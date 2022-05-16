Fraction and Lieber Follow Up Jimmy Olsen with Perry White One-Shot

Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber are creating an encore performance to their hit series Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen with a new one-shot comic in June: Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen's Boss Perry White #1. DC Comics announced the series in an appropriately gonzo press release:

Perry White's long career in the papers deserves a big celebration, and who better to help than his favorite colleague? No, not Lois Lane. No, not Clark Kent…or that super-guy they all write about. It's Jimmy Olsen! Yes, the same Pulitzer Prize-winning Jimmy Olsen who's sometimes a giant turtle! Just don't call him Jimberly—that's a reference only Batman's supposed to know about! Are we burying the lede? Yes. Yes we are. See, this isn't a Jimmy Olsen announcement. We know you love the guy, and the Jimmy Olsen Fan Club is buzzing with activity now that we've got your attention, but this press release isn't an announcement of a new Jimmy Olsen comic, or a Clark Kent comic, or a Lois Lane comic, or even a Steve Lombard comic (deep cut, but worth it). This release is to announce a Perry White comic! As Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Planet, he's worth the headlines!! We just added in hyperbole and name-checked Batman (and Superman, but mostly Batman) for the SEO.

Here's the catch though: the new story from Lieber and Fraction is just seven pages long, with the rest of the comic reprinting classic Perry White tales by by Elliot S. Maggin and Curt Swan, Neil Kleid and Dean Haspiel, and "The Great One"Brian Bendis and Ivan Reis.

DC also teases that Fraction and Liever could be planning more hijinx:

Are Fraction, Lieber, Fairbairn and Cowles back for good? Or for bad? Or just for the laughs? Pick up Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen's Boss Perry White #1 in June to find out! With a new cover by Lieber and Fairbairn plus three classic reprint stories, this new one-shot 48-page comic arrives on June 21 with a cover price of $4.99.

Nothing left to do but post the cover.