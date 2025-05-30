Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Anima Regis, kickstarter

First Shonen-Style Manga With English Sensibilities, Anima Regis

The first Shonen-style manga with English sensibilities, Anima Regis, hits Kickstarter, from Miles Anthony and Heron

Article Summary Anima Regis launches on Kickstarter as the first Shonen-style manga with distinct British sensibilities.

The story follows Marshall Vise, a new Animight, on his quest to become the powerful Anima Regis of Orbis.

Brisho manga blends classic Shonen action with themes of individualism, ambition, and British traditions.

Created by Miles Anthony and Heron, Anima Regis is a 24-page, full-color introduction to a bold new saga.

Calling itself the first British "Shonen manga", though clarifying that as "Shonen-Style Manga with English Sensibilities" later on, Anima Regis, co-created by Miles Anthony and Heron, coloured by Abmed Mhaibek, and lettered by Robin Jones, has just hit Kickstarter.

"Brisho" (British Shonen) fuses the action-packed coming-of-age energy of Japanese Shonen manga wang with British sensibilities. Favoring individualism over friendship, and drawing from British traditions like Kings, Knights, Princesses and more (oh my)! Anima Regis is the first Brisho comic of its kind! On the planet Orbis, Marshall Vise has just become an Animight- a powerful knight who can wield Anima to vanquish anyone who stands in his way (or so he thinks…) Now, Marshal must use his newfound power to fight his way up the knightly ranks, determined to rule the world as the next Anima Regis! Will he succeed or fail miserably? Find out in this epic saga that's just beginning!

"What happens when not only the world, but your friends and family let you down too? Should you give up? Or keep moving forward? And that is what Anima Regis is all about, the power of you!" says Miles Anthony. "With this being the first ever British Shonen (Brisho!) of its kind, there is no better time to release a story that will bring out the strength in all of us–and what better way to reach people who believe in this message too with Kickstarter. A platform that fuels individuals with the bravery to chase their dreams every single day."

"This is the story of a boy on a relentless solo mission, chasing ambition at any cost- even to himself. Marshal will learn, one ruthless lesson at a time, that success isn't instant. The journey is tough. unglamorous and unforgiving- but that only makes victory all the sweeter. This gorgeous 24- page full color issue is the perfect introduction to the world of Anima Regis Now, come and join us–Orbis awaits!"

Anima Regis currently has $1,815 pledged of a $4,477 goal from twelve backers with 23 days to go

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!