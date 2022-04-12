Dan DiDio Running New Frank Miller Publishing Business

Both Dan DiDio and Frank Miller attended the Fan Expo Philadelphia last weekend. And they may have had much to discuss. The word in the bar was that Dan DiDio will be running Frank Miller's new publishing business going forward. What that will be, what projects it will concern itself with, we have no idea. But we have multiple confirmations from multiple sources. If nothing else, it will make meetings between Frank Miller and DC Comics rather interesting.

Frank Miller is a comic book creator, as well as a novelist, screenwriter, film director and producer. He is best known for comic such as Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Batman Year One, Daredevil Born Again, Elektra, Give Me Liberty, Sin City, Holy Terror and 300, the films Robocop 2, 300, Sin City and The Spirit, and the TV series Cursed.

Dan DiDio worked on animations ReBoot and War Planets, before moving to DC Comics as an editorial Vice President in 2002, and was promoted to Publisher alongside Jim Lee in 2010. As well as writing comics for DC, including Superboy, OMAC and Metal Men he spearheaded the New 52 reboot, and became the public face of DC Comics, running Ask The Publishers panels at comic book conventions and attending retailer only forums that travelled the country. Dan DiDio was fired by DC Comics in 2020 just as his new reboot, 5G or Generation Five, was about to be enacted. It was abandoned, though aspects of his plans remain within the publisher's current schedules. Since he was fired, he has worked as a tutor at Joe Kubert's Academy but no publishing work has been announced. It looks like DiDio may have been placed on a two-year non-compete clause, known as gardening leave, and that time is now up.

Will being the Publisher of Frank Miller's new publishing business be the only thing DiDio will be doing? He does like to have a lot of irons in the fire at once…