Free TARDIS in South-West London – Any Takers?

Over a year ago, I got a TARDIS. Rescued from a East End London junk yard, it felt rather an opportune acquisition It also made for a great Hallowe'en feature and Christmas lights over the blue box in December were a must. My neighbours told me they delight in watching people take double takes walking past, and the attraction of the nearby Richmond Park during lockdown saw a flurry of folk popping by wanting to take their photo next to it. But all good things come to an end and I have been told its time has come. The front garden needs doing up, or some such, and there is no room. Which, yes, is ironic. So if you can get a man and a van, and can get yourself to Kingston Vale over the next couple of days, it's yours. It sits on a wooden pallet, and you can have that too.

If you are interested in a TARDIS get in touch right here – but you'll have to be quick. First come, first served and you can't book it to pick up a week on Thursday or any of that. It needs to go… now.

I'll miss it. There is not a morning I have come downstairs and passed the TARDIS outside my window and its presence has not lifted my spirits and given me a smile or a chuckle. I currently use it to store my bike – and that will need a new solution too. But if you can provide a home for it, please do, The only thing I ask in return is a photo in its new position…

The other reason you'll need to do this soon is that I might just change my mind. And that would never do, right? Dematerialisation circuit is sadly not included, you (and probably someone else) are going to have to lift this TARDIS yourselves…