Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, seven of nine

Captain Seven Of Nine in The Daily LITG, 17th of May, 2026

Captain Seven Of Nine was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Captain Seven Of Nine leads Bleeding Cool’s top ten, with the new Star Trek series set to launch in September 2026.

Daily LITG rounds up the biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from comics and TV to collectibles and pop culture buzz.

Seven years of LITG history revisit past May 17 headlines, from DC Comics news to Marvel shocks and industry drama.

Captain Seven Of Nine anchors a wider reading list, plus comic book birthdays and the latest LITG mailing list sign-up.

Captain Seven Of Nine was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Captain Seven Of Nine and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, DC Comics August 2025 Full Solicits

LITG two years ago, A New DC Comics Logo

LITG three years ago, Marvel Killed Ms Marvel

LITG four years ago, The true story of DC Comics' Changing Logo,

LITG five years ago: Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG six years ago – Black Lightning strikes twice

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations, Black Lightning reaction and more.

LITG seven years ago – Seeds, Snyder and Source Walls

Another world, full of promotional seed packets and Scott Snyder's Justice League.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Steve Geiger , Hulk and Spider-Man artist, creator of The Evilgeiger Empire

, Hulk and Spider-Man artist, creator of The Evilgeiger Empire Dave Sim , creator of Cerebus, publisher of Aardvark-Vanaheim.

, creator of Cerebus, publisher of Aardvark-Vanaheim. Chris Ecker , first employee of Moondog Comics, co-founder of NOW Comics, co-creator of Big Bang Comics.

, first employee of Moondog Comics, co-founder of NOW Comics, co-creator of Big Bang Comics. Dr Malcolm Bourne , comic book letter writer and journalist

, comic book letter writer and journalist Pete Fitzgerald , comic artist on Cracked.

, comic artist on Cracked. Jennifer M. Contino , comics journalist

, comics journalist Huwj Matsumura , comic creator

, comic creator Marko Stojanovic , Balkan comics writer

, Balkan comics writer Luigi Mutti , comics translator

, comics translator Josh Elder, Former associate editor at Wizard Magazine, creator of comic strip Mail Order Ninja.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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