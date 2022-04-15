Frank Miller 3 Year Exclusive With FanExpo – Aside From SDCC & NYCC

It has been a busy week for Frank Miller. After attending FanExpo Philadelphia for a screening of the new documentary about him, Bleeding Cool announced that a new publishing venture between him and former DC Comics Publisher Dan DiDio has been formed, though still to be announced. And now the Fan Expo comic book conventions have locked down Frank Miller for three years. Apart from San Diego and NYCC, he will only appear at their comic conventions until 2025, so no C2E2, ECCC, MCM, Lake Como, La Mole, Angouleme., Lucca, Comiket or Thought Bubble! If you are going to protest against Frank Miller's appearance at any comic book convention, for the next three years you can only protest at Fan Expo shows! Oh and SDCC and NYCC.

This is not the only time such a deal has been arranged for a comic book creator, though they are rare. Famously Reed Pop arranged an exclusive deal with Mark Millar, in return for the purchase of 100,000 copies of his comic book Magic Order #1, so that he could get Deadline to claim it as the best selling indie comic in 25 years. Though, a later inspection of the comic revealed excessive male nudity, so they weren't able to give it away to attendees as originally planned, ended up selling a few online and had to pulp the rest. Let us see if whatever deal struck with Frank Miller will see Fan Expo dio something similar with his and DiDio's new publisher…

FAN EXPO attendees will have the rare opportunity to meet one of the modern giants of the entertainment industry as the largest comic con producer in the world today announced that legendary creator Frank Miller will appear at FAN EXPO events through 2024. Miller is scheduled to appear at MEGACON Orlando in May and FAN EXPO Boston in August in 2022. Frank Miller, known for his work on iconic titles like The Dark Knight Returns, Batman: Year One, Daredevil, Wolverine, 300, Sin City, Ronin and scores of others, will sign autographs, participate in special events, conduct interactive panels and more. These appearances will be exclusive with FAN EXPO outside of two industry events (New York City Comic Con and San Diego Comic-Con) and a rescheduled event from 2021. "I'm very much looking forward to joining the FAN EXPO community and meeting fans across North America," said Miller. "FAN EXPO runs some of the best events in the world, and I am proud to join them." Frank Miller became a professional comic book artist while in his teens, working on a variety of assignments for major publishers, including Gold Key, DC and Marvel. Regarded as one of the most influential and awarded creators in the entertainment industry today, Miller is known for his intense, hard-boiled storytelling and gritty noir aesthetic across comics, novels and film. He made his feature film directorial debut in 2005 with Sin City, the adaptation of his graphic novel. His work is credited as being responsible for the modern renaissance of mature, comics-driven storytelling dominating mainstream pop culture. "This is exciting news for FAN EXPO attendees," said FAN EXPO HQ Vice President, Andrew Moyes. "Frank Miller is truly one of the titans of the entertainment world, and what an opportunity it is for fans to be able to meet the man who has influenced so many of their favorite creators, characters and comics franchises. It's another example of how FAN EXPO continues to deliver quality, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for fans across North America. This is an example of FAN EXPO's commitment to putting the 'comic' back into 'comic con'."