? (Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane Finally Returns Joyce Chin's Angela Original Artwork
- Don't Ask The Undertaker to Sign Your 1991 Trading Cards at MegaCon
- Stargirl & S.T.R.I.P.E. Confront Pat's Past in Arrowverse Crossover
- Star Trek: Picard: Matalas on Jean-Luc's Letter; Seven/Raffi Concerns?
- Batman Animated Series Character First Comics Appearance (Spoilers)
- Lots Of People Suddenly Have Plans For Conan The Barbarian
- Elvira Gets The Tribute She Deserves With New NECA Figure
- Saturday Night Live Season 48 May Be "Year of Change": Lorne Michaels
- Will Frank Miller's Dark Knight Cover Crack A Million At Auction?
- Breaking: Valiant Partners with Blanx to Tell Stories on Sneakers
- Marvel Comics Announces Final Conan Stories… For Now
- How Many Teams Is Harley Quinn In? Shadow War/Dark Crisis Spoilers
- Secrets Behind the Invisible Plane in Marvel's USA Comics, at Auction
- Fraction and Lieber Follow Up Jimmy Olsen with Perry White One-Shot
- Grim #1 2nd Print Allocated, Grim Reaper First Appearance in #2
- First Look at X-Men Legends #1 by Roy Thomas and Dave Wachter
- TMNT Image Comics #1 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- A.X.E.: Judgment Day: Marvel Drops August Crossover Solicitations
- Secret Wars Debut Of Julia Carpenter On Auction At Heritage
- Talking to Joyce Chin About a New Chris Claremont Project at Lake Como
- Die, Rainforest, Die! Todd McFarlane's 1st Spawn NFTs Drop This Week
- Robert Kanigher's Baseball Fandom in Zip Comics #25, at Auction
- Talking To Liam Sharp At Lake Como Comic Art Festival
- Don't Ask The Undertaker in the Daily LITG, 16th of May 2022
LITG five years ago: Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics
- Bring It On Franchise Returns…As A Horror Film In 2022
- The Orville Season 3 Producer, Coleman Check In; MacFarlane Shout Out
- The Witcher: Henry Cavill Pushes Back on Online Negativity, Trolling
- Evil Superman From Dark Nights Metal Arrives From Prime 1 Studio
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- Night Court: NBC Pilot Approach Helps Larroquette/Rauch Sequel Series
- Immortal Hulk's Secret Origin Revealed in Time of Monsters #1 Preview
- Target Employee Tells Us About Trading Card Customers From Hell
- Space Jam: A New Legacy – 5 Character Posters Highlight the Villains
- Wally West vs. Hitler in The Flash #770 [Preview]
- Joker Beats Heroes Reborn To Top The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Unto Us a New Symbiote is Born in Extreme Carnage One-Shots in August
- The Debut of the Batman Who Vanishes in Swamp Thing #7 Up for Auction
- Does New Kang Comic Suggest Cameo in Loki TV Show?
- Why Isn't Marvel's Voices: Identity Published In AAPI Heritage Month?
- Venom Gets Scarce with Venom: Lethal Protector #1 Black Up for Auction
- 12-Way Auction For Hena Khan and Safiya Zerrougui's We Are Big Time
- Lawrence Lindell Sells Middle-Grade Graphic Novel, Buckle Up
- Bring It On, From Vaccines To Horror Films – Daily LITG 16th May 2021
- Zainab Akhtar's Next ShortBox #13 Will Be The Last
LITG six years ago – Black Lightning strikes twice
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations, Black Lightning reaction and more.
- Tony Isabella Speaks Out About DC Comics' Treatment of Black Lightning
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Already Making the Right Fashion Statement
- Dave Bautista Shoots on Rand Paul, Donald Trump Jr.
- Samurai In A Hoodie, From Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and Sputnik, To Continue
- My Little Pony Applejack Becomes Human with Hasbro and Kotobukiya
- DC Comics Full August 2020 Solicitations – Harley Quinn Cancelled
- Street Fighter Chun Li Gets Yet Another PCS Costume Statue
- DC Comics Cancels The Terrifics, Last 3 Issues Digital-Only
- Spider-Man Fuses With Ghost Rider for New Sideshow Collectibles Statue
- Transformers Masterpiece Arcee Races on in with Hasbro Pulse
LITG seven years ago – Seeds, Snyder and Source Walls
Another world, full of promotional seed packets and Scott Snyder's Justice League.
- When Scott Snyder Will End Justice League – and What Grant Morrison Told Him Was Beyond The Source Wall
- Marvel Sends Seed Packets to Comic Stores Promoting Jonathan Hickman's House and Powers Of X
- Marvel Shocker: Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider Relaunched in August
- Superman: Year One by Frank Miller and John Romita Jr is No Longer Mature Readers Only
- Separated at Birth: Lucca Comics 2019 Poster by Barbara Baldi
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Steve Geiger, Hulk and Spider-Man artist, creator of The Evilgeiger Empire
- Dave Sim, creator of Cerebus, publisher of Aardvark-Vanaheim.
- Chris Ecker, first employee of Moondog Comics, co-founder of NOW Comics, co-creator of Big Bang Comics.
- Dr Malcolm Bourne, comic book letter writer and journalist
- Pete Fitzgerald, comic artist on Cracked.
- Jennifer M. Contino, comics journalist
- Huwj Matsumura, comic creator
- Marko Stojanovic, Balkan comics writer
- Luigi Mutti, comics translator
- Josh Elder, Former associate editor at Wizard Magazine, creator of comic strip Mail Order Ninja.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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