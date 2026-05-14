Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: D'Orc, damages, department of truth, lunar, spawn, The Thing On The Doorstep, undiscovered country, witchblade

Image Comics' Spawn, D'Orc, Witchblade And More Also Damaged This Week

Image Comics' titles also damaged this week: Spawn, D'Orc, Witchblade, Department Of Truth, Undiscovered Country and Thing On The Doorstep

Article Summary D'Orc #4 and D'Orc #1 5th printing were among Image Comics titles hit by a major printing damage issue this week.

Spawn #375, Witchblade #21, Department of Truth #37, Undiscovered Country #36 and Thing on the Doorstep #4 were affected.

Image told retailers damaged copies came from a printing press snafu impacting multiple publishers distributed by Lunar.

Retailers will get free full-quantity replacement copies and freight credit, with corrected Image books shipping by June 3.

It's not just DC Comics that had issues with comic book damage this week, with Absolute Batman #20, Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 and Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 mostly damaged. It seems Image Comics has also fallen foul of problems, affecting the likes of Spawn, D'Orc, Witchblade and more. Both publishers are distributed exclusively by Lunar Distribution (for now). DC Comics is replacing the titles with second printings and offering additional credit. And now it seems that Image Comics is also providing free replacement copies of subsequent printings and a freight credit as well,

"Dear Retailer Partners, Due to an unforeseen printing press snafu a number of books out this week, across multiple publishers including Image Comics, were impacted with damages. We understand how disappointing this is and we're working closely with the printer to rush the affected Image titles back to print this weekend so that we can get free replacement copies to you as quickly as possible. The titles impacted are:

THE THING ON THE DOORSTEP #4 CVR A – Lunar Code 0326IM0387

THE THING ON THE DOORSTEP #4 CVR B – Lunar Code 0326IM0388

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #36 CVR A – Lunar Code 1025IM0435

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #36 CVR B – Lunar Code 1025IM0436

SPAWN #375 CVR A – Lunar Code 1225IM0413

SPAWN #375 CVR B – Lunar Code 1225IM0414

D'ORC #4 CVR A – Lunar Code 0326IM0298

D'ORC #4 CVR B – Lunar Code 0326IM0299

D'ORC #4 – RETAILER EXCLUSIVE COVERS

D'ORC #1 5TH PTG – Lunar Code 0326IM8320

D'ORC #1 5TH PTG – RETAILER EXCLUSIVE COVERS

WITCHBLADE (2024) #21 CVR A – Lunar Code 0326IM0415

WITCHBLADE (2024) #21 CVR B – Lunar Code 0326IM0416

WITCHBLADE (2024) #21 CVR C – Lunar Code 0326IM0417

WITCHBLADE (2024) #21 CVR D – Lunar Code 0326IM0418

WITCHBLADE (2024) #21 – RETAILER EXCLUSIVE COVERS

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #37 CVR A – Lunar Code 0126IM0350

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #37 CVR B – Lunar Code 0126IM0351

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #37 CVR C – Lunar Code 0126IM0352

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #37 – RETAILER EXCLUSIVE COVERS

"If you ordered any of the above impacted titles, please note: your order quantity will be replaced in full, at no additional cost to you; you will receive a freight credit for these copies; the replacement copies will arrive with your 6/3 on-sale title shipments We hope that in dealing with this promptly, we can minimise the disruption to you and your customers. And would like to extend a huge thank you to the number of retailers who flagged us down immediately to these damages yesterday, so that we could spring into action. If you have any additional questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. We share in your frustration and we apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. Thank you for your ongoing support, The Image Comics Team."

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