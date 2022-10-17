Flash #787 Preview: Wally West Works Himself Into a Shoot

Looks like Wally West is going to get into the pro wrestling business in this preview of Flash #787, brother.

FLASH #787

DC Comics

0822DC190

0822DC191 – Flash #787 George Kambadais Cover – $4.99

0822DC192 – Flash #787 Ejikure Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Taurin Clarke

IT'S MONDAY NIGHT SOMEWHERE! (Mondays, amiright?) Wally West is back from his adventure to save Barry Allen, but there's no time to celebrate, as a new alien with a penchant for golden belts and trucker hair has added a new sting to the life of the Flash! This stone-cold heart-stopper of an issue will have you screaming "OHMAHGAWD!" as the Scarlet Speedster gets clotheslined in the face by a whole new era of attitude!

In Shops: 10/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

