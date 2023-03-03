Flash #794 Preview: Does the DC Universe Not Have Child Labor Laws? The Flash kids must save the day as the One-Minute War continues in this preview of Flash #794, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics.

Welcome to the latest preview from Bleeding Cool. Today, we take a look at Flash #794 from DC Comics, which hits stores Tuesday. In this issue, the Flash kids must save the day as the One-Minute War continues.

FLASH #794

DC Comics

0123DC082

0123DC083 – Flash #794 Marco Dalfonso Cover – $4.99

0123DC084 – Flash #794 George Kambadais Cover – $4.99

0123DC085 – Flash #794 Jerry Ordway, Alex Sinclair Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz, Wellington Dias (CA) Taurin Clarke

The Fraction is moments away from victory, but they forgot about one thing…an almost-10-year-old with red hair and the power to turn things around. Finally, Irey West has found her new superhero name, and she intends to use it while saving the Flash Family from certain doom!

In Shops: 3/7/2023

SRP: $3.99

