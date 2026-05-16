Posted in: CORSAIR, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Elgato, Xeneon Edge

CORSAIR Launches Widgets For Xeneon Edge 14.5" LCD Touchscreen

CORSAIR has upgraded its Xeneon Edge 14.5" LCD Touchscreen with the introduction of Widgets for everyday practical use in multiple areas

Article Summary CORSAIR adds Widgets to the Xeneon Edge 14.5-inch LCD Touchscreen, bringing quick info, tools, and desktop controls.

The Elgato Marketplace now offers Xeneon Edge widgets, with more than 20 free first-party downloads available now.

CORSAIR widget options include timers, live sports scores, system stats, network ping tracking, and a handy doodle pad.

iCUE 5.44 lets users install widgets in a few clicks, while creators can build and submit custom tools for future release.

CORSAIR has made a new addition to the Xeneon Edge 14.5" LCD Touchscreen as they have introduced Widgets to the system through their marketplace. Like Widgets you see everywhere else, these are designed to bring information, system access, practicality, and an array of other options to your desktop. What's more, they have set up a system for creators to make their own and have them added to the marketplace for use. We have more info from the announcement below, as you'll see them appearing for use.

CORSAIR Adds Widgets To The Xeneon Edge

Custom-made widgets can be for personal use, and will be able to be submitted to the Elgato Marketplace for the community to purchase or download in the future. Integration with the Elgato Marketplace will significantly expand both the number and variety of widgets available for Xeneon Edge, adding even more functionality and value to what is already an incredibly flexible and customizable device. As a bonus, the rollout includes over 20 first-party widgets that are free to download and are available immediately.

A dedicated section on Marketplace now brings touchscreen widgets to the storefront. Users can browse, download, and install directly to iCUE in a few clicks. To celebrate the launch, CORSAIR has released a collection of free widgets available today. Options range from countdown timers and live sports scores to monitoring system stats and network ping, as well as a doodle pad for sketching ideas on your Xeneon Edge. This collection of new widgets just scratches the surface of what will be possible with community-made iCUE Widgets.

Building Your Own Widgets

Documentation for building Xeneon Edge widgets is available at docs.elgato.com, and AI coding tools mean you can describe what you want to build in plain language and get working code back in return. Whether you're an experienced developer or just starting out, the tools are there to take an idea from concept to a finished, running widget in a matter of hours. It could take just a few hours to build a simple widget, and more complex widgets could take a day or two to become ready for distribution, so the whole process is very quick in software development terms. Once a widget is finished, it can be imported into a user's iCUE software for immediate use.

Easily Add New Widgets to iCUE Software

With the release of iCUE software version 5.44 and the addition of widgets to the Elgato Marketplace, it is now possible to download widgets and easily add them to iCUE software. Prior to this announcement, widgets were baked into the software, and were only added internally when the software was updated. The process is similar to adding an RGB profile to a CORSAIR keyboard, and newly-added widgets appear in iCUE for easy customization on the Xeneon Edge.

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